Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular food chain opening new location in FloridaKristen WaltersFort Myers, FL
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida witness videotapes two rectangle-shaped objects hovering nearbyRoger MarshPunta Gorda, FL
Related
Man found guilty in trial for conspiracy to traffic heroin in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — An Alva man was charged today with conspiracy to traffic 28 grams or more of heroin in a September 2020 arrest. According to the state attorney, Jerome Tyrell Johnson, 33, was caught on surveillance cameras negotiating a drug deal and selling heroin. Johnson was under...
NBC 2
Woman arrested alongside convicted felon after bonding out of jail hours before drug arrest
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were put back behind bars following a traffic stop at the intersection of Collier Boulevard and Grand Lely Drive. Shannon Blohm, 31, was arrested just hours after bonding out of jail following a battery charge on Tuesday, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
Woman arrested for drugs hours after bonding out on battery charge
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were put back behind bars following a traffic stop at the intersection of Collier Boulevard and Grand Lely Drive. Shannon Blohm, 31, was arrested just hours after bonding out of jail following a battery charge on Tuesday, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
Mysuncoast.com
North Port man faces cocaine trafficking charges
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man was arrested during a traffic stop when Charlotte County deputies found a large amount of cocaine, cash and a gun inside his car, authorities said. On Jan. 30, a deputy observed a vehicle run a red light on South McCall Road...
A disturbance call leads to a drug arrest
On February 1, a disturbance call leads to a narcotics arrest. Cape Coral Police officers responded to a disturbance call at 2800 Yellow Creek Loop.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman behind ‘Lights for Layla’ fraud accused of violating probation by not paying restitution
The woman who pled guilty to misusing money donated to add lights where a Lee County student was killed at a bus stop is expected in court after being accused of failing to pay restitution ordered by the court. According to court documents, Randi Romanoff, 33, failed to pay the...
WINKNEWS.com
Jury finds man guilty of vessel homicide in deadly 2020 Collier County boat crash
A jury has found a man guilty of vessel homicide after he left the scene of a boat crash that killed 57-year-old Onofrio Sozio near Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park and north of Vanderbilt Beach in North Naples in 2020. There were tears in the courtroom. The victim’s family patiently awaited...
Punta Gorda man arrested on drug charges
Deputies arrested a Punta Gorda man for possession of cocaine and marijuana following a traffic stop on Monday.
WINKNEWS.com
FHP: Woman found transporting man with 21 out-of-county warrants on Alligator Alley
A woman and a man were arrested on Alligator Alley Thursday afternoon after troopers say the woman was pulled over and found with drugs, and the man was found to have 21 out-of-county arrest warrants. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Yasmin Nicole Forester, 28, of Land O’Lakes, and Jordan...
Crime Stoppers in search of Fort Myers woman in ongoing investigation
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a woman in connection with an ongoing investigation that occurred at Village Walk Apartments on Six Mile Cypress in Fort Myers. The incident occurred on January 25 at approximately 7:30 a.m. If anyone can identify...
Fort Myers Police Officer on paid leave after arrest
Fort Myers Police Department Officer Stevens Zuniga was arrested and charged with battery in Cape Coral on Sunday morning.
Over 200 grams of drugs were confiscated from a Hendry County resident
A sentencing date has been set for a Hendry County resident. Jay Alexander was found guilty and charged with trafficking amphetamine and knowledge of trafficking a controlled substance.
Bradenton man found with 21 warrants and 1,500 Xanax pills during traffic stop: FHP
A Bradenton man with 21 outstanding warrants was slapped with four additional charges during a traffic stop on Thursday.
FMPD investigating overnight shooting threat to Edison Mall
FMPD will have an increased presence at the Edison Mall due to a shooting threat received through a confidential tip line Thursday night.
Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Punta Gorda man
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Punta Gorda man is behind bars after a traffic stop led to him being slapped with drug charges on Friday, Jan. 27. Milton Harris, 41, was driving a 2005 Nissan Armada when he was stopped for a seatbelt and possible window tint violation, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
WINKNEWS.com
3 Lee County women arrested as suspects in Port Charlotte tequila theft
Three Lee County women suspected of stealing around $700 in tequila from a Total Wine in Port Charlotte were arrested on Wednesday. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Tyra Denise Whitfield, 19, Jah’nauria Oraion Deana Foster, 18, and Terreka Lamia Williams, 18 were located and taken into custody with the public’s help. They are suspected of taking seven tequila bottles from Total Wine and More at 19400 Cochran Blvd. on Monday.
Fort Myers police officer on leave for battery against woman
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A Fort Myers police officer, Stevens Zuniga, was arrested Sunday after an incident against a woman. Cape Coral police arrived at the 1300 block of SE 11th Terrace around 12:50 a.m. in reference to a disturbance with weapons. When they arrived, they spoke to the...
North Port Police warn public about individuals knocking on doors
North Port Police Department (NPPD) is investigating several suspicious individuals knocking on doors with masks near North Salford Blvd. in the Estates area.
WINKNEWS.com
Increased Fort Myers police presence around Edison Mall after shooting threat
The Fort Myers Police Department will have an increased presence in the area of the Edison Mall after it says a shooting threat came through a confidential tip line Thursday night. FMPD says it is investigating the call, but the investigation will allow the Edison Mall to operate normally on...
WINKNEWS.com
Police: Boy found in Texas likely not Adji Desir
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:1d3c443499e6465345d00981 Player Element ID: 6319683464112. Police in Midland, Texas, provided an update on the unidentified boy found wandering alone. Many people in Southwest Florida have been wondering if it...
Comments / 3