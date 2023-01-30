ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Coast News

Second juvenile suspect arrested in double-fatal San Marcos shooting

SAN MARCOS — A second teenage boy was arrested Wednesday in a shooting that fatally wounded two young men early last month in a neighborhood near Palomar College. The 15-year-old was taken into custody at his Oceanside home shortly after 7 a.m. for allegedly taking part in the slayings of Jesus Garcia, 19, and a friend of Garcia’s, 20-year-old Nicholas Tiefer, in the 1300 block of West Borden Road in San Marcos, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
SAN MARCOS, CA
Coast News

Bed Bath & Beyond to close three San Diego County stores

REGION — Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. “As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Forbes highlights Encinitas for travel

The Encinitas Visitors Center announce that Encinitas is the only city in California to make “Forbes Advisor” magazine’s “Best Places to Travel” List 2023. The beachside town was one of the top 50 destinations the publication listed to help readers inspire their travel list and assist in narrowing down travel options.
ENCINITAS, CA
Coast News

Creating a native plant garden

“All you need is stones. The Mediterranean garden needs only stones to make native plants feel perfectly at home. The conventional garden needs fertilizer and manure to make plants prosper, but not the native plant garden.” — Pattie Barron, “The Low-Water No-Water Garden”. In her book, Barron...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Join the Kook Run Feb. 12

ENCINITAS — This year’s Kook Run – a 5K and 10K with costume contest – will begin at 7 a.m. Feb. 12 along North County’s Pacific Coast. The Pro/Elite race was the fastest 10K on the West coast in 2022 and will include an international field of runners, as well as top runners in Southern California. In 2023, all will be racing for a cash purse of $3,000.
ENCINITAS, CA
Coast News

Oceanside High standout Matthews honored as scholar-athlete

REGION — Oceanside student Joseph Matthews was named a Scholar Leader Athlete award winner on Jan. 30 by the Walter J. Zable chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame. Matthews, a senior at Oceanside High School, was one of 27 high school student-athletes selected for...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coast News

New Village Arts reopens after $2.8M renovation

CARLSBAD — Hundreds of supporters gathered on Jan. 27 to celebrate the official grand reopening of the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center after a yearlong renovation. New Village Arts, a Carlsbad-based nonprofit, unveiled its refurbished performing arts facility highlighted by a new stage, light and sound systems for its 100-seat theater, a revamped ticket office, a smaller secondary stage to expand its offerings and a large exterior mural spanning the entire back wall of the building.
CARLSBAD, CA
Coast News

Are you vegan curious?

Many people look into a plant-based diet because of health issues, and others have compassion for animals. A vegan lifestyle creates less environmental damage and consumes fewer resources. Factory farming has devastating effects on water, air pollution, deforestation and gas emissions and is not sustainable because it uses so much...
ENCINITAS, CA
Coast News

Q&A with the CEO of Pacific Lasertec

San Marcos Chamber member Pacific Lasertec has called San Marcos home since 2018. President, CEO and co-founder Lynn Strickland talked with the Chamber about his business. What does your business do? We manufacture lasers and laser-based subsystems for analytical instrumentation applications such as FTIR Raman spectroscopy, wavelength references, interferometry, cytometry/immunology, and general research.
SAN MARCOS, CA
Coast News

Escondido council appoints Palomar College trustee to vacant seat

ESCONDIDO — The City Council voted to appoint Christian Garcia, a current trustee on the Palomar College Governing Board, to the District 3 vacancy during a special Jan. 30 meeting. Christian Garcia was one of several candidates who applied to take over the seat left vacant last November by...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Coast News

Trio of gymnasts at Vista academy headed to NCAA D1 schools

VISTA — Three of the region’s best gymnasts are training under one roof at Coastal Gymnastics Academy in Vista, preparing for their final stretch on the club circuit before hitting the collegiate mats. Student-athletes Chloe LaCoursiere, Takoda Berry and Jill Lastra will compete in NCAA Division I gymnastics...
VISTA, CA

