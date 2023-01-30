Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wpde.com
Horry and Georgetown Co. police come together for safety checkpoint
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A DUI checkpoint was held by the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network on Myrtle Ridge Drive between US 501 and SC 544 on Friday night. The checkpoint took place from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., with Horry County Police Sergeant Larry Graham serving as the officer in charge.
Myrtle Beach-area woman loses $8K after man poses as North Carolina deputy, asks for Target gift cards to avoid arrest, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach-area woman lost approximately $8,000 after a person posed as a North Carolina deputy and asked for gift cards to avoid being arrested for not showing up to jury duty in Raleigh, according to a police report. The woman showed up Monday at the Myrtle Beach Police Department […]
wpde.com
Children safe after carjacking in Florence Co., suspect search underway: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching in the area of Cale Yarborough Highway in Florence County for a man who carjacked a vehicle from a gas station Friday night with two kids inside, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. The man later abandoned the car and...
Nearly 2 dozen drivers lacked valid driver’s licenses at Horry County traffic checkpoint, authorities say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly two dozen people were caught driving without a valid license in Horry County during a recent three-hour-long traffic-safety checkpoint, according to the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network. Authorities conducted the checkpoint between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Jan. 27 on Myrtle Ridge Drive between Highway 501 and Highway 544. […]
WMBF
Machete-wielding, 3rd suspect accused of assaulting, robbing victims in Myrtle Beach area arrested
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The third suspect accused of assaulting and robbing victims in the Myrtle Beach area last month is in custody. Myrtle Beach police arrested Daniel Joseph Dunkle early Thursday morning after recognizing him from previous encounters and a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) alert.
wfxb.com
Myrtle Beach Parking Decal Difficulties
The city of Myrtle Beach was facing technical issues last week but they have since been resolved. The city said residents who registered for a parking decal from January 24th until Wednesday, are urged to check and see if the application was properly sent through. To see if your application...
WMBF
Horry County police searching for person of interest in fireworks store robbery
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to locate a person believed to be connected to the robbery of a fireworks store last year. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened on July 11, 2022, at Willard’s Fireworks on Highway 9 in the Longs area.
WMBF
Horry County leads state in number of HOA complaints filed, report shows
Former Grand Strand childcare worker shares red flags to look for when choosing childcare centers. There’s a lot to consider when choosing care for your little ones, and one former Grand Strand childcare worker revealed what parents should look for, and what shouldn’t be overlooked. Updated: 57 minutes...
WMBF
Suspect wanted for beating, robbing store clerk in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for the suspect who beat and robbed a store clerk in Florence County in January. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 18, at approximately 12:20 p.m. the suspect entered the Healthy Food Store located at 2051 Elijah Ludd Road, held the store clerk at gunpoint and struck the clerk before leaving on foot.
WMBF
Police: Minors arrested after being caught with fake IDs, alcohol at CCU-area bar
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A number of minors with fake IDs were arrested last weekend after police say a bar near Coastal Carolina University served them alcohol. According to a police report obtained by WMBF News, officers with the Conway Police Department and agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division performed a compliance check at 702 Highway 544 on Jan. 28. An online search matches the address to the Crooked Floor Tavern.
Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle continues into North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Crews continued the search Friday for a missing boater who was last seen Jan. 26 while duck hunting on a jon boat in the North Myrtle Beach area. On Friday, crews searched in the Wilmington area, with people looking for any sign they could find. Doyle and one other person were […]
Crash slows traffic on Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash has slowed traffic Friday evening along Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall. South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed traffic at a near-standstill in the northbound lanes shortly after 5 p.m. By 6 p.m., cameras showed all lanes of traffic were back open. Three vehicles were […]
WMBF
Grand Strand communities search for options after increased coyote attacks on pets
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents in Myrtle Beach-area neighborhoods are looking for answers after an uptick in coyote sightings and attacks in recent weeks. Within the last week, a dog was reportedly killed in a coyote attack on Holly Lane in Briarcliffe Acres and another in the Briarwood community on the southbound side of US 17 across from South Gate Rd.
WMBF
Warrants: Woman assaulted, robbed while hands taped to legs in Myrtle Beach area; 2 arrested
An incident report provides more information on an animal investigation that forced the Horry County Animal Care Center to temporarily close on Tuesday. New details on suspects arrested in Myrtle Beach kidnapping, assault case. Updated: 13 hours ago. WMBF News has learned new details about the suspects arrested in connection...
wpde.com
Chinese balloon to pass over Myrtle Beach area
A Chinese balloon that's being tracked could be flying over the Myrtle Beach area Saturday somewhere between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to Chief Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski. The Pentagon confirmed that it is a surveillance balloon but not much else is known about it. “We do know that the...
wpde.com
Tracking Growth: Numbers point to continued population increases in SC, Horry County
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The headlines of Myrtle Beach being one of the fastest-growing places in the country are no longer a one-year phenomenon. In fact, if the pandemic did anything, it continued and may have escalated that migration from larger cities to the coast. In late-2022, the U.S....
Woman killed in Market Common bicycle crash was mother of Myrtle Beach firefighter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was killed in a Market Common bicycle crash in early January was the mother of a Myrtle Beach firefighter, city officials said on Tuesday. Gail Rapp was hit by a car on Jan. 2 in the Market Common area while riding a bike. She died on Jan. 3, […]
WMBF
‘It’s not safe at all’: Neighbors look for answers while abandoned home deemed unsafe still stands
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A small neighborhood in Horry County is calling on officials to tear down an abandoned home deemed unsafe after nearly three years of asking for help. When James Baber sits on his porch and looks to his right, he sees his quaint neighborhood; however, to...
abcnews4.com
Man charged after 21 dogs found in pens, tied up near Conway: Warrants
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man is charged after a stray dog call led to a bigger investigation and several dogs being seized in the Conway area, according to a report from Horry County Police Dept. On January 27, an Horry County officer responded near Merritt Road for...
wpde.com
Mike Pence to meet with North Charleston police chief during visit to South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is making a stop in the Lowcountry on Monday. Pence has plans to meet with North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess and other law enforcement officials at 1 p.m. to discuss calls to defund the police. At 6 p.m.,...
