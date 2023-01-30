ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Coldest air of the season arrives in Michigan

By Brad Sugden
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
Temperatures plummet overnight into Tuesday am. Even colder air is coming for Friday and into the first half of the weekend. Double digits below zero may be possible.

Overnight, we'll fall below zero in many areas that have snow on the ground. The good old fashioned reliable recipe for extreme cold will be in play. That is clear skies, light winds, and fresh snow on the ground. Expect some lows to fall as cold as five below zero. Winds will be light, but even a breathe of wind will send the "feels like " reading into the double digits below zero. Bundle up!

Sunshine will start the day Tuesday with the extreme cold. It will eventually help warm us up into the middle 10s before some clouds arrive by the middle part of the day. Clouds will then be overhead all the way into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday we'll break the sunshine out again by the afternoon with highs in the middle 20s!

WNEM

Cold conditions carry on today, temperatures turn around over the weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - An arctic cold front swung through Mid-Michigan on Thursday afternoon prompting the substantial cooldown we’ve seen so far today. Wind chills are back to sub-zero territory, even with air temperatures back into the single digits for some. Pair this with the conditions we had on Tuesday, this has overall been our coldest week of the winter so far.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan to see dangerously cold temperatures - How to stay safe

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Old Man Winter will come after Michigan with a vengeance Thursday night and Friday morning. Wind chill advisories have been issued for all of Mid-Michigan as temperatures plummet. With wind chills as low as 15 below zero, it will not be safe to be outside. Keeping...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Snow showers return before bitter cold air moves back into Metro Detroit

After plenty of sunshine Wednesday with a little bit of high cloud cover, we will bring a little more cloud cover to the forecast as we head into the overnight hours Wednesday night. Temperatures are not as cold as we’ve been the past few days, with overnight lows dropping into...
The Ann Arbor News

Coldest air of winter coming after Arctic cold front

It’s cold today, but it will be even colder after an Arctic cold front blasts through Thursday. The coldest days this winter were the two days before Christmas. Some southern Michigan cities had high temperatures in the mid-teens. Grand Rapids had high temperatures of 15 degrees, 17 degrees and 19 degrees on Dec. 23, 24 and 25. Eastern Lower Michigan had two days with high temperatures in the teens on those days before Christmas.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

10 Items Every Michigander Should Own to Survive Winter

If this is your first time experiencing Michigan winter, you're in for a treat! Welcome to the state where Hell literally freezes over. Although it can vary from year to year there's at least one thing you can count on during winter in Michigan: lots and lots of snow. So far our friends Up North in the Keweenaw Peninsula have seen over 145 inches of snow-- and counting!
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit school closings list for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023: Track updates here

Only a couple schools were closed Friday due to extremely cold temperatures crossing through Metro Detroit. Some schools could decide to close Friday, Feb. 3, due to sub-zero wind chills impacting the area. Much of the Southeast Michigan region is under a wind chill advisory until 9 a.m. Wind chills could drop to 15 degrees below zero.
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
HOWELL, MI
Detroit News

Wind chills in the single digits expected this week in Metro Detroit

Metro Detroiters can expect some snow relief next week, but are advised to be aware of temperatures that will feel below zero. "We'll see wind chills dropping down to the single digits" and possibly below zero in Detroit on Monday night into Tuesday morning, said Andrew Arnold, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Detroit office.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Is Michigan Going to Be a Climate Haven?

For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

It’s not ghosts or whale songs - Why I-496 sounds haunted

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For those who have driven down I-496 recently, you may have noticed some other-worldly noises. Rest assured, it’s not ghosts, it’s the asphalt. According to Aaron Jenkins, with the Michigan Department of Transportation, the sound is caused by a texture the asphalt takes on when it’s laid down in colder temperatures. Asphalt is typically laid down in warmer months, but the I-496 project saw delays.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

