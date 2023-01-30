It has been an interesting earnings season for the Medical sector so far. The sector primarily comprises pharma/biotech and medical device companies. Several large drug and biotech announced their fourth-quarter results. Most companies beat estimates for earnings but missed on sales. Some, like Pfizer and Merck, beat estimates on both counts. However, both companies expect a nosedive decline in their COVID drug sales as the pandemic has started to subside. Almost all drugmakers announced soft sales and profit guidance for 2023.

7 HOURS AGO