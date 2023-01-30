Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"Amarie M.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
FREE Pizza at Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Celebration of National Pizza DayMarilyn JohnsonRockledge, PA
Related
Tom Brady's Dad Had 5-Word Reaction To His Retirement
On Wednesday morning, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. He shared this news in an emotional video. "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors -- I could go on forever, there's too many," Brady said. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't ...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Five Interesting Facts About Chiefs Coach Andy Reid
Five interesting facts about Chiefs coach Andy Reid originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. One of the NFL’s best and most likable coaches is back in the Super Bowl. For the third time in four seasons, Andy Reid will be on the sideline as his team competes for a championship. The 64-year-old coach has helped set up the Kansas City Chiefs for a potential dynasty, and this year’s Super Bowl will hit closer to home.
Tom Brady's Reportedly ‘Traumatizing’ Divorce From Gisele Bündchen May Have Influenced His Decision to Retire
The 2022-2023 football season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has seemingly been the most stressful, exhausting season of Tom Brady‘s life, not necessarily because of the demands of the NFL lifestyle or his age, but reportedly more so due to the “traumatizing” nature of his very public divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in the midst of it all. According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who spoke about Brady’s second retirement announcement on the network’s “First Take” segment Wednesday morning, “He’s tired. I think it’s not just about the 23-year career … He’s 45 years old. It’s time to rest up.” Darlington...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Watch How a Super Bowl LVII Football Is Made
When Harrison Butker or Jake Elliott hits the opening kickoff of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium, it will mark the end of a journey that started nearly 2,000 miles away. Wilson, the official supplier of footballs for the NFL, is tasked with crafting special balls for the Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Eagles' Autumn Lockwood Makes History as First Black Woman to Coach in Super Bowl
Autumn Lockwood to be first Black woman to coach in Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It may be winter, but Autumn is making history. Autumn Lockwood, that is. Lockwood, an assistant coach with the Philadelphia Eagles, is set to become the first Black woman to coach in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Things to Know About Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes needs no introduction. Now in his fifth year as starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes quickly established himself as one of the faces of the NFL. He was named MVP in his first full season, won a Super Bowl in his third and has some saying he’s already a Hall of Famer in his sixth.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Will Odd Super Bowl Coin Toss Streak Continue in Chiefs-Eagles?
Will odd Super Bowl coin toss streak continue in Chiefs-Eagles? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. That call from the Kansas City Chiefs and the ensuing coin flip will decide the outcome of Super Bowl LVII – at least based on recent history. There’s an odd streak that’s alive...
Comments / 0