'The Revolutionists' to be performed at Hope College in February

Hope College has announced that one of its next theatre productions will be The Revolutionists . The play will open on February 17 at 7:30 p.m.

All performances will be held in the DeWitt Center studio theatre. The performances on February 17 and 18 will be held at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, February 19, the play will be performed at 2 p.m. The performances on February 23 and 24 will be held at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, February 25, the play will be performed at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The performance on Sunday, February 26 will be held at 2 p.m.

The Revolutionists follows four women during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. They are playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle.

Hope College’s performance of The Revolutionists will star Tia Hockenhull, Cecelia Casper, Brianna Tomczak, and Anya Kapitula.

The play will be directed by Hope College Professor Daina Robins. Keith Pitts is the scenic and properties designer. Michelle Bombe is the costume designer and Reneé Martins is the assistant to the costume designer. Eric Van Tassell is the lighting designer. Ken Chamberlain is the sound designer and Lydia Konings is the assistant sound designer. The technical director is Stephen Krebs and the costume shop manager is Anna Hill. Emily Dykhouse is the stage manager. The assistant stage managers are Ka’niya Houston and Sophie Reay.

The Revolutionists was written by Lauren Gunderson.

“ The Revolutionists is a dark and raucous comedy that addresses huge topics – art and activism, story and history, and feminism and revolution,” said Robins. “Set in late-18th century Paris, it takes us on a wild ride through fact and fiction, performance and reality, as four women grapple with their legacy, their life’s purpose, and their surprising friendships. Our journey with these characters will be fun and challenging.”

Hope College’s production of The Revolutionists will open on February 17. Tickets can be purchased on the college’s website .

