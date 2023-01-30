ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

February 2 is International Optimist Day

By Atascadero News
 4 days ago
Optimist Day promotes the clubs volunteering efforts in the community

ATASCADERO — The Optimist Club of Atascadero asks the community to “Be an Optimist” on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Each year, Optimist clubs around the world volunteer their time and skills in programs to improve their communities. Optimist International Clubs and members celebrate Optimist Day to promote their efforts and bring awareness to their community on how they are making a difference in the youth.

The Atascadero Chapter of the Optimist Club has been supporting local youth since 2000. Programs the club has brought forth to the community include a fishing derby, golf tournament, youth team sponsorships, and civic fundraiser event support.

For more information on Optimist Club, visit optimist.org

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
