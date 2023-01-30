Coldest air of the season arrives in Michigan

Temperatures plummet overnight into Tuesday am. Even colder air is coming for Friday and into the first half of the weekend. Double digits below zero may be possible.

Overnight, we'll fall below zero in many areas that have snow on the ground. The good old fashioned reliable recipe for extreme cold will be in play. That is clear skies, light winds, and fresh snow on the ground. Expect some lows to fall as cold as five below zero. Winds will be light, but even a breathe of wind will send the "feels like " reading into the double digits below zero. Bundle up!

Sunshine will start the day Tuesday with the extreme cold. It will eventually help warm us up into the middle 10s before some clouds arrive by the middle part of the day. Clouds will then be overhead all the way into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday we'll break the sunshine out again by the afternoon with highs in the middle 20s!

