WATCH: Black TikTok Hiker Visits Casper and Cracks Jokes
It's not a new for travelers from other places to crack jokes on Wyoming, but at least this guy did it with some style. A gentleman by the name Nelson Holland, who's TikTok username is hilariously, fatblackandgettinit, popped up on my feed with video he did while traveling to Casper. The 17-second video is actually kind of funny.
$1.5 Million Could Buy You A Huge Beautiful Chunk Of Wyoming
Wyoming is the land of opportunity. The opportunity I'm talking about is hunting, fishing, camping, boating and all other things outdoors. If you happen to have an extra $1.5 million laying around, you can do all of those things on your 561 acres of Wyoming paradise. The property is up...
Noted Casper Resident Susie McMurry Dies; Widow of Mick McMurry
Susie McMurry, noted Casper and Wyoming philanthropist and widow of businessman Mick McMurry, died peacefully on Saturday, according to her obituary on the Bustard and Jacoby funeral home website. She died at the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center after a lifelong battle with diabetes. She was born on Dec. 23,...
Yellowstone Garage in Casper Closing Permanently Again Unfortunately
It has been nearly two months (December 2nd, 2022), since it was announced that Yellowstone Garage Bar, Grill, and Venue would be reopening under new ownership, but it appears they will be unfortunately closing again. Earlier today their official Facebook page shared a message that stated:. Yellowstone is having a...
Casper Artist Reflects on a Lifetime of Drawing Faces
This is the second article in a series of write-ups highlighting local talent in Natrona County. "You can get into a lot of trouble with noses." I had a feeling I was going to enjoy chatting with Tom Loepp after our first phone call to set up a lunch date.
The Ultimate Guide To The Worst Parking Lots In Casper
Parking sucks. Sometimes we can find that perfect spot, but often it is a challenge. Wyoming is the least populous state in the nation, but Casper is the second largest city. With our central location, we are the "big city" destination for rural towns. We have a Target, a Sams, and two Walmarts. We are kind of a big deal.
United Way of Natrona County Offering Free Tax Preparation in Casper
If you are in need of free assistance with filing your taxes, the United Way of Natrona County has a solution. Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County.
Casper PD Detectives Add City of Casper to Police Chief Lawsuit
The former and current police detectives who filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Casper Police Chief have now named the City of Casper as a defendant, according to a recently filed court document. The initial complaint by former detective Shannon Daley and current detective Teri Patrick only named Chief...
Wyoming Department of Transportation: Here’s What’s Happening on I-80
"Traffic is starting to open up along I80. A controlled slow opening has started EB out of Rawlins. Our WHP troopers are escorting the vehicles at an appropriate pace. WB is expected to open soon. Photo taken by our District Maintenance Engineer near Sinclair at milepost 217. #wyoroad" reads a...
So You Think You Can Drag? Auditions This Weekend for March Drag Show at The Lyric
Because of the snow storm in Casper, auditions for 'So You Think You Can Drag' have been postponed to Wednesday, February 1 from 7pm-9pm at The Lyric. So you think you can drag? Well, now's your chance to prove it and, in doing so, you may just earn yourself a shot in the spotlight.
Natrona County Arrest Log (2/1/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Casper Fire-EMS HAZMAT Specialists Assisting Casper PD in Active Investigation, Avoid the Area
Dane Andersen with Casper Fire-EMS has confirmed to K2 Radio News that no hazardous material has been found in the area. Evacuations have been lifted and a media release will follow, explaining the situation. Original Story Below:. Casper Fire-EMS is currently on scene assisting the Casper Police Department with an...
Natrona County DA Recommends $75,000 CASH ONLY Bond for Alleged Drug Dealer
Tyrone Jackson, 52, heard one charge against him from Judge Michael Patchen in Natrona County Initial Appearances today, Feb. 2. Jackson was charged with conspiracy to deliver, a felony punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment and/or a fine of $20,000. Assistant District attorney Stephanie Arrache said, "Mr. Jackson has...
Judge Sets Bonds for Two Casper Men Caught by Home Security Camera
Keaton Foster, 25, and Terrance Fullterton, 25, heard the same two charges against them from Judge Nichole Collier in Natrona County Circuit Court today, Feb. 1. Burglary, a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine up to $10,000. Conspiracy to commit burglary, a felony punishable by...
Arctic Blast Hitting Natrona County: Extreme Cold, Heavy Snow, Intense Wind
There's an 80 percent chance of precipitation today and tomorrow for Natrona County, the National Weather Service says, with wind chill values as low as -20. Wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Sunday to see a 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly...
Casper Man Sentenced to 4-6 Years in Prison for Burglary
A Casper man was sentenced to 4- 6- years at the Wyoming State Penitentiary by Judge Catherine Wilking in Natrona County District Court today, Feb. 2. Robert G. Bockman Jr., born in 1980, was taken into custody directly after sentencing. The investigation started on January 20, 2022 when officers responded...
Mills Man Sentenced for Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm
A Mills man who shot himself in the leg before his arrest last year will spend more than two years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the sentence handed down in federal court in Casper on Wednesday. Shawn Thomas Borne, 42, heard the...
Bond Set at $100,000 for Casper Man Charged With Rape, Aggravated Assault
A Natrona County Circuit Court Judge set a $100,000 cash-only bond for a Casper man accused of assaulting a woman with hammer during initial appearances on Monday. 56-year-old Clifton Qualls faces these felony charges, according to Judge Michael Patchen:. First-degree sexual assault, punishable by five years to 50 years imprisonment.
