NW Ohio school districts working to combat poor reading proficiency levels
TOLEDO, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine revealed alarming information about our next generation during his State of the State address Tuesday, saying that 40% of third graders across Ohio are not reading at proficient levels. The governor committed to using a portion of the state budget to try to...
Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient
DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
Toledo's Connecting Kids to Meals gets national recognition
TOLEDO, Ohio — Connecting Kids to Meals is a nonprofit that has been serving the greater Toledo area for close to 20 years. Its current President & CEO, Wendi Huntley, has been at the helm for seven years and is being recognized for her efforts with the nonprofit on a national level.
Celebrate Black History Month with the Toledo Library
TOLEDO, Ohio — February is Black History Month! No matter how you choose to celebrate, be sure to stop by a Toledo Library branch location as they commemorate Black history all month long with several planned events and programs. In addition to these events, every branch will have hands-on...
$2 million in funding available for Toledo youth programming
TOLEDO, Ohio — A parks and youth services grant worth $2 million has been set aside to provide support for kids in Toledo. In the past, the grant was awarded to the city parks' summer programs. Now the requirements to apply have changed to include programs open all year.
Religious organization proposes Bible education during Bowling Green school hours
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Bible education program wants to offer nondenominational Bible-based education to Bowling Green City Schools students. LifeWise Academy representatives spoke to the BGCS Board of Education Monday night about the proposal, which would be during regular school hours, they said. Board President Ryan Meyers said...
'It's okay to not be okay': Tom Hanks' 'A Man Called Otto' addresses mental health issues
MONROE, Mich. — The latest Tom Hanks movie, "A Man Called Otto" filmed scenes in Toledo last year and has received positive reviews during its theatrical run. But, it also has some people surprised about how suicide is presented. WTOL 11 visited moviegoers at Phoenix Theatres in Michigan's Mall...
TPS, city of Toledo work to provide stable housing for students through federal funding
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools has one of the highest rates of homeless students in the state, according to TPS representatives. But now, a pilot program designed to address this issue is being expanded. The city of Toledo and TPS announced Thursday that they are making $2 million...
Toledo auto show preview celebrates vital northwest Ohio industry
TOLEDO, Ohio — Dealers at the Toledo Auto Show preview gala on Thursday said they were glad to be back at the event celebrating a vital northwest Ohio industry after COVID-19 restrictions affected gatherings from previous years. The show, which features the newest models from more than 20 automobile...
Two downtown Toledo charities impacted by water pipe issue
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two Toledo charities are being impacted by a water pipe issue. The Cherry Street Mission's Life Revitalization Center, located at 1501 Monroe St., will be closed through Friday. Men's and women's residential facilities are operating as normal and are offering hot meals and shelter. Connecting Kids...
Imagination Station's Tinkering Takeovers coming near you
TOLEDO, Ohio — This weekend you can let your your creativity, imagination and curiosity run wild!. The Imagination Station is bringing back its interactive style of learning with Tinkering Takeovers. These events allows more people in the community a chance to discover the world of science, closer to home for free.
Officers patrol Perrysburg schools to get to know students, build relationships with community
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg junior and high school students are used to seeing school resource officers monitoring their halls. But this year, younger students in the district will be getting to know the officers as well. The partnership is a familiar one for Quinn Crosby, who has been a...
Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
Central Toledo's Savage Park could be renovated by applying for grant, city says
TOLEDO, Ohio — Harvey Savage Jr. hopes the central Toledo park named after his father can be renovated as a safer location. "I wouldn't want to send my kid there and I felt like the area wasn't secure," he said. The Rev. H.V. Savage Park is named after Harvey...
Ohio education officials respond to reports of Nazi homeschool group
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — One local state education leader has expressed concerns this week after reports that two Upper Sandusky residents are operating a neo-Nazi "dissident homeschool" group on messaging app Telegram. According to reports in VICE news, the group's channel includes lesson plans that promote reading the texts...
Stellantis hiring event set for Feb. 10
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development and Ohio Means Jobs are hosting a Stellantis hiring event next week. The event is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 10, at the Lucas County Shared Services Building at 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
cleveland19.com
Vigil held for Huron County woman missing for over 5 years
NORWALK, Ohio (WOIO) - A vigil was held for missing Huron County woman, Amanda Dean, on her 42nd birthday. The mother of four has not been heard from since July 2017. Family, friends, and community members held the vigil outside the Huron County Sheriff’s Office in Norwalk. Up until...
Junior democracy at work: Here's how your child can apply to be the next 'Kid Mayor'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Is your little one enthusiastic about community involvement? Are they eager to work with others and learn more about the city of Toledo? If your child is in fourth grade and attends Toledo Public Schools or Washington Local Schools, they might be the perfect candidate for Kid Mayor and Kid Council.
Butterfly House at Wheeler Farms preparing for grand reopening
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Get ready for the long-awaited return of a popular local attraction. The Butterfly House at Wheeler Farms will reopen in spring for the first time since 2019. The Butterfly House remained closed during the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A planned reopening...
