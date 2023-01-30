Read full article on original website
Shooting Down Chinese Spy Balloon a Lot Harder Than it Seems
High-altitude balloons are "inherently survivable" according to U.S. military research, and controlling a crash may be proving a key sticking point.
Chinese Spy Balloon Forecast to Fly Over These States in the Next Few Hours
NOAA modeling predicts that the balloon will be somewhere over southeast Missouri by 7 a.m. ET on Saturday, traveling across several central U.S. states.
Will Chinese surveillance balloon heading east reach Western Pennsylvania?
The Pentagon says the Chinese balloon spotted over the western U.S. is a surveillance balloon, leading to the question: Will it arrive over Western Pennsylvania?. The balloon is currently heading east, and there is a chance it could end up over Western Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service said Friday. Still, it’s difficult to pinpoint the balloon’s exact course.
