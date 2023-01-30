Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Make money offline in USA for high lifestyleBhawna AroraMobile, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MobileTed RiversMobile, AL
Related
Friend of Mt. Vernon homicide victim speaks out
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The search continues for a Mt. Vernon killer. Six days after the crime — one of the victim’s longtime friends spoke to News 5 who says the murder came as a shock. What was a regular Friday night for 45-year-old Jamel Pendleton turned deadly after he answered a knock at his door. […]
Arkansas woman caught with gun, drugs and cash in Semmes, arrested: Police
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Police Department said they arrested an Arkansas woman who was caught with a gun, methamphetamines and cash during a traffic stop in Semmes on Jan. 17, according to a release. 33-year-old Kayla Renee Lott-Minix of Arkansas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mount Vernon man gunned down in Greene County, Mississippi
GREENE COUNTY, MS. (WALA) - A Mount Vernon man was gunned down in Mississippi while he was visiting his girlfriend last week. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, 22-year-old Logan Wainwright, was ambushed. Deputies say Wainwright was shot several times while sitting in his car. They say...
WEAR
Two teens injured in drive-by shooting on Dogwood Drive in West Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two teens are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in West Pensacola. The Escambia County Sheriff's office says it happened around 7:13 a.m. on Dogwood Drive. Deputies say a boy was reportedly grazed in the face and a girl was shot in the...
Man Dead In Garden State Parkway Toll Plaza Crash
BARNEGAT – A Howell Township man was killed on the Garden State Parkway Thursday after he crashed into a concrete divder at the Barnegat toll plaza, New Jersey State Police said. 94-year-old Mario Medici was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord heading south in Barnegat when the collision...
WALA-TV FOX10
No-show wedding florist accused of scamming dozens of brides out of $31K
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A wedding florist is now facing charges in Ohio after allegedly scamming dozens of brides out of more than $31,000. Desiree Pace was indicted on charges of theft, telecommunications fraud and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, according to Hamilton County court records. Her...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man leaves human jawbone at California police station
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A man walked into a Southern California police station, left a human jawbone and other items and then left, authorities said. The incident occurred Thursday in the city of San Bernardino, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. The unidentified man left...
WSFA
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug use in Alabama
Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station. First Alert: Heavy rain arrives late Thursday into Thursday night. Get ready, Alabama - its about to turn much wetter, then much colder. Josh Johnson updates the forecast...
WPMI
"It needs to be cleaned up," Mobile Sheriff and Police Chief on new pistol permit law
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama has a new pistol permit law that went into effect on Jan. 1 allowing certain Alabamians to carry a concealed gun without a permit. A couple of months before the change occurred, law enforcement agencies in the state were scrambling, working to get clarification on certain key points, saying there's a lot of contradicting information. One month into the new law, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch and Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said this law is kind of frustrating, to say the least. Due to the confusion, the two of them held a press conference to share key information that people need to know, along with some other things that they're still trying to figure out, hoping legislators make some changes.
Commuters get mooooving experience after bull gets loose on stretch of Mississippi interstate
Monday evening’s commute was a moooooving experience for some Mississippi drivers as emergency personnel attempted to corral a bull that got loose on the interstate. Officials from the Hattiesburg Police Department alerted drivers in the southbound lanes of Interstate 59 near Hardy Street that emergency crews were attempting the corral the bull.
Dead dog, malnourished animals found at Florida home: Sheriff’s Office
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a dead dog in a shed along with multiple other animals covered in feces and urine, a Pace man is behind bars. Anthony Hopkins, 42, was charged with five counts of confining animals without sufficient food and water. On Jan. 17, […]
Wawa is coming to Alabama. Here’s where the first Mobile and Baldwin stores will open
A goose mascot wearing Mardi Gras beads and leading a second line of elected officials through the foyer of the Mobile Chamber can only mean one thing: Wawa has landed in southwest Alabama, and lots of people are very happy about it. Executives with the convenience store chain, an East...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man dies after fight at middle school basketball game in Vermont
ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died after a fight at a middle school basketball game on Tuesday, WCAX reports. Police say it was a 7th and 8th-grade boys’ basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans at the Alburgh Community Education Center.
WALA-TV FOX10
‘It’s concerning’; Alabama state senator speaks out on statewide inmate release
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been three days since some inmates across Alabama were released due to a new law. As of Thursday, Alabama Department of Corrections says they released 134 inmates across the state. On Friday, they released another big wave. Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch says 18...
WALA-TV FOX10
Local law enforcement agencies asking for clarity on permitless carry law
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The permitless carry law in Alabama is only about a month old but law enforcement agencies in Mobile are already seeing problems. “I don’t think there’s a real clear understanding of where we’re at,” said Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine. Under the new...
Bed Bath & Beyond complete store closure list, including new one in Alabama
Troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has released another store closure list, including one in Alabama. In August, Bed Bath & Beyond it was closing some 150 stores. The latest list includes 87 locations, with 5 buybuy Baby stores and all 49 remaining Harmon Face Value stores. An earlier list...
BBQ is in the name but tacos are the game for this Alabama food truck
Back when he was making his rounds for Birmingham’s Buffalo Rock Company, Charles Pilot loved to check out all the food trucks along his route. “I used to always stop by the taco trucks,” he says. “I enjoy me a good taco.”. Those taco treks fueled a...
Alabama county official questions if a ‘queer transgender man’ has a ‘wee-wee’
An Alabama county commissioner was temporarily booted from a social media site after he made a post questioning whether a “queer transgender man” is straight or has a “wee-wee.”. “So, is a Queer Transgender man straight or what, does it have a wee-wee or not?” Hale County...
WLBT
That unclaimed $500,000 Mississippi lottery ticket is about to expire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are the owner of the still yet-to-be-claimed $500,000 lottery ticket, would you please stand up?. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket, which was purchased in McComb around August 13 of 2022, is set to expire in exactly one week - February 9. And...
Guest opinion: The most dangerous man in Alabama prisons was not released today
The most dangerous man in Alabama’s prison system was one not released today. In fact, he is more dangerous now than he was when he thought he was going to be released. More dangerous to the other inmates, more dangerous to the correctional officers, more dangerous to himself. “Give...
Comments / 0