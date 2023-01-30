Gas prices rise again in Western PA
(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Gas prices are continuing to inch up again in Western Pennsylvania.
The average throughout Western Pennsylvania, according to AAA, is $3.865 per gallon. That's a slight increase from a week ago (Jan. 23) when gas averaged $3.779. It's a steeper incline from prices just a year ago (Jan. 31, 2022) when gas averaged $3.481 per gallon.
In Erie, gas is averaging $3.869 according to AAA. Warren is averaging $3.889 per gallon, and Meadville is at $3.884.
In Western Pennsylvania, the most expensive average was in Oil City at $3.899 per gallon, followed by Latrobe at $3.893. The least expensive average was in New Castle at $3.796.
According to AAA, the increase is the result of increased demand and higher global oil prices. The national average today is 33 cents more than it was a month ago.
