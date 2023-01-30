Read full article on original website
ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through ThursdayNational Weather ForceLittle Rock, AR
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From ArkansasTed RiversArkansas State
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Homer's Kitchen Table | The evolution of this Arkansas family restaurant
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Since 1986 Homer’s has been a staple in Central Arkansas’ food scene. Serving up delicious homestyle meals, crafted specifically by Homer’s wife. That’s the original Homer’s, however. This is the story of what’s now known as Homer’s Kitchen Table.
KATV
One dead after Friday afternoon house fire in Hot Springs
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person was found dead inside a Hot Springs home that caught fire Friday afternoon. According to Hot Springs police, officers, along with the Hot Spring Fire Department, reported to 303 Alcorn St. around 3 p.m. regarding a potential house fire. Upon arrival, police said...
KATV
'Stressful definitely:' Little Rock emergency shelter changes location due to power outage
Little Rock (KATV) — The cold weather continues to loom over much of the state this week. A Little Rock organization is doing their part to keep the homeless community out of freezing temperatures. Founder of The Van, Aaron Reddin said it's not uncommon for them to open up...
Calf rescued after being born in the sleet on Judsonia ranch
One little calf had an udderly freezing start to life after being born in an ice storm on a central Arkansas ranch.
KATV
Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell discusses changes coming to the 2023 competition
Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell was on Good Afternoon Arkansas kicking off the Road to Miss Arkansas 2023. Every week leading up to the Miss Arkansas Competition, the contestants headed to compete for the title will appear on Good Afternoon Arkansas to talk about who they are, their chosen career fields and the charitable causes they champion.
KATV
Do not 'open the door and stick yo leg out' when sliding on ice, AR sheriff's office warns
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As another round of winter precipitation is expected to hit our state Wednesday evening, one central Arkansas sheriff's office released a list warning drivers not to "open the door and stick yo leg out" if you happen to find yourself sliding on the ice. The...
tourcounsel.com
McCain Mall | Shopping mall in North Little Rock, Arkansas
McCain Mall is shopping mall located in North Little Rock, Arkansas, and is the largest mall in the Little Rock Metro and third largest enclosed mall in Arkansas. The mall is anchored by Dillard's, JCPenney, and Regal Cinemas.
Family needs help finding missing Lonoke County 18-year-old
A Lonoke County teen, missing for over two weeks, leaves his family begging for the community's help.
North Little Rock fire marshal gives tips on keeping warm safely when the power goes out
All eyes will be on the power lines with another round of winter weather headed for central Arkansas, and if power goes out, local fire departments say they want people to be prepared with ways to stay warm and stay safe.
KATV
Ahead of grand reopening, Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts looks to create more than 100 jobs
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Ahead of their grand reopening in April, the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts is looking to fill more than 100 new full-time and part-time jobs. In a Thursday news release, AMFA said they will host a series of on-site hiring events later this month targeting "skillsets and expertise in a wide range of fields."
KATV
Blue Bell releases a new ice cream flavor in time for National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Blue Bell announced they are releasing a new ice cream flavor on Thursday in honor of National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Feb. 4. The new flavor of ice cream is called "I ❤ Cereal" and it is combined with fruity cereal pieces and confetti sprinkles.
Renters bathe in sink after Jacksonville complex is without hot water for nearly three months
Families at a Jacksonville apartment complex have been forced to boil water, then bathe in a sink for months, because they haven't had any hot water.
LRFD: 1 dead, 1 injured in Pulaski County house fire
One person is dead and another injured after a Thursday night fire in Pulaski County.
KATV
Pine Bluff family impacted by winter weather damage
PINE BLUFF (KATV) — Residents across Arkansas have experienced power outages and damage caused by winter weather. Doron Grisby a resident in Pine Bluff said when the cold weather hit, he didn't anticipate for it to be that bad. "Over time, things got really bad," Grisby said. "I'm talking...
KATV
Road conditions on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Traffic along Interstate-630 on Martin Luther King Jr. is moving along smoothy and salt trucks have been out treating the road. There has been one wreck reported on Interstate-530. KATV's Cayla Christian suggests that those traveling through the area check IDrive Arkansas for current road...
Drivers concerned for third round of ice in central Arkansas
Another round of ice coming in means another round of slick roads for drivers.
Little Rock police investigating two hit-and-runs on same day
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now asking for information in connection to two separate hit-and-run incidents that happened on the same day. According to police, the incidents took place on Dec. 31, 2022, with the first happening on Baseline Road. Authorities said that the first victim...
invitingarkansas.com
Hot Springs Heart Ball
The American Heart Association works tirelessly to improve heart health in Arkansas, and in Hot Springs it’s a lot of fun for everyone involved. Each year, the Hot Springs Heart Ball brings awareness as well as funds to the fight against heart disease. It’s also a celebration of the hard work in the Hot Springs community to address heart disease and encourage life-style initiatives.
KATV
'Somebody needs to help us move', says Big Country Chateau resident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Residents at Big Country Chateau are still unsure if conditions at their apartment complex will improve or if they'll be prompted to move out. Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin has made strides to help residents at the complex by speaking with Entergy to prolong the power shut off.
KATV
First responders in central Arkansas say they are staying prepared for winter storms
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — While many are home staying out of the cold weather and off Arkansas' slippery roads, first responders are prepared to work. "It's not your normal 9 to 5," said Captain Shawn Allen of Metropolitan Emergency Services. "They don't ring the bell and say to go home."
