ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Florida lawmakers take aim at hateful projections and fliers

By Jake Stofan
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago

State lawmakers are looking to put an end to the antisemitic messages that have plagued Northeast Florida and other parts of the state in recent months.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Former State Representative and Jacksonville Property Appraiser candidate Jason Fischer was returning from a breakfast run this weekend, when he noticed something on his driveway.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks ]

“There was this little baggy with Nazi propaganda in it,” said Fischer.

Fischer wasn’t alone.

At least one more neighbor on his street found a hateful flier on their driveway and other incidents were reported in East Arlington and Clay County.

“You know, in a lot of ways it kind of felt like we were targeted based on, you know, a lot of times people think that we’re a Jewish family because of ‘Fischer’,” said Fischer.

Last week, Jacksonville City Council approved a bill tackling the issue of hateful projections, making it a first-degree misdemeanor to project any message on private and public buildings without permission.

Related Story: More hateful fliers found in local neighborhood

But the legislation didn’t do anything to stop fliers like the ones found this weekend.

“The right to free speech is sacrosanct. The right to unlimited conduct is not,” said State Representative Randy Fine (R-Palm Bay).

Fine is co-sponsoring the bill filed in the State Capitol that aims to put a stop to all the recent incidents of hate.

It bans unauthorized projections and classifies unwanted fliers as litter.

Both offenses carry a first-degree misdemeanor charge, but if the messages at issue specifically target ethnic or religious groups there’s an enhancement, bringing the charge up to a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

“We’re basically gonna say to these Nazis, go away. Get out of our state. You’re not welcome here. If you stay, you’re gonna go to jail,” said Fine.

Read: Jacksonville Sheriff calls Memphis video reprehensible, calls citizens review board ‘non-starter’

Fischer is optimistic if the bill passes, the antisemitic flier he found on his driveway this weekend will be the last.

“They’re violating our private property rights spreading their hate filled message. Not welcome in my home. Not welcome in my city. Not welcome in my state,” said Fischer.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

The bill hasn’t been scheduled for any committee hearings yet and hasn’t found a Senate sponsor, but Representative Fine said he’s confident the bill will clear the finish line this year.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03cqU6_0kWc4bmH00

Comments / 6

Dat guy
4d ago

They did nothing while it was actually happening. Funny that they didn't bother to stop by since there's police in that area all the time. I'm just guessing they agreed with the message.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridapolitics.com

‘Dirty Daniel Davis’ ad stokes controversy in Jax mayoral race

The new ad attacks Davis for legislative votes, questionable supporters. The ongoing brawl in the Jacksonville mayoral race continues with another attack ad from a political committee. JAX First, which supports Republican LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber, is out with a new 30-second spot dissing “Dirty Daniel Davis,” another Republican candidate who...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Florida Phoenix

Trans kids want ‘lives of dignity and acceptance’; DeSantis, surgeon general want bans on therapies

Quality Journalism for Critical Times James, of Central Florida. Nov. 15, 2022: “This rule cruelly and unfairly attacks vulnerable trans youth in our state by banning their access to gender-affirming healthcare. Young people who want only to be who they are and live lives of dignity and acceptance, something we ask for all people. In addition, as this rule does […] The post Trans kids want ‘lives of dignity and acceptance’; DeSantis, surgeon general want bans on therapies appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law

WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Accused of Declaring War on Blacks in Florida

February is Black History Month in America, and Black lawmakers, alongside activists, are playing the race card against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers for acknowledging the monthly celebration of African-American history in the U.S. Gov. DeSantis is being accused of declaring "war on Black people." State Senator Shevrin...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations

Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

UNF professor says corporate landlords to blame for affordable rental housing crisis in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rental prices are rapidly increasing in Duval County, making it tough for renters to find affordable housing in Jacksonville. Professor of Sociology at the University of North Florida, Dr. David Jaffee, started the Jax Rental Housing Project last year. He said institutional investors are to blame for the rental housing crisis in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Medical aid in dying law is essential in Florida

The recent tragic event at the Daytona Beach Advent Health hospital where a wife killed her terminally ill husband per his request, is an example of the drastic measures a person will take when they feel that there are no other options. Individuals in this difficult situation want to choose an end-of-life choice in accordance with their own values and beliefs. Hospice, palliative care and voluntary stopping of eating and drinking (VSED) are legal options.
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

DeSantis says tenured professors are the “most significant deadweight costs” at FL universities, lambastes ‘ideology’ in university system

In a list of higher education proposals Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that “unproductive” tenured professors are the “most significant deadweight costs” at Florida universities. That’s why the governor wants those professors to face evaluations, at risk of their jobs, at any point of their tenure....
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
128K+
Followers
151K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy