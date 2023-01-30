Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Body discovered in room at Augusta motel
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A body was found Thursday afternoon at an Augusta motel, and it’s a death that’s being considered suspicious. The male body was reported at 12:31 p.m. in a room at the Motel 6, 201 Boy Scout Road. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen responded to...
Manhunt continues in Columbia County for Richard Dahlheimer
COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a wanted man. Deputies are in the area of Harlem towards McDuffie County searching for a white male: Richard Dahlheimer, aged 42. He currently has numerous warrants including entering autos and burglaries. Thursday night, Dahlheimer fled from law enforcement in […]
WRDW-TV
Washington County student charged in school threat
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Washington County student has been charged over an alleged threat made at T.J. Elder Middle School on Thursday. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a request by the Washington County Board of Education Police Department to assist in investigating an alleged threat at TJ Elder Middle School.
WJCL
WRDW-TV
‘Targeted attack’: Allendale County kid terrified to go to school
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fighting for equality. That’s what one mother is doing after she says her child is terrified to go back to school after being jumped in a bathroom attack. She believes his race, gender identity, and communication disorder are the reasons he was targeted. “The slurs,...
WRDW-TV
Law enforcement officers honored for bravery in Aiken County
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Sheriffs Association honored members of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol and North Augusta Department of Public Safety for their efforts above the call of duty. The association honored officers with the Medal of Honor for two separate...
WRDW-TV
Veterans push for more federal, state funding for Augusta cemetery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 50,000 veterans call Augusta home, but the nearest veteran cemetery is in Milledgeville. An idea 20 years in the making to bring a veteran cemetery to Augusta may finally see progress. We talked to the co-chairs behind the project about what’s next and what’s been the hold-up.
Shooting death under investigation in Olar, S.C.
BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Authorities in Bamberg County are investigating a shooting death. Bamberg County Sheriff, Kenneth Bamberg, tells NewsChannel 6 that shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31st, law enforcement responded to 5th Street in Olar, South Carolina in reference a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a man in […]
WRDW-TV
Bill would mandate body cameras for officers across Georgia
If you’re making plans for the upcoming weekend, the Aiken Antique Show is back. This will be the 23rd show. body was found Thursday afternoon at an Augusta motel, and it’s a death that’s being considered suspicious.
WRDW-TV
29-year-old victim identified in Augusta deadly shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred near Sullivan Road and Hollis Road on Wednesday morning. Deputies said they responded at 2:48 a.m. to the area of Sullivan Road and Hollis Road to investigate a report of a shooting. Upon...
wfxg.com
WRDW-TV
Mauled boy gets support (and new bike) from deputies, Harlem business
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies are giving their best wishes to dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap, who’s continuing to draw support from across the CSRA and around the world. Meanwhile, 11-year-old Justin is due for more surgeries, and a local business is raising money to...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Scarred by the ugly side of beauty
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The owners of a local beauty school and adjoining Medi Spa are caught on camera by our I-TEAM packing up less than a week after we exposed complaints against the school. We also uncovered weak enforcement from the state of Georgia. We found both are costing...
Parent speaks out following assault at Allendale-Fairfax Middle
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — An Allendale County parent speaks out after saying her son was assaulted at school. “Anger doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel. That child ran at my son as if he was a standing target,” Natasha Green told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the incident on video. […]
WRDW-TV
Georgia Cancer Center spreads awareness, information at World Cancer Day event
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Health officials say cancer numbers in Georgia are trending down, but we’ve discovered that’s not the case for those in the east Georgia area. The Georgia Cancer Center tells us they are launching a mobile screening unit for cervical and breast cancer that will be here in the late summer. The latest data shows our area sees higher rates of cervical cancer than the rest of the state.
WRDW-TV
Have you seen this missing 13-year-old in Richmond County?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies need the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Tristan Christopher Gibb was last seen around 9 a.m. on the 900 block of Beman Street. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray shirt, and blue jeans. Officials describe him...
Lawsuit filed in Columbia County dog attack on child
A lawsuit is being filed in the dog attack that left an 11-year-old boy in the hospital.
WRDW-TV
Augusta Canal set to be drained for about a month
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Canal will be drained next week so work can begin on a range of projects. The draining will start Monday, with completion set for Feb. 13. It will allow city utility and water staff to complete some work, but the biggest project is from...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews battle structure fire in Warrenville
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews on Friday morning battled a structure fire at 212 Railroad Street. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 6:44 a.m. The home was abandoned and no one was in it. There were no reports of injuries.
