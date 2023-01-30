Read full article on original website
don't like me don't care
4d ago
if I wanted to live by CA laws, I'd move there. if I wanted an EV, I'd one. I don't live in CA and I won't drive an EV!
Caylee Manor
3d ago
Actually they cause more problems EV vehicles 6,000 gallons of water until they are put out while they burst into flames. Can't get any dumber then that -25 to 50 below zero good luck trying to get it to run in Minnesota. Waste of water waste of time and more pollution into the earth. Smart people know that politicians are in it for money 💰 🤑 💸 🙄.
Abdi Omar
4d ago
do they drive EV cars before they preach us? if so, what is the strategy? Are we all trading our cars with 0 payments ?
Minnesota Senate passes '100 Percent by 2040' bill
ST PAUL, Minn. — Late Thursday night, Minnesota lawmakers passed a bill designed to cut carbon emissions statewide while creating more clean-energy jobs. If the bill is signed by Governor Tim Walz, Minnesota utilities would be obligated to transition to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040 to step up the fight against climate change under a bill speeding through the Legislature.
Surprise! The Cost Of License Tabs Could Skyrocket In Minnesota
While the state of Minnesota currently has an estimated 17 billion dollar budget surplus, the cost of renewing your license tabs could soon be going way up. The Minnesota Legislature Is Working on Passing a Two-Year State Budget This Year. The Minnesota Legislature is currently in the middle of its...
Why Walz wants to spend $276M on broadband on top of nearly $1 billion in federal funds
Renewed interest in public funding to subsidize construction of high-speed internet infrastructure in rural areas since the COVID-19 pandemic began has resulted in gobs of broadband money in Minnesota — at least compared to what used to be spent on the issue. But the oodles of cash, mostly approved...
Two bills signed at Capitol Friday support Black Minnesotans
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed two bills into law on Friday at the State Capitol that support Black Minnesotans, with the Crown Act making it illegal to discriminate because of hair and hair styles, and making Juneteenth a state holiday.
willmarradio.com
Gov. Walz wants black Minnesota license plates
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota may begin offering black license plates with white lettering. Governor Walz is recommending authorization of the blackout plates. Specialty plates typically require monetary donation to a cause. Details about what cause would be supported haven't been worked out.
Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations
The U.S. Department of Labor is taking two Iowa companies to court over allegations that they either failed to pay workers overtime or spent their workers’ retirement contributions. The first of the two cases, filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleges that Seth Woods, along with Woods Construction […] The post Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Minnesota public safety committee approves four gun control bills
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota lawmakers are one step closer to passing several new gun control bills.Four made it through a public safety committee Friday. With Democrats in control at the Capitol, there's a real chance for these bills to become law.One proposal requires permits and background checks for all gun sales - not just those at licensed dealers. Sellers would also have to submit records of transfers. Penalties would increase for false information too.The next pitches are a red flag law - once a petition to remove a weapon is in, the court must hold a hearing within two...
boreal.org
There will only be two types of new vehicles allowed in Minnesota by 2035
The Clean Car Rule was passed by lawmakers in the Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday that calls for any new vehicles in Minnesota be either electric or hydrogen-powered by the year 2035.This rule ties into California’s vehicle emission standards. To read the full story, visit the WDIO News...
Wisconsin Weekly: ‘This is every parents’ worst nightmare’
Of note: This week we highlight a story by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Elliot Hughes which raises serious questions about Wisconsin’s child-welfare system. Hughes tells the story of 14-month-old Princess Lard, who died in her father’s home after officials removed her from her mother’s. Rachel Lard says her baby had previously returned from staying at her father’s house with injuries. But officials blamed Lard and placed the child with her father, whose partner now stands charged with child abuse. Writes Hughes: “For Lard and child safety advocates, accountability also rests with state child welfare workers, who removed her baby from a safe home, placed her elsewhere and were responsible for her safety at the time of her death.”
Railway strike still looms despite last year's congressional aversion
MINNEAPOLIS — The drama surrounding the railroads still continues, and on Friday, it unfolded in front of Canadian Pacific headquarters in Minneapolis. You might remember that Congress averted a strike last year, but some railway workers still don't have a contract. They say that their working conditions keep getting worse.
740thefan.com
Minnesota’s new marijuana law could ‘destroy the hemp market as we know it’
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – As the debate continues over a bill to legalize adult use of marijuana in Minnesota, those who produce THC-infused seltzers are concerned the new law would undo several months of progress they’ve made. Matt Schwandt with BauHaus Brew Labs said the bill passed...
Report: ‘Pervasive noncompliance’ in Minnesota agencies’ management of nonprofit grants
The state of Minnesota does not do a good job of overseeing the nonprofits to which it gives a half-billion state dollars annually in grants, a new report shows. The Office of the Legislative Auditor found “pervasive noncompliance” with grant management policies by state agencies in recent years, “signaling issues with accountability and oversight.” The post Report: ‘Pervasive noncompliance’ in Minnesota agencies’ management of nonprofit grants appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
northernnewsnow.com
Black license plates may be coming to Minnesota this spring
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - What would you think of having an all-black license plate with white lettering?. It’s a look that’s gotten popular in other states and could soon come to Minnesota. There’s no shortage of choices when it comes to Minnesota license plates. “We...
Minnesota House committee furthers four gun control bills
A Minnesota House committee on Friday approved four gun control bills that would mandate safe firearm storage, expand background checks, create a “red flag” law to seize guns from people deemed dangerous, and require gun owners to promptly notify law enforcement if their firearms are stolen. The bills’ passage through the House Public Safety Finance […] The post Minnesota House committee furthers four gun control bills appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Is it illegal to consume any alcohol when carrying a gun in Wisconsin?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. No. Wisconsin law forbids individuals from carrying or operating a firearm while they are “under the influence...
lptv.org
MN Gov. Tim Walz Declare State Disaster Assistance for Eight Counties
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced the authorization of state disaster assistance to eight eastern Minnesota counties, including some counties in the Lakeland viewing area. The press release states that the counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lincoln, Pine, and St. Louis will receive assistance due to heavy snowstorm damage and high-winds sustained back in December of last year. The state disaster assistance would allocate necessary funds, provide public assistance in the necessary areas and provide additional assistance if requested by a local government.
KAAL-TV
Governor Walz signs CROWN Act into law
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz has signed the CROWN Act into law, explicitly prohibiting racial discrimination based on natural hair texture and hair styles such as braids, locs, and twists. A ceremonial bill signing will take place later this week. “Discrimination has no place in Minnesota,” said...
State agencies could have protected Minnesota’s waters. They still can.
The failure of Minnesota’s state agencies to protect Minnesota’s drinking water is documented once again in “Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price” by Madi McVan of Investigate Midwest, published by the Reformer on Jan. 17. The story raises questions that deserve answers: Why do well owners, whose groundwater has […] The post State agencies could have protected Minnesota’s waters. They still can. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Gun bills advance at State Capitol
ST PAUL, Minn. — For the first time in four years the gun control issue has returned the Minnesota State Capitol. The House Public Safety Committee Friday passed four measures intended to reduce gun violence, including universal background checks and red flag protection orders. The bills passed on straight party-line votes, with all Republicans opposed and all Democrats in favor.
fergusnow.com
Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight
For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
