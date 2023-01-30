ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, AL

WKRG News 5

Friend of Mt. Vernon homicide victim speaks out

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The search continues for a Mt. Vernon killer. Six days after the crime — one of the victim’s longtime friends spoke to News 5 who says the murder came as a shock. What was a regular Friday night for 45-year-old Jamel Pendleton turned deadly after he answered a knock at his door. […]
MOUNT VERNON, AL
WKRG News 5

Arkansas woman caught with gun, drugs and cash in Semmes, arrested: Police

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Police Department said they arrested an Arkansas woman who was caught with a gun, methamphetamines and cash during a traffic stop in Semmes on Jan. 17, according to a release. 33-year-old Kayla Renee Lott-Minix of Arkansas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of […]
SEMMES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mount Vernon man gunned down in Greene County, Mississippi

GREENE COUNTY, MS. (WALA) - A Mount Vernon man was gunned down in Mississippi while he was visiting his girlfriend last week. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, 22-year-old Logan Wainwright, was ambushed. Deputies say Wainwright was shot several times while sitting in his car. They say...
GREENE COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Man leaves human jawbone at California police station

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A man walked into a Southern California police station, left a human jawbone and other items and then left, authorities said. The incident occurred Thursday in the city of San Bernardino, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. The unidentified man left...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
WSFA

Hospital warns of tianeptine drug use in Alabama

Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station. First Alert: Heavy rain arrives late Thursday into Thursday night. Get ready, Alabama - its about to turn much wetter, then much colder. Josh Johnson updates the forecast...
WETUMPKA, AL
WPMI

"It needs to be cleaned up," Mobile Sheriff and Police Chief on new pistol permit law

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama has a new pistol permit law that went into effect on Jan. 1 allowing certain Alabamians to carry a concealed gun without a permit. A couple of months before the change occurred, law enforcement agencies in the state were scrambling, working to get clarification on certain key points, saying there's a lot of contradicting information. One month into the new law, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch and Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said this law is kind of frustrating, to say the least. Due to the confusion, the two of them held a press conference to share key information that people need to know, along with some other things that they're still trying to figure out, hoping legislators make some changes.
ALABAMA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Commuters get mooooving experience after bull gets loose on stretch of Mississippi interstate

Monday evening’s commute was a moooooving experience for some Mississippi drivers as emergency personnel attempted to corral a bull that got loose on the interstate. Officials from the Hattiesburg Police Department alerted drivers in the southbound lanes of Interstate 59 near Hardy Street that emergency crews were attempting the corral the bull.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Man dies after fight at middle school basketball game in Vermont

ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died after a fight at a middle school basketball game on Tuesday, WCAX reports. Police say it was a 7th and 8th-grade boys’ basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans at the Alburgh Community Education Center.
VERMONT STATE

