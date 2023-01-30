Three Lee County women suspected of stealing around $700 in tequila from a Total Wine in Port Charlotte were arrested on Wednesday. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Tyra Denise Whitfield, 19, Jah’nauria Oraion Deana Foster, 18, and Terreka Lamia Williams, 18 were located and taken into custody with the public’s help. They are suspected of taking seven tequila bottles from Total Wine and More at 19400 Cochran Blvd. on Monday.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO