Mysuncoast.com

North Port man faces cocaine trafficking charges

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man was arrested during a traffic stop when Charlotte County deputies found a large amount of cocaine, cash and a gun inside his car, authorities said. On Jan. 30, a deputy observed a vehicle run a red light on South McCall Road...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Punta Gorda man

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Punta Gorda man is behind bars after a traffic stop led to him being slapped with drug charges on Friday, Jan. 27. Milton Harris, 41, was driving a 2005 Nissan Armada when he was stopped for a seatbelt and possible window tint violation, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3 Lee County women arrested as suspects in Port Charlotte tequila theft

Three Lee County women suspected of stealing around $700 in tequila from a Total Wine in Port Charlotte were arrested on Wednesday. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Tyra Denise Whitfield, 19, Jah’nauria Oraion Deana Foster, 18, and Terreka Lamia Williams, 18 were located and taken into custody with the public’s help. They are suspected of taking seven tequila bottles from Total Wine and More at 19400 Cochran Blvd. on Monday.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Police: Boy found in Texas likely not Adji Desir

Police in Midland, Texas, provided an update on the unidentified boy found wandering alone. Many people in Southwest Florida have been wondering if it...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

