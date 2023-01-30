ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
don't like me don't care
4d ago

if I wanted to live by CA laws, I'd move there. if I wanted an EV, I'd one. I don't live in CA and I won't drive an EV!

Caylee Manor
3d ago

Actually they cause more problems EV vehicles 6,000 gallons of water until they are put out while they burst into flames. Can't get any dumber then that -25 to 50 below zero good luck trying to get it to run in Minnesota. Waste of water waste of time and more pollution into the earth. Smart people know that politicians are in it for money 💰 🤑 💸 🙄.

Abdi Omar
4d ago

do they drive EV cars before they preach us? if so, what is the strategy? Are we all trading our cars with 0 payments ?

KARE 11

Minnesota Senate passes '100 Percent by 2040' bill

ST PAUL, Minn. — Late Thursday night, Minnesota lawmakers passed a bill designed to cut carbon emissions statewide while creating more clean-energy jobs. If the bill is signed by Governor Tim Walz, Minnesota utilities would be obligated to transition to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040 to step up the fight against climate change under a bill speeding through the Legislature.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Gov. Walz wants black Minnesota license plates

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota may begin offering black license plates with white lettering. Governor Walz is recommending authorization of the blackout plates. Specialty plates typically require monetary donation to a cause. Details about what cause would be supported haven't been worked out.
MINNESOTA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations

The U.S. Department of Labor is taking two Iowa companies to court over allegations that they either failed to pay workers overtime or spent their workers’ retirement contributions. The first of the two cases, filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleges that Seth Woods, along with Woods Construction […] The post Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota public safety committee approves four gun control bills

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota lawmakers are one step closer to passing several new gun control bills.Four made it through a public safety committee Friday. With Democrats in control at the Capitol, there's a real chance for these bills to become law.One proposal requires permits and background checks for all gun sales - not just those at licensed dealers. Sellers would also have to submit records of transfers. Penalties would increase for false information too.The next pitches are a red flag law - once a petition to remove a weapon is in, the court must hold a hearing within two...
MINNESOTA STATE
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Weekly: ‘This is every parents’ worst nightmare’

Of note: This week we highlight a story by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Elliot Hughes which raises serious questions about Wisconsin’s child-welfare system. Hughes tells the story of 14-month-old Princess Lard, who died in her father’s home after officials removed her from her mother’s. Rachel Lard says her baby had previously returned from staying at her father’s house with injuries. But officials blamed Lard and placed the child with her father, whose partner now stands charged with child abuse. Writes Hughes: “For Lard and child safety advocates, accountability also rests with state child welfare workers, who removed her baby from a safe home, placed her elsewhere and were responsible for her safety at the time of her death.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Report: ‘Pervasive noncompliance’ in Minnesota agencies’ management of nonprofit grants

The state of Minnesota does not do a good job of overseeing the nonprofits to which it gives a half-billion state dollars annually in grants, a new report shows. The Office of the Legislative Auditor found “pervasive noncompliance” with grant management policies by state agencies in recent years, “signaling issues with accountability and oversight.” The post Report: ‘Pervasive noncompliance’ in Minnesota agencies’ management of nonprofit grants   appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Black license plates may be coming to Minnesota this spring

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - What would you think of having an all-black license plate with white lettering?. It’s a look that’s gotten popular in other states and could soon come to Minnesota. There’s no shortage of choices when it comes to Minnesota license plates. “We...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota House committee furthers four gun control bills

A Minnesota House committee on Friday approved four gun control bills that would mandate safe firearm storage, expand background checks, create a “red flag” law to seize guns from people deemed dangerous, and require gun owners to promptly notify law enforcement if their firearms are stolen. The bills’ passage through the House Public Safety Finance […] The post Minnesota House committee furthers four gun control bills appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

MN Gov. Tim Walz Declare State Disaster Assistance for Eight Counties

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced the authorization of state disaster assistance to eight eastern Minnesota counties, including some counties in the Lakeland viewing area. The press release states that the counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lincoln, Pine, and St. Louis will receive assistance due to heavy snowstorm damage and high-winds sustained back in December of last year. The state disaster assistance would allocate necessary funds, provide public assistance in the necessary areas and provide additional assistance if requested by a local government.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Governor Walz signs CROWN Act into law

(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz has signed the CROWN Act into law, explicitly prohibiting racial discrimination based on natural hair texture and hair styles such as braids, locs, and twists. A ceremonial bill signing will take place later this week. “Discrimination has no place in Minnesota,” said...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

State agencies could have protected Minnesota’s waters. They still can.

The failure of Minnesota’s state agencies to protect Minnesota’s drinking water is documented once again in “Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price” by Madi McVan of Investigate Midwest, published by the Reformer on Jan. 17. The story raises questions that deserve answers: Why do well owners, whose groundwater has […] The post State agencies could have protected Minnesota’s waters. They still can. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Gun bills advance at State Capitol

ST PAUL, Minn. — For the first time in four years the gun control issue has returned the Minnesota State Capitol. The House Public Safety Committee Friday passed four measures intended to reduce gun violence, including universal background checks and red flag protection orders. The bills passed on straight party-line votes, with all Republicans opposed and all Democrats in favor.
MINNESOTA STATE
fergusnow.com

Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight

For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
