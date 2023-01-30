Read full article on original website
KTUL
Who's responsible for keeping parking lots safe amid winter weather?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Parking lots across Tulsa remained covered in snow and ice all week, and that may have been by design. The snow finally started melting away Thursday afternoon, but it was a small consolation for those navigating perilous parking lots all week. It turns out, businesses have an incentive not to make their parking lots safer.
KTUL
Aspiring Tulsa Fire Department cadets perform 100-foot ladder climb in freezing weather
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Those looking to join the Tulsa Fire Department braced the cold weather during Wednesday morning's ladder climb. It's the final test in the hiring process that requires both physical and mental strength. Aspiring cadets were challenged with climbing to the top of a 100-foot ladder...
KTUL
Thief steals donation box for homeless after breaking into midtown Tulsa brewery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Renaissance Brewery in midtown Tulsa was broken into Wednesday evening. The only thing stolen was a donation box intended to go to the Tulsa Day Center, where it could be distributed to people in need. The brewery said it would love to fill the...
KTUL
Tulsa Botanic Garden reopens in 2023 on Feb. 4
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Botanic Garden is reopening Saturday after being closed for the month of January. The garden's hours in February will be from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. On Feb. 10, the garden is holding a virtual Lunch and Learn with horticulture staff....
KTUL
Blue Bell releases new ice cream for breakfast lovers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Blue Bell is releasing a new ice cream flavor called "I ❤ Cereal." The ice cream has fruity cereal combined with confetti sprinkles. The new flavor comes just in time for National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, which is Feb. 4. “What better way...
News On 6
Pickup Truck Falls From Parking Garage In Tulsa
Emergency crews responded after a truck fell from a parking garage in Tulsa on Thursday morning. The crash happened at a parking garage located near East 25th Street and North Harvard Avenue. Police say the car slid on the ice along the top of the structure and the driver lost control. They say no one was injured in the incident.
kggfradio.com
School Closings, Wind Chills to Start the Week
Wind chills are impacting the four states today, with slick conditions bringing school closings in Oklahoma and Kansas. This morning's wind chills are are around zero in Coffeyville, with colder temperatures to the north and west. In Oklahoma, slick conditions combined with the cold are prompting Tulsa area schools to close. Riverton, Galena, Baxter Springs and Joplin schools have also closed. Highs today in the area will largely stay below freezing with Coffeyville making it to 26 degrees.
KTUL
Invasive species, brush thinning removal set for Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A portion of Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness will be closed to the public in part of February and March. The River Parks Authority and Oklahoma Forestry Services are working to address nearly 40 acres of hazardous fuels. Starting in February, OFS crews will begin treatment...
KTUL
Rooster Days to hold mascot tryouts for Rosco the rooster
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rooster Days is looking for someone new to carry the mantle of Rosco the rooster after the former mascot retired. Tryouts will be held Feb. 15 at the Central on Main Ballroom from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Along with regular festival appearances, the mascot...
KTUL
Bartlesville man dies in Osage County car crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Bartlesville man has died in an accident on State Highway 123 in Osage County. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a semi-trailer and a truck were traveling south on Highway 123 in the same lanes. When the semi-trailer slowed to turn east onto County Road 2712, the truck behind did not slow down or stop and slammed into the back of the semi-trailer.
Shots fired lead to lockdown at Hillcrest
Tulsa Police tell 2 News around 2:55 a.m. staff at Hillcrest Medical Center heard shots and saw a person running across the sky bridge and that's when they called police.
KTUL
Tulsa police identify, arrest serial burglary suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man they suspect of breaking into multiple businesses in Tulsa between September and January. Police say the Jersey Mikes Subs at 91st and Yale was burglarized on Sept. 9, the Rainbow Spa at 71st and Mingo was burglarized on Oct. 19, the Yum Eats & Sweets at 81st and Harvard was burglarized on Oct. 27, Jan. 6 and Jan. 21, and Albarka at 51st and Sheridan was burglarized on Nov. 9.
KTUL
Oklahoma law enforcement working to lower risk of fentanyl exposure
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Coming into contact with opioids, like fentanyl, happens far too often for officers on the job. Tulsa Police Department Officer Danny Bean says it’s nearly impossible to eliminate officers’ risk of fentanyl exposure with their job, but they do their due diligence. “When...
KTUL
Retired teacher from Tulsa appears on 'Jeopardy!,' advances to next episode
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A bookseller and retired teacher from Tulsa is advancing onto the next round of Jeopardy!. Patti Palmer starred in Jeopardy on Feb. 1 and walked away with $32,200. "It was really, when I think about it, kind of an out-of-body experience," said Palmer. "I watch...
KTUL
University of Oklahoma allowing free admission to Wednesday night's Bedlam game vs OSU
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The University of Oklahoma is allowing fans in for free for Wednesday night's men's basketball bedlam game against Oklahoma State. The moves amid inclement weather expected to roll through the area Wednesday night. "We encourage all fans to monitor the weather and we hope you...
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
KTUL
15-year-old girl arrested, accused of murdering 16-year-old in Broken Arrow
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow police announced Thursday they have arrested a 15-year-old in the murder of a 16-year-old in January. Ky'Leigh Shaw is accused in the homicide of a 16-year-old near 51st and 145th on January 24. The victim was found in the street, unresponsive with a...
KTUL
Stillwater authorities arrest man accused of assault after chase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Police Department and the Payne County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman after he led officers on a chase. SPD said officers responded to an assault with a dangerous weapon call around noon Tuesday. A victim told officers Donald Laver had threatened to kill her, hit her in the head with a pistol and fired into a wall near the victim.
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office searching for 'Most Wanted' suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about two of its 'Most Wanted' suspects. TCSO says Nicholas Brown is charged with assault and battery by strangulation, malicious injury to property, and escape from arrest. Destin Rodriguez is charged with burglary, possession of stolen...
