Northeast Missouri man badly hurt when ATV lands on top of him
MACON, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly hurt Thursday afternoon in an ATV crash. It happened at 5:15 p.m. on private property along South Allen Street in Macon. Missouri state troopers say a 4-wheeler operated by Christopher Maloney, 42, of Macon, was eastbound when the vehicle struck a ditch, ejected Maloney, overturned and came to rest on top of him.
Deadly Macon County crash involves farm tractor, 18-wheeler
CALLAO, Mo. — UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol has now released the names of the two drivers involved in Wednesday afternoon's deadly wreck on Highway 36, two miles west of Callao. State troopers say a farm tractor operated by Nels Magnuson, 62, of Callao, was struck by an...
Some Centerville residents concerned lack of firefighters could increase home insurance
CENTERVILLE, Iowa — KTVO News has been receiving messages from concerned Centerville, Iowa, viewers that the city's decision not to fill all open firefighter positions may affect home insurance rates. A viewer claimed that the decision will affect the city's Insurance Services Office (ISO) fire score. That is a...
Macon driver caught with cocaine, meth after striking overpass
MACON, Mo. — A northeast Missouri driver was caught with illegal drugs and a gun after striking a railroad overpass. It happened on Wednesday in Macon. Police identified the driver as Zachary Ryan Fink, 19, of Macon. Officers said they got a report that a red Jeep had struck...
Crews to install new traffic lights and crosswalk controls along North Baltimore
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — On Thursday, crews in Kirksville will begin installing new traffic lights and crosswalk controls along North Baltimore Street at the intersections of Northtown Road, Potter Avenue and Rosewood Drive. The work will occur between 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and could cause possible traffic delays. Drivers...
Myrth Stull, 85, of Unionville, Mo., Playle & Collins Family Funeral Home
Myrth Stull, 85, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Schuyler County Nursing Home in Queen City, Missouri, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Myrth Nadine Stull was born in Beloit, Kansas, on September 29, 1937, the daughter of Earl and Loretta (Sheeley) Wicks. She was raised in Kansas. Myrth married George Stull on January 17, 1955. Four children were born to this union: Teresa, Gregory, Michael, and Richard. Myrth and George lived in several states in the Midwest before moving back to Unionville in 1986 and living in the Omaha area of Putnam County. Myrth was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, sewing, doing puzzles, and reading books. She also loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
Gary Ray Henness, 81, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Gary Ray Henness, 81, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at his home. Gary was born September 29, 1941 in Pollick, Missouri the son of Roy and Marette (Yardley) Henness who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his wife Karen; two sisters, Mary Ruth and Beverly Ann who died in infancy; two brothers, Kenneth Lee, who died in infancy, and Jimmy Dale "Buddy" Henness.
Groundhog Day is here, but how often is Phil right?
KIRKSVILLE, Mo.-OTTUMWA, Iowa — Punxsutawney Phil awoke Thursday morning and saw his shadow, despite some Pennsylvania clouds, and is calling for six more weeks of winter!. Leaving winter forecasts up to a groundhog has been an American tradition since the late 1800’s, but is he forecasting or just looking at the calendar? The start of spring is on March 20, which is just over six weeks after Phil makes his yearly predictions on February 2.
Popular beer brand goes on sale Monday in Missouri
NEAR KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A popular beer brand goes on sale in Missouri on Monday. The truck with the first shipment of Yuengling (pronounced ying-ling) kegs arrived Friday afternoon at Lloyd Distributing Company just south of Kirksville. Staffers told KTVO they have waited years to get this beer in...
3 Kirksville dispensaries are now selling recreational marijuana products
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — KTVO News is now learning that three Kirksville dispensaries have started recreational sales of marijuana ahead of schedule. Heya Wellness and Missouri Health and Wellness both opened doors for recreational sales Friday morning. Bloc Dispensary was given permission to start selling recreational products around noon Friday.
