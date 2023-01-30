THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball 2023 season and single-game tickets are now on sale and can be purchased HERE. Season tickets are located in the reserved chairback sections of Mewborn Field and cost $100 per seat. Season ticket members enjoy every game in the same seat for a discounted rate. Single-game tickets are also available as detailed below. More ticketing information, including the steps to become a member of the Mew Crew and the benefits of joining, can be found on the official Georgia Tech Softball Tickets page.

