FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on EarthTravel MavenSpring, TX
Veteran Texas Chiropractor Talks About Deploying to Rescue Navy SEAL Marcus LuttrellDr. Rob GarciaConroe, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket sold at Texas gas stationBeth TorresPrairie View, TX
Brewery refuses to host an event for Kyle Rittenhouse attracting threatsAsh JurbergConroe, TX
Related
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber, Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber collaborate to offer dual chamber membership
The Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber (MCHC) and the Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce now offer a dual membership option for new and renewing chamber members. Recently the Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce and the Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber agreed on a pair of membership options to offer to new or renewing members.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Grace Management Breaks Ground on 115-Unit Active Adult Complex in Conroe, Texas
CONROE, Texas — Grace Management has broken ground on The Lakes at Woodhaven Village, a 115-unit active adult complex in Conroe, located about 40 miles north of Houston. The project, which is being developed on a five-acre plot adjacent to the 2,000-acre Grand Central Park master-planned community, is slated for a spring 2024 completion.
mocomotive.com
DRC-MC Seeks Entries for 2023 Conflict Resolution Bookmark Art Contest
CONROE, TX – The Dispute Resolution Center of Montgomery County, Inc. (DRC-MC) is pleased to announce the schedule and guidelines for its 2023 Conflict Resolution Bookmark Art Contest. The DRC-MC’s Conflict Resolution Bookmark Art Contest is open to Montgomery County students in kindergarten through eighth grade. To enter, students…
Extra police at Quail Valley Middle School in Fort Bend ISD after school shooting threat
The district said that while there was nothing to suggest the threat was credible, it wanted to add officers out of an abundance of caution.
ktalnews.com
Retired veteran cannot receive heart transplant unless he finds a caregiver
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Suffering from a massive heart attack in 2020, Brian Harper said he needs a heart transplant and has been denied assistance from programs created to help people like him. Retired U.S. Army and U.S. Navy veteran Brian Harper said since his heart attack, he has...
Threat results in extra cops on campus Thursday at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School
LITTLE CYPRESS, Texas — Extra police officers will be on the Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School campus Thursday in response to a threat. Early Thursday morning the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District learned about a threat made against the high school according to a Facebook post by the district just after 8 :30 a.m.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Historical Commission dedicates 10th county historical marker
On Jan. 15, the Montgomery County Historical Commission dedicated its 10th county historical marker at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church and Cemetery in Magnolia. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) On Jan. 15, the Montgomery County Historical Commission dedicated its 10th county historical marker at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church and Cemetery in…
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County hunting show picked up for second season
“DNA Outdoors,” a hunting and outdoor adventures television show featuring Liberty County residents and country music artist Jason Allen, and produced by Allen, JD Dudley of Tarkington and Mike Melancon of Beaumont, has been renewed for a second season on the Pursuit Channel. Filming is already underway and the second season will begin airing in September 2023.
Jogger falls into Buffalo Bayou while trying to get help following alleged robbery, deputies say
The woman told officials she ran down the steps near the bayou to get help after being robbed, and that's when she accidentally fell into the water.
Click2Houston.com
School fight at Atascocita H.S. ends with parent facing gun charges; Community activists call for Humble ISD leaders to resign
HUMBLE – Community leaders are calling for the superintendent of Humble ISD and the principal at Atascocita High School to resign after a fight broke out between parents and students. The district says the fight happened at the end of the day on Friday and continued outside in the...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County deputies shoot man outside home near Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Texas – An investigation is under way after Montgomery County deputies shot a man outside of a home near Magnolia. The sheriff’s office says the man, who was armed, may have called 911 on himself, and has symptoms of mental health issues. Deputies responded to a disturbance call…
Deputy removed from Galena Park ISD after 'inappropriate communications' with student, Pct. 3 says
The deputy was removed from a campus in Galena Park ISD, where the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office has a contractual agreement to provide security throughout the district.
Click2Houston.com
TikTok creator arrested after waving stolen gun in grocery store, authorities say
HOUSTON – A 19-year-old making TikTok videos was arrested Thursday after waving a stolen gun inside a grocery store in north Harris County, authorities said. Deputies called to the 22700 block of Banquo Drive on Thursday found a man identified as Sir Charles Banks, Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 said in a news release Friday.
Suspect wanted for allegedly taking more than $800 in wine bottles from H-E-B in Montgomery County
While the current incident happened at the H-E-B on Rayford Road, authorities said the suspect is believed to have been involved in similar thefts throughout the Houston and Austin areas.
Family's home burns and dog dies in fire, Deer Park officials say
Firefighters said the blaze was extinguished at about midnight and that two dogs and one cat were saved, but unfortunately, one other dog did not make it. No one else was hurt.
'A few people made some bad choices' | Humble ISD says more charges possible in connection with Atascocita HS fights
HUMBLE, Texas — The actions of a few have put a school of more than 3,800 students in the news this week. "What took place is appalling, frightening and shocking,” community activist Quanell X said during a news conference on Wednesday. He and activist Dr. Candice Matthews shared...
fox26houston.com
Lawsuit filed against Houston paramedics who refused emergency care to disabled teen
HOUSTON - A lawsuit has been filed against Houston paramedics who denied emergency medical treatment to a young boy with cerebral palsy two years ago. Attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel James P. Roberts, Scott H. Palmer, and Breanta Boss of Scott H. Palmer, P.C., of Dallas, Texas, have reportedly filed a lawsuit on behalf of 14-year-old Jacah Jefferson who has cerebral palsy after paramedics wrongly declared him dead and denied him emergency medical treatment.
mocomotive.com
Man shot by Montgomery County deputies near Magnolia, sheriff’s office says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot by deputies in a neighborhood near Magnolia early Thursday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Details are limited at this time, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call just before 1 a.m. at Oak Crossing just south of Magnolia Boulevard.
mocomotive.com
Freebirds, Kyuramen: 5 businesses now open, coming soon east of I-45 in south Montgomery County
Freebirds World Burrito hosted its grand opening Jan. 17. (Courtesy Freebirds World Burrito) Freebirds World Burrito opened its newest location in Harper’s Preserve on Jan. 17 off Hwy. 242. “We are excited to bring more burritos and queso to fanatics everywhere. This is our first of many restaurant openings…
mocomotive.com
Two people allegedly steal from store, then lead police on pursuit
The Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office responded to a theft in progress at the Ulta Beauty Store, located at 21524 Market Place Dr., New Caney, around 7 p.m., Feb. 1. Upon arrival, the deputy constable learned the suspect vehicle had fled the location west on the Grand Parkway….
