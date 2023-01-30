ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

One person shot Friday in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot Friday afternoon in south Toledo. Toledo police were called to the 500 block of Shasta Street in south Toledo about 3:30 p.m. A detective said one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. There are no suspects at this...
TOLEDO, OH
tourcounsel.com

Franklin Park Mall | Shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio

Franklin Park Mall is a shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Forever 21, DSW, and JCPenney. Developed by The Rouse Company, the mall opened on July 22, 1971, occupying the former site of the Franklin Airport. The mall was built using the Syncon modular building subsystems for an estimated savings of $500,000.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Ashes stolen from car in Toledo have been returned

TOLEDO, Ohio — Parker Hanson has confirmed that the ashes of Michael Niles have made their way back to him. Hanson refrained from disclosing the circumstances of the return but is grateful that he was able to reclaim his friend's remains. They had been stolen from his car Tuesday...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Shoreland Avenue under scrutiny following latest crash

SHORELAND, Ohio — A busy road in Point Place is under scrutiny once again. A truck had to be pulled from the Ottawa River that runs parallel to Shoreland Avenue last Friday. Nearby resident Bob Ulinski remembers the scene Friday night. "We were just sitting in the house and...
TOLEDO, OH
k100country.com

Lucas County Fair

The Lucas County Fair Grounds are located at 1406 Key Street in Maumee, Ohio!. To learn more about the Lucas County Fair, please go to lucascountyfair.com.
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

TFRD investigating overnight vacant house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue is currently investigating a vacant house fire that happened on Bancroft Friday morning. The call came in around 2:10 a.m. for a fire at a house on the 100 block of Bancroft. TFRD confirmed to 13abc that the house was vacant, no...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Here are the applicants for Toledo police chief

TOLEDO, Ohio — Interim Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle is one of six department members who applied for the job of chief. Twenty-eight people from a dozen states applied for the job, according to search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates. The firm was hired last year to identify and evaluate candidates.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Climate Friday | How does this Toledo winter compare to previous years?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Now that February has arrived, we're well past the halfway point of the winter season. After a warm and dry start to the season, late-January finally dosed out some accumulating snow and colder temperatures. In this week's edition of Climate Friday, we'll recap winter so far and look ahead to what February has in store. Stay tuned to the WTOL 11 weather team for the latest forecast.
TOLEDO, OH
Recycling Today

Property in northwest Ohio considered for new MRF

The city of Toledo, Ohio, and the Lucas County Solid Waste Department are a step closer to bringing a material recovery facility (MRF) to the city after Toledo City Council heard a proposal to move the project forward. A report from the Toledo Blade says during an agenda review ahead...
TOLEDO, OH
pointandshoreland.com

Attention all City of Toledo water customers

On Wednesday, February 15, beginning at 2:45 p.m., city utility representatives will be at Friendship Park Community Center, 2930 131st Street, Toledo, to explain the new smart water meter installation beginning soon for ALL water customers. The presentation includes the why and how it is being done, and how to recognize authorized meter installers when they arrive. If interested, but unable to attend this meeting, residents should let FPCC know, and they will schedule another presentation.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Holland Walmart reopens following fire

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - The Walmart in Holland is back open after Springfield Township Fire Department battled a fire there Thursday night. According to the Springfield Township Fire Department fire crews responded to a call of smoke in the bathroom of the Walmart located on 1355 S McCord Rd. Fire...
HOLLAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy