Montgomery, TX

mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber, Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber collaborate to offer dual chamber membership

The Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber (MCHC) and the Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce now offer a dual membership option for new and renewing chamber members. Recently the Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce and the Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber agreed on a pair of membership options to offer to new or renewing members.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Grace Management Breaks Ground on 115-Unit Active Adult Complex in Conroe, Texas

CONROE, Texas — Grace Management has broken ground on The Lakes at Woodhaven Village, a 115-unit active adult complex in Conroe, located about 40 miles north of Houston. The project, which is being developed on a five-acre plot adjacent to the 2,000-acre Grand Central Park master-planned community, is slated for a spring 2024 completion.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

DRC-MC Seeks Entries for 2023 Conflict Resolution Bookmark Art Contest

CONROE, TX – The Dispute Resolution Center of Montgomery County, Inc. (DRC-MC) is pleased to announce the schedule and guidelines for its 2023 Conflict Resolution Bookmark Art Contest. The DRC-MC’s Conflict Resolution Bookmark Art Contest is open to Montgomery County students in kindergarten through eighth grade. To enter, students…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Historical Commission dedicates 10th county historical marker

On Jan. 15, the Montgomery County Historical Commission dedicated its 10th county historical marker at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church and Cemetery in Magnolia. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) On Jan. 15, the Montgomery County Historical Commission dedicated its 10th county historical marker at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church and Cemetery in…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County hunting show picked up for second season

“DNA Outdoors,” a hunting and outdoor adventures television show featuring Liberty County residents and country music artist Jason Allen, and produced by Allen, JD Dudley of Tarkington and Mike Melancon of Beaumont, has been renewed for a second season on the Pursuit Channel. Filming is already underway and the second season will begin airing in September 2023.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Lawsuit filed against Houston paramedics who refused emergency care to disabled teen

HOUSTON - A lawsuit has been filed against Houston paramedics who denied emergency medical treatment to a young boy with cerebral palsy two years ago. Attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel James P. Roberts, Scott H. Palmer, and Breanta Boss of Scott H. Palmer, P.C., of Dallas, Texas, have reportedly filed a lawsuit on behalf of 14-year-old Jacah Jefferson who has cerebral palsy after paramedics wrongly declared him dead and denied him emergency medical treatment.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Two people allegedly steal from store, then lead police on pursuit

The Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office responded to a theft in progress at the Ulta Beauty Store, located at 21524 Market Place Dr., New Caney, around 7 p.m., Feb. 1. Upon arrival, the deputy constable learned the suspect vehicle had fled the location west on the Grand Parkway….
NEW CANEY, TX

