One person shot Friday in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot Friday afternoon in south Toledo. Toledo police were called to the 500 block of Shasta Street in south Toledo about 3:30 p.m. A detective said one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. There are no suspects at this...
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: Hanson told WTOL 11 Thursday the ashes have been returned. He said he's happy the people who took them did the right thing. His friend will be put to rest as planned. Original story:. Waterville resident Parker Hanson is asking for the return of...
Franklin Park Mall | Shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio
Franklin Park Mall is a shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Forever 21, DSW, and JCPenney. Developed by The Rouse Company, the mall opened on July 22, 1971, occupying the former site of the Franklin Airport. The mall was built using the Syncon modular building subsystems for an estimated savings of $500,000.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Parker Hanson has confirmed that the ashes of Michael Niles have made their way back to him. Hanson refrained from disclosing the circumstances of the return but is grateful that he was able to reclaim his friend's remains. They had been stolen from his car Tuesday...
Shoreland Avenue under scrutiny following latest crash
SHORELAND, Ohio — A busy road in Point Place is under scrutiny once again. A truck had to be pulled from the Ottawa River that runs parallel to Shoreland Avenue last Friday. Nearby resident Bob Ulinski remembers the scene Friday night. "We were just sitting in the house and...
Lucas County Fair
The Lucas County Fair Grounds are located at 1406 Key Street in Maumee, Ohio!. To learn more about the Lucas County Fair, please go to lucascountyfair.com.
TFRD investigating overnight vacant house fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue is currently investigating a vacant house fire that happened on Bancroft Friday morning. The call came in around 2:10 a.m. for a fire at a house on the 100 block of Bancroft. TFRD confirmed to 13abc that the house was vacant, no...
Here are the applicants for Toledo police chief
TOLEDO, Ohio — Interim Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle is one of six department members who applied for the job of chief. Twenty-eight people from a dozen states applied for the job, according to search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates. The firm was hired last year to identify and evaluate candidates.
Climate Friday | How does this Toledo winter compare to previous years?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Now that February has arrived, we're well past the halfway point of the winter season. After a warm and dry start to the season, late-January finally dosed out some accumulating snow and colder temperatures. In this week's edition of Climate Friday, we'll recap winter so far and look ahead to what February has in store. Stay tuned to the WTOL 11 weather team for the latest forecast.
Man shot after altercation at north Toledo bar late Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot after getting into a fight at a bar late Thursday. Toledo Police received a call around 11:45 p.m. about a person shot at Zingers Bar & Grill in north Toledo. According to police records, Jacinto Reid, 31, and Alton Reid, 29, assaulted...
Property in northwest Ohio considered for new MRF
The city of Toledo, Ohio, and the Lucas County Solid Waste Department are a step closer to bringing a material recovery facility (MRF) to the city after Toledo City Council heard a proposal to move the project forward. A report from the Toledo Blade says during an agenda review ahead...
City of Toledo, Toledo Public Schools enter partnership to stabilize housing and support families
Toledo Public Schools has one of the highest rates of homelessness in Ohio, according to TPS Superintendent Romules Durant. The city and district aim to change that.
Go 419 Weekend Rundown: Greater Toledo Auto Show returns with newest technology
This weekend is full of fun events and entertainment. Check out all the opportunities the next few days have to offer in our Weekend Rundown.
TOLEDO, Ohio — A local resident is asking the community for help after his best friend's ashes were taken out of his car Tuesday. Parker Hanson said he was planning to hold a memorial for his friend and is now hoping the community can help him do that. Hanson...
Attention all City of Toledo water customers
On Wednesday, February 15, beginning at 2:45 p.m., city utility representatives will be at Friendship Park Community Center, 2930 131st Street, Toledo, to explain the new smart water meter installation beginning soon for ALL water customers. The presentation includes the why and how it is being done, and how to recognize authorized meter installers when they arrive. If interested, but unable to attend this meeting, residents should let FPCC know, and they will schedule another presentation.
Holland Walmart reopens following fire
HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - The Walmart in Holland is back open after Springfield Township Fire Department battled a fire there Thursday night. According to the Springfield Township Fire Department fire crews responded to a call of smoke in the bathroom of the Walmart located on 1355 S McCord Rd. Fire...
NW Ohio school districts working to combat poor reading proficiency levels
TOLEDO, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine revealed alarming information about our next generation during his State of the State address Tuesday, saying that 40% of third graders across Ohio are not reading at proficient levels. The governor committed to using a portion of the state budget to try to...
WTOL 11 'Leaders in Action' honoree nominated for his desire to create positive impact
TOLEDO, Ohio — You vote and we award a community leader for their passion and dedication to our community. This month's WTOL 11 Leader in Action is Bruce Yacko. Yacko owns Toledo-based Canberra Corporation and Jaws International. "His enthusiasm is infectious with everyone he meets," his daughter-in-law, Felicia Yacko,...
TPS, city of Toledo work to provide stable housing for students through federal funding
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools has one of the highest rates of homeless students in the state, according to TPS representatives. But now, a pilot program designed to address this issue is being expanded. The city of Toledo and TPS announced Thursday that they are making $2 million...
