Hancock County, OH

WTOL 11

Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient

DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo's Connecting Kids to Meals gets national recognition

TOLEDO, Ohio — Connecting Kids to Meals is a nonprofit that has been serving the greater Toledo area for close to 20 years. Its current President & CEO, Wendi Huntley, has been at the helm for seven years and is being recognized for her efforts with the nonprofit on a national level.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Celebrate Black History Month with the Toledo Library

TOLEDO, Ohio — February is Black History Month! No matter how you choose to celebrate, be sure to stop by a Toledo Library branch location as they commemorate Black history all month long with several planned events and programs. In addition to these events, every branch will have hands-on...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Two downtown Toledo charities impacted by water pipe issue

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two Toledo charities are being impacted by a water pipe issue. The Cherry Street Mission's Life Revitalization Center, located at 1501 Monroe St., will be closed through Friday. Men's and women's residential facilities are operating as normal and are offering hot meals and shelter. Connecting Kids...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Imagination Station's Tinkering Takeovers coming near you

TOLEDO, Ohio — This weekend you can let your your creativity, imagination and curiosity run wild!. The Imagination Station is bringing back its interactive style of learning with Tinkering Takeovers. These events allows more people in the community a chance to discover the world of science, closer to home for free.
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
MARION, OH
WTOL 11

Ohio education officials respond to reports of Nazi homeschool group

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — One local state education leader has expressed concerns this week after reports that two Upper Sandusky residents are operating a neo-Nazi "dissident homeschool" group on messaging app Telegram. According to reports in VICE news, the group's channel includes lesson plans that promote reading the texts...
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Stellantis hiring event set for Feb. 10

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development and Ohio Means Jobs are hosting a Stellantis hiring event next week. The event is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 10, at the Lucas County Shared Services Building at 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Vigil held for Huron County woman missing for over 5 years

NORWALK, Ohio (WOIO) - A vigil was held for missing Huron County woman, Amanda Dean, on her 42nd birthday. The mother of four has not been heard from since July 2017. Family, friends, and community members held the vigil outside the Huron County Sheriff’s Office in Norwalk. Up until...
HURON COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

