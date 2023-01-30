ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Crews Cut Down Trees on University Drive in Coral Springs to Make Way for Street Widening Project

By Leon Fooksman
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

CORAL SPRINGS, FL – Construction crews continued Monday to cut down trees on University Drive in Coral Springs in preparation for a street improvements project along the road from Sample Road to Sawgrass Expressway.

Dozens of trees have already been cut – and more are planned for removal – along the two-mile stretch of the road to make way for two additional travel lanes and increase the bike lanes from 4-feet to 7-feet, according to Florida Department of Transportation, which is heading up the project.

At a Coral Springs Environmental Sustainability Committee meeting earlier this month, city officials said some residents have raised concerns about the cutting of older oak and other trees along University Drive.

They said there wasn’t much they could do since the project was being run by state transportation officials.

And, they added, the tree were being cleared because they will be in the way of the construction.

The $13.6 million project started earlier this month and is expected to stretch through the summer of 2024, according to state transportation officials.

The construction also includes, according to plans:

- Relocating existing 6-foot sidewalk from NW 40 Street to Sawgrass Expressway

- Relocating drainage structures

- Upgrading traffic and pedestrian signals at NW 40 Street and Westview Drive

- Installing 77 light poles in the corridor

- Milling and resurfacing of the street

- Upgrading curb ramps, signing, and pavement markings

The spokesperson for the state transportation department could not immediately on Monday to find out if construction crews have plans to replant trees in the zone once the project is done and if there’s room for them on the rebuilt street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LkBhB_0kWc8CTi00

Comments / 0

 

TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

