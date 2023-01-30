ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida GOP, sheriffs, pursue permitless carrying of firearms; Dems call it reckless, dangerous

By Michael Moline
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3re8BN_0kWc3W4300

Florida House Speaker Paul Renner announced legislation to allow permitless carrying of firearms during a news conference on Jan. 30, 2023. Credit: Michael Moline

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

Legislative Republicans have taken the first step toward allowing any adult Floridian without a criminal record to carry concealed weapons free of any need to take gun-safety classes or register with the state.

They wouldn’t be allowed to openly pack handguns, as in the Wild West. Still, Democrats warned that bills introduced Monday in the state House and Senate could widely expand the presence of deadly weapons in Florida.

“Let’s be clear, Floridians will die if this legislation becomes law,” U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, the Gen-Z former gun-safety organizer turned congressman, said in a written statement.

Still, to House Speaker Paul Renner and a phalanx of county sheriffs who attended a news conference with him in the state Capitol, the overriding question was citizens’ rights to protect themselves under the Second Amendment. They’re calling it “constitutional carry.” But critics use the term permitless carry.

“The Constitution did not give us those rights; our creator gave us those rights. But it does put it down on paper in the Second Amendment. And the courts have interpreted that to mean an individual right to keep and bear arms for self-defense,” Renner said.

“I think it’s important in the age of political division to know that what we’re about here today is a universal right that applies to each man and woman regardless of race, gender, creed, or background,” he continued.

The bill would eliminate the need for a “government permission slip,” Renner said.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo did not attend the event but endorsed the legislation in a written statement.  “I stand with these brave warriors, with our law enforcement leaders, and with law-abiding Floridians across this state who should not have to ask the government for permission to protect themselves,” she said.

No machine guns

If the bills become law, gun-safety classes will be available but not required of people who want to carry handguns. Concealed-weapons permits would still be available to accommodate gun owners who want to take advantage of reciprocal concealed-weapons protocols with other states.

Other than handguns, the bills would allow electric weapons or devices, tear gas guns, knives, and billies but not a machine gun.

The right would apply to U.S. citizens and resident aliens aged 21 and above unless a servicemember or honorably discharged veteran. People 18 and older could carry a handgun in a private motor vehicle as long as it is locked up or not readily handy.

People carrying guns would have to carry I.D. and show it to any police officer who asks to see it. Existing law would continue to bar weapons from sensitive areas, including bars and restaurants, schools and college campuses, police stations, legislative meetings and government offices, courthouses, and detention facilities.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has already promised to sign such a measure into law but whether there’s much public appetite for that is hardly certain. In a poll last year by Giffords Florida, a state affiliate of the gun violence prevention group founded by former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords – 68% of Miami-Dade County voters opposed permitless carry, including 65% of registered Republicans and 60% of voters who said they voted for DeSantis for governor in November.

Dangerous criminals

Supporters described a scary society in which people can’t rely on the cops to respond to danger in time.

Reconciling the Bill of Rights with “domestic tranquility” can require a “balancing act,” said Al Nienhuis, sheriff of Hernando County and president of the Florida Sheriffs Association, which has formally endorsed the push.

“But I think we can use the premise that, just like people that are accused of crime are innocent until proven guilty, I think we can assume that our citizens are going to do the right thing when it comes to carrying and bearing arms,” he said.

“It’s about time,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.

“Government’s one and only responsibility is to protect its citizens. This gives them the absolute ability to protect themselves,” he added.

The House sponsor is state Rep. Chuck Brannan, a Republican whose district includes Baker, Bradford, Columbia, Union, and part of Alachua counties. People “certainly shouldn’t have to pay for a piece of paper from the government to legally carry their firearms,” he said.

Senate sponsor Jay Collins of Hillsborough County, a retired Green Beret, spoke of his role as a “husband and father.”

“I unequivocally understand that is our responsibility to protect our families, this great state, and our blessed nation.”

U.S. Navy and law enforcement veteran Donna Mitchell described herself as a rape survivor who later needed nine months to secure a concealed-weapons permit from the state — a delay she called “inexcusable.” She described permitless carry as a means for women to protect themselves.

Dangerous guns

Democrats including Frost insisted permitless carry would be too dangerous.

“When your state is home to tragedies like the Parkland and Pulse shootings, you would think our leaders would join their communities in rallying behind common-sense gun reform that takes guns off our streets, not puts more on them,” Frost said in his statement.

“But instead, Florida Republican leaders have decided the NRA is more important than Floridians. It’s despicable.

“Floridians are done seeing their elected leaders in the pocket of the gun lobby. They’re done seeing their loved ones murdered in the streets because the people they elected to represent them don’t care.

“I refuse to be that person. This is a reckless, dangerous piece of legislation, and I join survivors and Floridians in calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to put an end to it now,” Frost said.

“Permitless carry is dangerous for Floridians. Responsible gun ownership means knowing how to operate and store your firearm for your own safety and for the safety of those around you,” said Democratic House caucus leader Fentrice Driskell of Hillsborough County.

“Floridians deserve the freedom to be healthy, prosperous, and safe, and as the current data available to us shows, this will not make Floridians safer,” she said.

“Permitless carry doesn’t belong in a civilized society, but it’s a priority of Florida’s ‘golden boy’ governor and presumptive presidential candidate, and this Legislature will never stand in his way — regardless of the public safety implications in doing so,” Broward County House Democrat Dan Daley added.

DeSantis has promised a “ law and order ” regular legislative session program beginning in March, including the death penalty for child rapists and a prohibition on no-cash bail. This following the murder charges against Memphis, Tenn., police officers in the beating death of an unarmed Black man, Tyre Nichols.

About half the states allow some form of permitless carry rights, according to a survey by the National Rifle Association, which issued a written statement welcoming the legislation.

Not far enough

“Florida has long been at the forefront of supporting their citizens’ right to keep and bear arms,” state director Art Thomm said. “We thank Gov. DeSantis for his steadfast leadership on this issue, Speaker Renner and the Florida Sheriffs Association for their backing, and the millions of law-abiding Florida gun owners for their continued support.”

The law doesn’t go far enough for members of Gun Owners of America who attended the news conference.

“Forty-seven states have open carry. This bill does not address that issue. Only Florida, New York, and Illinois have an outright ban on it. Why are they not going all the way?” state director Luis Vales told the Phoenix.

“That’s what I want. That’s what Gun Owners of America want. That’s what our 2 million-plus members want,” Valdes added.

The post Florida GOP, sheriffs, pursue permitless carrying of firearms; Dems call it reckless, dangerous appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 27

Brian Parkinson
4d ago

Excellent news!!!, now law abiding citizens in the great state of Florida can protect their own lives. 👍👍👍👍, because the police don't always make it there in time!, and it's a true saying a well-armed community is a very respectful community. ❤️❤️❤️👍

Reply(1)
8
SherryLyn Shamp
4d ago

You know what is reckless & dangerous…2 decades of cutting funding for mental health facilities and treatment centers, closing treatment centers & facilities, less school psychologists, and community psychologists. What also is reckless & dangerous is not dealing with the criminals, lesser sentences and consequences. What is also reckless and dangerous is feeding misinformation, false narratives & having agendas. Playing on peoples emotions and feelings is reckless & dangerous because you are failing to deal with the issues at the source & that being the individual themselves.

Reply
6
UnFamous
4d ago

Democratic Voters are not living in reality! The criminal element does not care at all about your concealed carry permit’s or the laws that regulate firearm ownership!

Reply(2)
6
Related
Florida Phoenix

Trans kids want ‘lives of dignity and acceptance’; DeSantis, surgeon general want bans on therapies

Quality Journalism for Critical Times James, of Central Florida. Nov. 15, 2022: “This rule cruelly and unfairly attacks vulnerable trans youth in our state by banning their access to gender-affirming healthcare. Young people who want only to be who they are and live lives of dignity and acceptance, something we ask for all people. In addition, as this rule does […] The post Trans kids want ‘lives of dignity and acceptance’; DeSantis, surgeon general want bans on therapies appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Justices strip ‘fairness and diversity’ from Florida’s judicial education programs

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida judges no longer will need to learn how to at least try to ensure “fairness and diversity” while applying the law under a rule change that the Florida Supreme Court has adopted by a nearly unanimous vote. Florida’s Code of Judicial Conduct still requires 30 hours of classes every three years about “judicial professionalism, […] The post Justices strip ‘fairness and diversity’ from Florida’s judicial education programs appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Accused of Declaring War on Blacks in Florida

February is Black History Month in America, and Black lawmakers, alongside activists, are playing the race card against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers for acknowledging the monthly celebration of African-American history in the U.S. Gov. DeSantis is being accused of declaring "war on Black people." State Senator Shevrin...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Did DeSantis endorse abortion ‘heartbeat’ legislation? Nope — not really

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democrats have leapt to denounce Gov. Ron DeSantis’ apparent endorsement of a ban on abortion in Florida after six weeks’ gestation. But that endorsement is less solid than it might seem. During a news conference Wednesday in which he released his $114.8 billion budget proposal for the fiscal year that begins on July 1, the […] The post Did DeSantis endorse abortion ‘heartbeat’ legislation? Nope — not really appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law

WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

Florida developers want to scare you into letting them have their way

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In case you hadn’t noticed the big mushroom cloud rising over Tallahassee, the state Legislature has begun gearing up for its next session in March. As usual, the legislators have already been dropping bombshells left and right. Mostly right. You’ve probably read about a few of the wackier bills that were filed by last week’s […] The post Florida developers want to scare you into letting them have their way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations

Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Bookman: Newt Gingrich is father of today’s compromise-is-surrender GOP politics

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In an NBC News poll last month, just 23% of Americans said they believe the country is headed in the right direction. Among Republicans, just 7% liked the way things are going. (Among Democrats it was 41%.) In any country with such deep discontent within a major faction, this one included, it shouldn’t be a […] The post Bookman: Newt Gingrich is father of today’s compromise-is-surrender GOP politics appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio reintroduces bills to restrict abortion rights, attack Critical Race Theory

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida GOP U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Thursday reintroduced eight different bills previously co-sponsored in the past, aiming to protect Americans “from radical woke activism in all its forms.” Three of the proposals are directly linked to restricting abortion rights, according to a press release. The first such proposal would prohibit employers from deducting expenses […] The post U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio reintroduces bills to restrict abortion rights, attack Critical Race Theory appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

‘Heartbeat bill is the most likely legislation’ that could be pushed by GOP in 2023

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Amid court challenges to Florida’s 15-week abortion ban, the leader of a statewide policy council who’s against the medical procedure believes GOP lawmakers could push for a more restrictive ban — at around six weeks — during the Legislature’s spring session. Democrats fear that such a restriction — connected to a so-called “fetal heartbeat” bill […] The post ‘Heartbeat bill is the most likely legislation’ that could be pushed by GOP in 2023 appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
flaglernewsweekly.com

Governor DeSantis Elevates Civil Discourse and Intellectual Freedom in Higher Education

SARASOTA, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced legislation for the 2023 Session to further elevate civil discourse and intellectual freedom in higher education, further pushing back against the tactics of liberal elites who suppress free thought in the name of identity politics and indoctrination. Among its many provisions, the legislation will ensure Florida’s public universities and colleges are grounded in the history and philosophy of Western Civilization; prohibit DEI, CRT, and other discriminatory programs and barriers to learning; and course correct universities’ missions to align education for citizenship of the constitutional republic and Florida’s existing and emerging workforce needs. For more information, click here.
SARASOTA, FL
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis lambastes ‘ideology’ in FL’s university system and threatens tenure for profs

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In a list of higher education proposals Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that “unproductive” tenured professors are the “most significant deadweight costs” at Florida universities. That’s why the governor wants those professors to face evaluations, at risk of their jobs, at any point of their tenure. That’s not a traditional approach in the world of […] The post Gov. DeSantis lambastes ‘ideology’ in FL’s university system and threatens tenure for profs appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Professor emerita to FL Dems: Voters want diverse candidates; ‘someone who’s inspirational’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Those public opinion polls matching Gov. Ron DeSantis and other presidential aspirants against Joe Biden and Donald Trump? Pay them no nevermind, a leading Florida political scientist advised during a speech in Tallahassee this week. “These polls that are being taken right now are nothing but clickbait,” Susan MacManus, professor emerita at the University of […] The post Professor emerita to FL Dems: Voters want diverse candidates; ‘someone who’s inspirational’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Taps Former Rick Scott, Tom Rooney Aide as Charlotte County Elections Supervisor

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Leah Valenti as Charlotte County supervisor of elections. Valenti, of Port Charlotte, is the external affairs manager for TECO Peoples Gas. She previously served as the Southwest Florida district director to US. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and district director to then U.S. Rep. Thomas Rooney, R-Fla.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis proposes additional $200 million to raise FL teacher pay; educators say it’s not enough

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis has touted a plan to earmark $1 billion towards raising public school teacher pay, calling it a “big win” for Florida’s teachers. But a statewide teacher union was skeptical about the amount of the pay hike — $200-million across school districts — which may not help the lives of struggling teachers. The […] The post DeSantis proposes additional $200 million to raise FL teacher pay; educators say it’s not enough appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Amid tragedies in California, FL lawmakers want to add Asian American history instruction into law

Quality Journalism for Critical Times As the nation grapples with a string of deadly attacks on Asian American communities in California, a handful of bipartisan  lawmakers want to require Florida’s K-12 students to learn about the history of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in school. Legislation requiring such instruction has been pushed by a group called Make Us Visible, an […] The post Amid tragedies in California, FL lawmakers want to add Asian American history instruction into law appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy