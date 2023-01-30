Florida lawmakers take aim at hateful projections and fliers

State lawmakers are looking to put an end to the antisemitic messages that have plagued Northeast Florida and other parts of the state in recent months.

Former State Representative and Jacksonville Property Appraiser candidate Jason Fischer was returning from a breakfast run this weekend, when he noticed something on his driveway.

“There was this little baggy with Nazi propaganda in it,” said Fischer.

Fischer wasn’t alone.

At least one more neighbor on his street found a hateful flier on their driveway and other incidents were reported in East Arlington and Clay County.

“You know, in a lot of ways it kind of felt like we were targeted based on, you know, a lot of times people think that we’re a Jewish family because of ‘Fischer’,” said Fischer.

Last week, Jacksonville City Council approved a bill tackling the issue of hateful projections, making it a first-degree misdemeanor to project any message on private and public buildings without permission.

But the legislation didn’t do anything to stop fliers like the ones found this weekend.

“The right to free speech is sacrosanct. The right to unlimited conduct is not,” said State Representative Randy Fine (R-Palm Bay).

Fine is co-sponsoring the bill filed in the State Capitol that aims to put a stop to all the recent incidents of hate.

It bans unauthorized projections and classifies unwanted fliers as litter.

Both offenses carry a first-degree misdemeanor charge, but if the messages at issue specifically target ethnic or religious groups there’s an enhancement, bringing the charge up to a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

“We’re basically gonna say to these Nazis, go away. Get out of our state. You’re not welcome here. If you stay, you’re gonna go to jail,” said Fine.

Fischer is optimistic if the bill passes, the antisemitic flier he found on his driveway this weekend will be the last.

“They’re violating our private property rights spreading their hate filled message. Not welcome in my home. Not welcome in my city. Not welcome in my state,” said Fischer.

The bill hasn’t been scheduled for any committee hearings yet and hasn’t found a Senate sponsor, but Representative Fine said he’s confident the bill will clear the finish line this year.

