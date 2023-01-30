Read full article on original website
Tennessee Democrats wade into nonpartisan elections
The Tennessee Democratic Party announced on Thursday it will begin taking an active role in nonpartisan elections and will endorse candidates who run as independents in partisan races. “In the 2022 cycle, we had a lot of candidates running in nonpartisan races or running as independents we couldn’t support,” said TNDP Chair Hendrell Remus. “We […] The post Tennessee Democrats wade into nonpartisan elections appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Bevy of bills would revise Tennessee third grade reading and retention law
Lawmakers have filed at least 18 proposals to try to address concerns about a new Tennessee reading law that could force tens of thousands of third-graders to attend summer school this year to avoid being held back.Several bills would gut the retention provision altogether, while others would keep the law mostly intact but extend related state-funded summer and after-school programs beyond this year.Some measures would give authority back to local school...
WATE
Abortion bill would allow for exceptions in Tennessee
Democrats are railing against a new bill Republicans filed to allow for abortions in cases of rape and incest. Though most Democrats are in favor of these exceptions, there are several clauses in this bill that have them upset. Abortion bill would allow for exceptions in Tennessee. Democrats are railing...
TennCare: Nearly 300k Tennesseans likely to lose coverage
Nearly 300,000 Tennesseans who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to lose their coverage this year now that state officials are once again allowed to bump people from the government-funded health insurance program.
marketplace.org
Why Tennessee is turning down millions of federal dollars for HIV prevention
A 67-year-old grandmother arrived at an emergency room in Nashville recently with a broken toe. But she left with a life-saving diagnosis. In this ER, the nonprofit Nashville Cares offers free HIV testing, funded by a long-running grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “She must have been...
tnledger.com
God’s winning in state’s license plate primary
Tennessee has had its new license plates available for a full year, and one thing is clear: God is kicking some butt. Which is to say, tags featuring “In God We Trust” are far and away the favorite of Tennessee motorists. God tags: 3,197,413. Godless tags: 2,226,408. If...
WATE
New data shows Tennessee has 10th lowest cost of living in US
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee State Data Center, which is part of the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research within the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, released new data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday. The new data showed Tennessee has...
Tennessee bill introduced to raise legal age to own a gun to 21
The bill itself is very simple, it would raise the age to own a gun to 21 years old. There are some exceptions that would still allow 18 to 20 years old to get a firearm.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee gives update on wife Maria's lymphoma treatment
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued a thank you to citizens offering prayers and support as his wife Maria enters a new phase of treatment for lymphoma. In August of last year, Governor Lee announced wife Maria's diagnosis which came as unexpected. "Her prognosis is good and it is treatable," Gov. Lee said in a statement.
Jezebel
Tennessee Bill Would Imprison People for 3 Years If They 'Lie' About Rape to Get an Abortion
Republican lawmakers in Tennessee introduced a bill this week that would add a rape exception to the state’s near-total abortion ban—with the caveat that those who “lie” about being raped to access abortion care could be sentenced to up to three years in prison. The bill, which Jessica Valenti first surfaced in her abortion news newsletter on Tuesday, would also require rape victims who do receive abortion care (which they can only get after an invasive forensic exam) to preserve and submit “a sample of the embryonic or fetal tissue extracted during the abortion” to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for “investigation into the offense.”
WTVC
'Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act' seeks to legalize medical use
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A host of cannabis laws have been proposed in the Tennessee General Assembly already this session, most focused on decriminalizing marijuana. Now, SB1461/HB0172, otherwise known as the Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act is seeking to legalize medical marijuana in the state. The bill was introduced in the House last month by Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-D85) and it was introduced in the Senate on Wednesday by Senator London Lamar (D-Memphis-D33).
wgnsradio.com
Rep. Baum Files Legislation To Expand TennCare Eligibility
(NASHVILLE) State Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro, has filed legislation that would expand TennCare eligibility on a temporary and limited basis. House Bill 1087 would extend TennCare benefits on a temporary basis to Tennesseans who do not have an individual or family income that is greater than 138 percent of the federal poverty level and who are not currently eligible for medical assistance through the TennCare program.
First of several Tennessee bills aimed at Nashville government advances
(The Center Square) – A bill that would reduce Nashville’s Metro Council from 40 to 20 voting members was approved by a House subcommittee and now is headed to the House Local Government Committee. A fiscal note on the bill said it will save Nashville $425,000 in the first year and $510,000 in the years after based on council member's salaries. House sponsor Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, said during subcommittee...
TN bill would replace Columbus Day with ‘Super Bowl Monday’ as an official state holiday
The move would get rid of Columbus Day as an official legal holiday in Tennessee and instead designate the first Monday after the Super Bowl as one.
Bill would allow lane splitting in traffic in Tennessee
The bill's sponsor says lane splitting increases rider safety.
wpln.org
Child welfare advocates ask DCS to look to previous federal oversight for a path forward
Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services could stand to revisit federal oversight that lifted in 2017, say child welfare advocates and legal experts. The court settlement known as “Brian A” required that the state spend money on critical improvements, like having enough case managers so they didn’t handle more than 20 children at a time.
Central Illinois Proud
Where will the Chinese balloon pass over Illinois?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chinese balloon that has entered U.S. airspace is expected to soon arrive in Illinois. The balloon was first spotted in Montana Wednesday and was seen over Missouri Friday. According to WMBD Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates, the balloon might have already begun to pass over...
Bill proposes changes to free breakfast and lunch programs in schools
The new proposed bill would make school breakfast programs available to all schools instead of just some schools that meet certain criteria.
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for something
A Tennessee witness at Murfreesboro reported watching an object with lights moving around the neighborhood at 6:11 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
foodmanufacturing.com
Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
