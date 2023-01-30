Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Landstar System (LSTR) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Lag, Down Y/Y
LSTR - Free Report) reported disappointing fourth-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings of $2.60 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.62 and fell 13% year over year. The reported figure met the lower end of the guided range of $2.60-$2.70.
Zacks.com
Oshkosh (OSK) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates Despite Sales Beat
OSK - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73. The underperformance can be attributed to lower-than-expected earnings across the Access Equipment, Defense and Fire & Emergency segments. The bottom line, however, rocketed 344% from the 36 cents recorded in the year-ago period.
Zacks.com
Amazon's (AMZN) Q4 Earnings Fall Y/Y, Sales Beat Estimates
AMZN - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 0.03 cents per share, declining 97.8% year over year. AMZN’s net income, totaling $0.3 billion, is inclusive of a pre-tax valuation loss of $2.3 billion in the non-operating income associated with its investment in Rivian Automotive. The adjusted bottom line...
Zacks.com
Ford (F) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Grow 17% Y/Y
F - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2022, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents. Lower-than-expected profits from all but International Markets Group unit led to this downslide. The bottom line improved 96.2% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 26 cents. The company’s consolidated fourth-quarter revenues came in at $44 billion, rising 17% year over year.
Zacks.com
Lilly (LLY) Beats on Q4 Earnings, Lags on Sales, Raises '23 View
LLY - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09, which beat both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate of $1.83 and $1.90. Earnings declined 4% year over year on the back of higher operating expenses. Revenues of $7.30 billion missed both the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Screening for Cheap Stocks with Dividends over 5%
(0:30) - Building A Portfolio With Strong Income. Welcome to Episode #315 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. This week, she takes a look at value stocks that are...
Zacks.com
Cigna (CI) Q4 Earnings Top on U.S. Commercial Unit, Dividend Up
CI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.96 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5% and our estimate of $4.84 per share. The bottom line advanced 4% year over year. Adjusted revenues inched up 0.1% year over year to $45,743 million, thanks to better...
Zacks.com
Avery Dennison (AVY) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates on Low Volumes
AVY - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings of $1.65 per share in fourth-quarter 2022, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.10. The bottom line also marked a 23% decline year over year. Volume declines in the quarter due to significant inventory reductions by the customers resulted in weaker-than-expected results. Including...
Zacks.com
Patterson-UTI's (PTEN) Q4 Earnings: Another Beat in the Cards?
PTEN - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 8. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of 43 cents per share on revenues of $759.5 million. Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the onshore contract driller’s performance in...
Zacks.com
Atlassian's (TEAM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
TEAM - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings per share of 45 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 31 cents. The figure increased 4.7% from the year-ago quarter’s non-GAAP earnings of 43 cents per share. Atlassian’s fiscal second-quarter revenues increased 27% to $873 million and surpassed...
Zacks.com
Spire (SR) Beats Q1 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Ups 2023 View
SR - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.55 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 by 34.8%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings per share of $1.14. The year-over-year improvement was due to the strong Gas Marketing segment’s performance. Revenues. Total...
Zacks.com
MACOM (MTSI) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y
MTSI - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 81 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%. Further, the bottom line improved 26.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Revenues of $180.1 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $179.5 million. Moreover, the top...
Zacks.com
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) This Year?
DLNG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question. Dynagas LNG is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 136 individual stocks and...
Zacks.com
4 Biotech Stocks Set to Outpace Q4 Earnings Estimates
It has been an interesting earnings season for the Medical sector so far. The sector primarily comprises pharma/biotech and medical device companies. Several large drug and biotech announced their fourth-quarter results. Most companies beat estimates for earnings but missed on sales. Some, like Pfizer and Merck, beat estimates on both counts. However, both companies expect a nosedive decline in their COVID drug sales as the pandemic has started to subside. Almost all drugmakers announced soft sales and profit guidance for 2023.
Zacks.com
CONMED (CNMD) Down on Q4 Earnings Miss, New System Hurts Sales
CONMED Corporation (. CNMD - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 42 cents for fourth-quarter 2022, significantly missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents by 54.8%. The bottom line declined 60.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. GAAP EPS for the quarter was 86 cents, compared...
Zacks.com
Bristol-Myers (BMY) Q4 Earnings Top, Revlimid Generic Impact Sales
BMY - Free Report) reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of 2022. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.82, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 and our estimate of $1.66 but was down from the $1.84 reported in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $11.4...
Zacks.com
Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
CTSH - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $1.01 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate but declining 8.2% year over year. Revenues of $4.84 million beat the consensus mark by 1.18%. The top line increased 1.3% year over year and 4.1% at constant currency (cc).
Zacks.com
Sirius XM (SIRI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss
SIRI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 9 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.5% and increased 12.5% year over year. Total revenues on a reported basis remained flat year over year to $2.28 billion. The figure missed the consensus mark by 0.8%. Subscriber...
Zacks.com
Can Nordson (NDSN) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?
NDSN - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the last two reports, this maker of adhesives and industrial coatings has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 3.18%, on average, in the last two quarters.
Zacks.com
Adtalem (ATGE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Enrollment Down
ATGE - Free Report) reported impressive results for second-quarter fiscal 2023. Earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, given the continued benefit from initiatives taken and cost synergies. Shares of this for-profit education company gained 2% in the after-hour trading session following the earnings release. Looking forward, Steve...
