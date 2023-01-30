ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

wpde.com

Horry and Georgetown Co. police come together for safety checkpoint

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A DUI checkpoint was held by the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network on Myrtle Ridge Drive between US 501 and SC 544 on Friday night. The checkpoint took place from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., with Horry County Police Sergeant Larry Graham serving as the officer in charge.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Nearly 2 dozen drivers lacked valid driver’s licenses at Horry County traffic checkpoint, authorities say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly two dozen people were caught driving without a valid license in Horry County during a recent three-hour-long traffic-safety checkpoint, according to the 15th Circuit Law Enforcement Network. Authorities conducted the checkpoint between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Jan. 27 on Myrtle Ridge Drive between Highway 501 and Highway 544. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Myrtle Beach Parking Decal Difficulties

The city of Myrtle Beach was facing technical issues last week but they have since been resolved. The city said residents who registered for a parking decal from January 24th until Wednesday, are urged to check and see if the application was properly sent through. To see if your application...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Suspect wanted for beating, robbing store clerk in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for the suspect who beat and robbed a store clerk in Florence County in January. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 18, at approximately 12:20 p.m. the suspect entered the Healthy Food Store located at 2051 Elijah Ludd Road, held the store clerk at gunpoint and struck the clerk before leaving on foot.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Police: Minors arrested after being caught with fake IDs, alcohol at CCU-area bar

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A number of minors with fake IDs were arrested last weekend after police say a bar near Coastal Carolina University served them alcohol. According to a police report obtained by WMBF News, officers with the Conway Police Department and agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division performed a compliance check at 702 Highway 544 on Jan. 28. An online search matches the address to the Crooked Floor Tavern.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Crash slows traffic on Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash has slowed traffic Friday evening along Highway 17 Bypass near Coastal Grand Mall. South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed traffic at a near-standstill in the northbound lanes shortly after 5 p.m. By 6 p.m., cameras showed all lanes of traffic were back open. Three vehicles were […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Chinese balloon to pass over Myrtle Beach area

A Chinese balloon that's being tracked could be flying over the Myrtle Beach area Saturday somewhere between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to Chief Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski. The Pentagon confirmed that it is a surveillance balloon but not much else is known about it. “We do know that the...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

