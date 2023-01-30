Read full article on original website
ramblinwreck.com
Tech to Face Off with Georgia State & Auburn
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis continues regular season competition this weekend with matchups against Georgia State (0-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) and Auburn (3-2, 0-0 SEC). Tech will host Georgia State for a match at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and then hit the road to Auburn for a match on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 12 p.m.
ramblinwreck.com
Swarm of Jackets Earn All-ACC Academic Honors
THE FLATS – 15 members of the Georgia Tech cross country programs have been named to the 2022 All-ACC Academic Teams, as announced by the conference on Thursday. Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0-grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must compete in either the ACC Championship or NCAA Championships in the sport of cross country.
ramblinwreck.com
Women’s Basketball Welcomes No. 15/13 NC State
GEORGIA TECH (11-10, 2-8 ACC) vs. No. 15/13 NC STATE (16-5, 6-4 ACC) Thursday, February 2, 2023 | 8 p.m. EST | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion. Coming off a bye weekend, Georgia Tech women’s basketball returns to action to closeout this homestand looking to extend its win streak. The Yellow Jackets uprooted Clemson in its last contest last Thursday, 85-74, behind five players scoring in double-figures for the first time this season. Tonie Morgan posted her third double-double of the season with 13 points and 12 assists.
ramblinwreck.com
Inside The Chart: Georgia Tech at Louisville
Keep missing shots and it can sap your will on defense, no matter how hard you guard. Keep giving up baskets and it can put more and more pressure on you to score. That’s the feedback loop Georgia Tech (8-13, 1-10 ACC) finds itself in as it searches for its footing in ACC play, which continues Wednesday with a matchup against the Louisville Cardinals (2-19, 0-11 ACC) at the KFC Yum! Center.
ramblinwreck.com
Five Jackets Represented on 2022 Volleyball All-ACC Academic Team
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech volleyball’s Bella D’Amico, Nicole Drewnick, Laura Fischer, Erin Moss and Paola Pimentel have each been selected to the 2022 All-ACC Academic Volleyball Team, the league announced on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets receive the honor for a combination of their academic excellence and on-court contributions.
ramblinwreck.com
Georgia Tech’s 2023 Football Schedule Finalized
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s 2023 football schedule was finalized on Monday night with the Atlantic Coast Conference’s announcement of dates for ACC games during the upcoming season. As previously announced, Georgia Tech opens 2023 by hosting ACC opponent Louisville in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz...
ramblinwreck.com
Georgia Tech Softball Tickets on Sale Now
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball 2023 season and single-game tickets are now on sale and can be purchased HERE. Season tickets are located in the reserved chairback sections of Mewborn Field and cost $100 per seat. Season ticket members enjoy every game in the same seat for a discounted rate. Single-game tickets are also available as detailed below. More ticketing information, including the steps to become a member of the Mew Crew and the benefits of joining, can be found on the official Georgia Tech Softball Tickets page.
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Lands Seven on All-ACC Academic Team
THE FLATS – Seven members of Georgia Tech football’s 2022 squad – long snapper Henry Freer (College Park, Ga./Woodward Academy), place kicker Jude Kelley (Acworth, Ga./Allatoona H.S.), tight end Dylan Leonard (Milton, Ga./Milton H.S.), defensive lineman Jason Moore (Hampton, Ga./Dutchtown), defensive back Clayton Powell-Lee (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake H.S.), punter David Shanahan (Castleisland, Co. Kerry, Ireland/St. Patrick’s Secondary School) and place kicker Gavin Stewart (Savannah, Ga./Benedictine Military Academy) – have all been named to the all-Atlantic Coast Conference academic team, the ACC announced on Tuesday.
