Man shot, killed after opening door at own home in Mount Vernon: Sheriff

MOUNT VERNON, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said a man who answered knocking at his door was shot and killed when he opened it Friday night, according to a news release.

James Pendleton was shot and killed on Friday, Jan. 27 at around 9:30 p.m. after he “went to the door and opened it,” when someone knocked at the door off St. Stephens Road.

A family member told the Mount Vernon Police Department they “immediately heard three gunshots” and when they looked outside they saw two males, according to the release.

The family member told police she could describe one of the men. Police said he was described as five-foot-five to five-foot-six in height, wearing a ball cap and holding a silver handgun in his left hand. The family member could not see the second suspect.

Pendleton “managed to run back inside the house telling them [family members] to lock the door,” after he was shot at. The family immediately called 911.

MCSO said they found a 9mm unspent cartridge, marijuana and cash inside the home.

If anyone has any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call MCSO at 251-574-8633 or go to www.mobileso.com/crimetips/ .

