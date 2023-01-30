ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Teaching Black history in Kentucky’s classrooms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new executive director of the Association for Teaching Black History (ATBH) in Kentucky was in Louisville on Wednesday to kick-off Black History Month. Chaka Cummings outlined some of the organization’s goals that include ensuring that the contributions of Black Kentuckians are not forgotten but rather...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Gov. Beshear holding ‘Better Internet Initiative Listening tour’

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state will host a 14-stop listening tour as part of the ongoing Better Internet Initiative. The tour starts Feb. 14 in Hopkinsville and includes a stop on Feb. 21 in Owensboro. Click here to register for it. “Access to reliable high-speed internet...
KENTUCKY STATE
SnowTALK! 2/3

Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for February 2nd, 2023. This week we're talking about salt effectiveness at low temperatures and March snow!. In the 143-year history of the Kentucky Distillery Association, there are only two African-American-owned distilleries in the Commonwealth. Parents fed up with guns being taken into JCPS...
KENTUCKY STATE
Behind the Forecast: Winter’s impact on our car batteries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Summer heat’s impact on our vehicles may last into the winter months. Heat is more detrimental to our car batteries than cold. Batteries Plus explained that “in most cases, extreme heat all but kills the battery and then the added stress of the freezing temperatures finishes it off.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Indiana hospitals lost $72 million in income in 2022

(WNDU) - New information was released on Wednesday on the health of Indiana hospitals. Hoosier hospitals suffered a loss of $72 million in income in 2022 when compared to pre-pandemic levels. The income loss came at a time when costs have increased dramatically. “For 2022, we will finish up our...
INDIANA STATE
Four men sentenced for their roles in Newburg drug trafficking ring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four Mississippi men living in Louisville were sentenced for their roles in a drug trafficking ring that took place in the Newburg area. All four men were also sentenced for illegally possessing numerous firearms after having previously been convicted of felonies. “Due to the hard work...
LOUISVILLE, KY

