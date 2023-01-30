ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Monroe Local News

Breaking: Walton County and Social Circle Fire battle house fire on Whitney Road

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 1, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue and Social Circle Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of Whitney Road. “The fire was dispatched at 2:19pm Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the house upon arrival. No one was at home at the time of the fire,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Fire investigators are on scene conducting an investigation into the fire cause.”
WALTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Woman killed in Forsyth County house fire

A woman from Cumming was killed Wednesday morning in a mobile home fire in northwest Forsyth County. According to Forsyth County Fire Division Chief Jason Shivers, Brittany Best, 36, was found dead at about 6 a.m. in the home on Watson Road. Crews were dispatched to the single-wide mobile home...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Toccoa man killed in Franklin Co. wreck; four others hospitalized

A single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County left one person dead and four others injured on Wednesday afternoon. Toccoa resident Jimmy Tate, 73, was identified as the person killed in the accident, which occurred on GA 59 near One Mile Lane just before 3 p.m. "A white 2013 Chevrolet Express van...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Residential fire in Lavonia ruled an arson

State authorities are seeking information after a home in Lavonia was destroyed in an arson. The Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire said in a press release the home on Pinehurst Road was destroyed by fire on January 24. “Under direction of the Franklin County Magistrate Judge’s Office,...
LAVONIA, GA
accesswdun.com

No injuries reported after Banks County fire

No one was injured, but a detached garage in Banks County was declared a total loss after a fire early Monday morning. According to a press release from Banks County Fire and Emergency Services, crews responded at about 1:37 a.m. to the fire on Hooper Road in Commerce. Arriving crews...
BANKS COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson

A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
JEFFERSON, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Covington woman killed in hit-and-run on Ga. Highway 36

COVINGTON — A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a motorist responsible for a fatal hit-and-run on Ga. Highway 36 Monday night. According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, a 44-year-old woman was struck and killed on Highway 36, just south...
COVINGTON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman found dead inside Monroe Motor Inn, investigation underway

MONROE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Monroe police officials say a woman was found dead inside a hotel on Wednesday afternoon. Officials say police responded to the Monroe Motor Inn at the 900 block of East Spring Street about an unconscious female. Upon arrival, officers found the female dead inside a room.
MONROE, GA
accesswdun.com

Habersham Medical Center making changes ahead of ownership change

Habersham Medical Center is making a number of changes to its operations as it prepares for Northeast Georgia Health System to assume ownership of it in July. The biggest change will take place at midnight Friday, when the Demorest facility will stop admitting new patients into its intensive care unit. The ICU will cease operations completely when the last patient admitted before that time is discharged.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Oconee Co. deputies searching for two missing teens

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teen girls who were last seen Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Jaley Kimbrell and 13-year-old Alyssa Nicole Wheeler left a house on Shiloh Road and were last seen at 3 a.m. by a family member.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC

