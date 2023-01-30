Read full article on original website
It's Been 16 Years Since Missing Boys Shawn Hornbeck & Ben Ownby Were Rescued From AbductorNikRichwoods, MO
Still No Cause Found for Illness Requiring Hospitalization in Dozens of Hillsboro Prisoners and GuardsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Hillsboro, IL
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open new location in MissouriKristen WaltersUnion, MO
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman hurt in crash near Hillsboro
Dawn M. McPherson, 47, of Festus was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, in a two-vehicle accident on Old Hwy. 21 south of Hayden Road north of Hillsboro, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At. 3:04 p.m., Samantha S. Landers, 26, of Desloge was driving north in a 2017 Jeep...
KMOV
Multiple lanes of I-55 blocked by SEMI on fire
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Multiple lanes of I-55 southbound have been blocked due to a SEMI truck on fire. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says this is north of Meramec Bottom Road. Three out of five lanes are currently blocked and MoDOT believes it will be 3 hours before they are cleared.
LIST: These St. Louis Weed Dispensaries Are Open for Recreational Sales Now
If you're 21 or over, you can now buy marijuana at these shops
kfmo.com
St. Paul Lutheran Getting New High School
(Farmington, MO) Administrators with the St. Paul Lutheran Schools of Farmington are building a new High School after plans were announced at the School's Fundraising Gala. Cara Robbs, with St. Paul Lutheran High School, says the extra room will be a welcomed edition as their tuition is steadily growing.
myleaderpaper.com
Calendar of events Feb. 2-9
School play, 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Festus R-6 Performing Arts Center, 501 Westwind Drive. Festus Middle School Tiger Talent students perform musical “Once Upon a Mattress: Youth Edition.” Performances also at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb.. 11. Admission: $5.
Lincoln County crews search for clues in cold cases
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office spent part of Friday searching for new clues in cold cases. Crews searched an area near McIntosh Hill Road near Foley, Missouri. The sheriff’s office says the effort is part “ongoing efforts of reviewing the investigative files of all cold cases and exploring all potential opportunities to uncover new evidence and develop new leads.”
advantagenews.com
Closings, cancellations and delays for Jan. 30
The following schools and organizations have made decisions on their operations due to the weather and road conditions. (updated 6:30am) East Alton Wood River High School - remote learning. Edwardsville School District - closed. Evangelical School - Godfrey - closed. Father McGivney High School - remote learning. Gillespie School District...
New Halls Ferry at I-270 to close in both directions starting Friday night
FLORISSANT, Mo. — New Halls Ferry Road will be closed in both directions this weekend under the Interstate 270 bridge, between Dunn and Pershall roads, in Florissant. The closure is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Friday and be completed by 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. There will also be lane restrictions on east- and westbound I-270 during that time.
Assisted living care resident in Troy, Illinois found dead in the cold
Relatives of 77-year-old Kathleen Kinkel are grieving the loss of their loved one. They also want answers.
Madison County Record
Shopper sues Fairview Heights Best Buy over trip, fall on sidewalk
BELLEVILLE – A shopper is suing a Fairview Heights Best Buy after she allegedly tripped and fell on the sidewalk, causing her to suffer injuries. Plaintiff Marianne Shaw filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against Best Buy, Inc., citing negligence and carelessness. According to the...
mymoinfo.com
Festus woman injured during Old Highway 21 accident
A Festus woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Old Highway 21 south of Hayden Road on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Samantha Landers of Desloge was driving a 2017 Jeep Compass north on Old 21 and crossed the center line, and struck a 365 Conventional semi-truck driven by 47-year-old Dawn McPherson of Festus. While Landers was not injured, McPherson was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place just at 3 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.
tourcounsel.com
Chesterfield Mall | Shopping mall in Missouri
Chesterfield Mall (formerly known as Westfield Shoppingtown Chesterfield) is a soon-to-be-defunct shopping mall in Chesterfield, Missouri, at the intersection of Interstate 64/U.S. Routes 40-61 and Clarkson Road (Route 340). The mall opened in 1976, built by Richard Jacobs. Chesterfield Mall presently includes about 30 shops, three restaurants, and an AMC Megaplex theater. The mall's three anchor stores are all vacant, the last having closed in November 2022.
showmeinstitute.org
School Closings Shed Light on an Important Principle
Recently, the La Salle Charter School in North St. Louis announced its decision to close. As a state-funded and privately operated middle school, La Salle set out to “educate and support the whole child” and set them up for success in high school. Unfortunately, La Salle was not able to achieve the standardized test scores required by the sponsor, the Missouri Charter Public School Commission. When asked what went wrong, the school explained that it was hit by the perfect storm: students arrived at La Salle grade levels behind where they should have been, and the COVID-19 pandemic only made things worse.
mymoinfo.com
Standoff with sheriff’s deputies ends peacefully in Jefferson County
38-year-old Andrew Conaway of Hillsboro. (Jefferson County) A standoff between a wanted man and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies ended peacefully Wednesday afternoon with the suspect being taken into custody. Grant Bissell is the Public Safety Information Coordinator for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He says deputies received a...
North St. Louis hit by another carjacking incident
Someone robbed a driver and stole their automobile just before 2 a.m. this morning on Hodiamont Avenue near Ella Avenue in North St. Louis.
myleaderpaper.com
School district poised to drop recycling contractor
What started as a free service has turned into a liability for the Jefferson R-7 School District, and officials say it may be time to cut the program entirely. For almost 15 years, the school district has maintained a contract with Abitibi Recycling Services, which provides 2-ton capacity paper recycling dumpsters for all four of the district’s buildings as part of the company’s free Paper Retriever program.
kfmo.com
Jefferson County Wreck
Two people from Cadet, 32 year old Zachary R. O'Neal and 39 year old Amy M Morgan, are recovering from injuries they received in a traffic crash that took place Sunday evening just before 6 o'clock. According to reports from the Highway Patrol Charles A. Voight, of Hillsboro, was headed west on Route A, at Pioneer Road, when he drove his pick up into the path of another pick up driven east on Route A by 32 year old Zachary R. O'Neal of Cadet. O'Neal was seriously injured while his passenger, Morgan, was moderately injured. Voight also received moderate injuries. They were all taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
advantagenews.com
Two car crash in Godfrey
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a head-on crash on Montclair Avenue in Godfrey Tuesday evening. One person was airlifted from the scene and traffic was blocked while the crasj was cleared and the investigation began. Police say the drivers were traveling in the 7400...
St. Louis Area Foodbank hosts mobile food fair today
The St. Louis Area Foodbank hosts a mobile food fair on Tuesday.
