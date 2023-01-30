ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

Related
ROCK 96.7

WATCH: Black TikTok Hiker Visits Casper and Cracks Jokes

It's not a new for travelers from other places to crack jokes on Wyoming, but at least this guy did it with some style. A gentleman by the name Nelson Holland, who's TikTok username is hilariously, fatblackandgettinit, popped up on my feed with video he did while traveling to Casper. The 17-second video is actually kind of funny.
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Noted Casper Resident Susie McMurry Dies; Widow of Mick McMurry

Susie McMurry, noted Casper and Wyoming philanthropist and widow of businessman Mick McMurry, died peacefully on Saturday, according to her obituary on the Bustard and Jacoby funeral home website. She died at the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center after a lifelong battle with diabetes. She was born on Dec. 23,...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

The Ultimate Guide To The Worst Parking Lots In Casper

Parking sucks. Sometimes we can find that perfect spot, but often it is a challenge. Wyoming is the least populous state in the nation, but Casper is the second largest city. With our central location, we are the "big city" destination for rural towns. We have a Target, a Sams, and two Walmarts. We are kind of a big deal.
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

United Way of Natrona County Offering Free Tax Preparation in Casper

If you are in need of free assistance with filing your taxes, the United Way of Natrona County has a solution. Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County.
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Casper PD Detectives Add City of Casper to Police Chief Lawsuit

The former and current police detectives who filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Casper Police Chief have now named the City of Casper as a defendant, according to a recently filed court document. The initial complaint by former detective Shannon Daley and current detective Teri Patrick only named Chief...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Natrona County Arrest Log (2/1/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
ROCK 96.7

Casper Man Sentenced to 4-6 Years in Prison for Burglary

A Casper man was sentenced to 4- 6- years at the Wyoming State Penitentiary by Judge Catherine Wilking in Natrona County District Court today, Feb. 2. Robert G. Bockman Jr., born in 1980, was taken into custody directly after sentencing. The investigation started on January 20, 2022 when officers responded...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

ROCK 96.7

Casper, WY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 96.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock967online.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy