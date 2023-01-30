Family of 19-year-old Tyler Lewis arrives to UB to raise awareness of his death

The family of 19-year-old Tyler Lewis was on the grounds of the University at Buffalo’s Ellicott Complex Residence to make their voices heard about his death.

Family and local activists gathered to hand out fliers to bring awareness of Tyler Lewis who was fatally stabbed on October 14th of last year.

“We’ve spent two days at the University at Buffalo’s campus and it’s disturbing that students even parents have heard about the murder of Tyler. It’s very disturbing,” Roquishia Lewis says, Tyler’s mom.

On the day of the stabbing, Tyler’s girlfriend, Karla Longmore tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person she was waiting for him to meet her for dinner.

“It was heartbreaking and the police were terrible I spoke with them on the same night,” Longmore says. “And I had an encounter with a very rude on-campus investigator and he told me to stop crying cause it’s not going to solve anything and it’s not going to bring him back.”

7 News reached out to UB’s campus police and they sent a statement that reads in part:

“University Police is moving into the final stages of our comprehensive investigation and expect the district attorney will take action on the case in the very near future.



"We understand the family’s desire for a full understanding and account of what occurred on the tragic evening on Oct. 14, 2022. We want nothing more than to provide the Lewis family with answers that will help them make sense of Tyler’s tragic death. Because this remains an active investigation, we are unable to publicly release any further information until the DA is prepared to do so.”

Tyler’s family says they feel the police and other agencies aren’t moving fast enough with finding out who killed Tyler.

Some local activist, Jillian Hanesworth, feels the same way.

“I want people to think about if this were a White student would everybody be completely unaware that this happen? Hanesworth says. “This is unfortunately a very systemic trend that we see when it comes to handling crimes when it involves Black and Brown bodies.”

Tyler’s family put out a $4,000 reward for anyone who has information that can lead to an arrest. The anonymous tip line is 716-226-6336.

“Tyler matters. We just want justice for Tyler,” the mother says. “Please call the tip line if you know anything. We really appreciate it.”

The family has since filed a lawsuit against the University at Buffalo which says in part "On october 14, 2022, the defendants failed to provide proper safety and or security on it's campus which lead to the fatal stabbing of Tyler Xavier Lewis. On October 14, 2022, Tyler Xavier Lewis was present on the campus of the University at Buffalo New York State University, when he was vaciously attacked and stabbed to death by other students who also attended the defendants Universities. The Universities failed to properly vet students prior to admission and admitted students known to have a violent history, thereby failing to provide a safe environment for Tyler Xavier Lewis."

The university released the following statement regarding the lawsuit:

"The university does not comment on pending litigation. However, specifically in response to the implication made in the lawsuit that the attacker(s) is a UB student, that claim is not supported by the evidence gathered in the case."

The Erie County District Attorney's Office released the following statement Wednesday:

“Our investigation into death of Tyler X. Lewis is nearly complete. While it is my policy to not comment during an active investigation, I want to assure the Lewis family, University at Buffalo and Buffalo State University communities and the public that this case remains a top priority.



Since October 14, 2022, my office has been actively working alongside University at Buffalo Police, New York State Police, Amherst Police Department, Erie County Central Police Services and the FBI to conduct a complete and thorough investigation into the events that led to Tyler’s tragic death.



I understand the difficulties of waiting for answers and recognize the importance of transparency in this case. We have been in communication consistently with Tyler’s family to provide updates without compromising this ongoing investigation. No further information will be released by my office until the investigation is complete.



I extend my sincerest condolences to Tyler’s friends and family as they continue to mourn his passing. They continue to be in my thoughts and prayers.”

Click here to learn more about Tyler’s story.