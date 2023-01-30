ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KATV

One dead after Friday afternoon house fire in Hot Springs

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person was found dead inside a Hot Springs home that caught fire Friday afternoon. According to Hot Springs police, officers, along with the Hot Spring Fire Department, reported to 303 Alcorn St. around 3 p.m. regarding a potential house fire. Upon arrival, police said...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KATV

Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell discusses changes coming to the 2023 competition

Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell was on Good Afternoon Arkansas kicking off the Road to Miss Arkansas 2023. Every week leading up to the Miss Arkansas Competition, the contestants headed to compete for the title will appear on Good Afternoon Arkansas to talk about who they are, their chosen career fields and the charitable causes they champion.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Pine Bluff family impacted by winter weather damage

PINE BLUFF (KATV) — Residents across Arkansas have experienced power outages and damage caused by winter weather. Doron Grisby a resident in Pine Bluff said when the cold weather hit, he didn't anticipate for it to be that bad. "Over time, things got really bad," Grisby said. "I'm talking...
PINE BLUFF, AR
KATV

Road conditions on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Traffic along Interstate-630 on Martin Luther King Jr. is moving along smoothy and salt trucks have been out treating the road. There has been one wreck reported on Interstate-530. KATV's Cayla Christian suggests that those traveling through the area check IDrive Arkansas for current road...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock police investigating two hit-and-runs on same day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now asking for information in connection to two separate hit-and-run incidents that happened on the same day. According to police, the incidents took place on Dec. 31, 2022, with the first happening on Baseline Road. Authorities said that the first victim...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
invitingarkansas.com

Hot Springs Heart Ball

The American Heart Association works tirelessly to improve heart health in Arkansas, and in Hot Springs it’s a lot of fun for everyone involved. Each year, the Hot Springs Heart Ball brings awareness as well as funds to the fight against heart disease. It’s also a celebration of the hard work in the Hot Springs community to address heart disease and encourage life-style initiatives.
HOT SPRINGS, AR

