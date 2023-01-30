Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Teaching Black history in Kentucky’s classrooms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new executive director of the Association for Teaching Black History (ATBH) in Kentucky was in Louisville on Wednesday to kick-off Black History Month. Chaka Cummings outlined some of the organization’s goals that include ensuring that the contributions of Black Kentuckians are not forgotten but rather...
Wave 3
Lawmakers calling for leadership change within Kentucky’s juvenile justice system
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of lawmakers is calling for a change in leadership within Kentucky’s juvenile justice system. This comes after recent riots and, most recently, a federal lawsuit alleging widespread problems at Kentucky’s juvenile detention centers. Staff members were injured and a teenage girl was...
Wave 3
Gov. Beshear holding ‘Better Internet Initiative Listening tour’
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state will host a 14-stop listening tour as part of the ongoing Better Internet Initiative. The tour starts Feb. 14 in Hopkinsville and includes a stop on Feb. 21 in Owensboro. Click here to register for it. “Access to reliable high-speed internet...
Wave 3
Louisville, other Ky. communities receiving federal transportation safety funding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville and additional Kentucky communities will be getting a total of $24.7 million in federal funding after a major transportation safety announcement. The funding comes from the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program to help improve roads at the local level throughout...
Wave 3
New lawsuit describes conditions at youth detention center as inhumane, borderline sadistic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A damning lawsuit has been filed in court based on numerous allegations against Kentucky’s Department of Juvenile Justice. It was filed on behalf of two former employees at the youth detention facility in Adair County. In the documents they describe conditions and specific incidents as...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 2/3
Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for February 2nd, 2023. This week we're talking about salt effectiveness at low temperatures and March snow!. In the 143-year history of the Kentucky Distillery Association, there are only two African-American-owned distilleries in the Commonwealth. Parents fed up with guns being taken into JCPS...
Wave 3
Behind the Forecast: Winter’s impact on our car batteries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Summer heat’s impact on our vehicles may last into the winter months. Heat is more detrimental to our car batteries than cold. Batteries Plus explained that “in most cases, extreme heat all but kills the battery and then the added stress of the freezing temperatures finishes it off.”
Wave 3
Indiana hospitals lost $72 million in income in 2022
(WNDU) - New information was released on Wednesday on the health of Indiana hospitals. Hoosier hospitals suffered a loss of $72 million in income in 2022 when compared to pre-pandemic levels. The income loss came at a time when costs have increased dramatically. “For 2022, we will finish up our...
Wave 3
Four men sentenced for their roles in Newburg drug trafficking ring
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four Mississippi men living in Louisville were sentenced for their roles in a drug trafficking ring that took place in the Newburg area. All four men were also sentenced for illegally possessing numerous firearms after having previously been convicted of felonies. “Due to the hard work...
