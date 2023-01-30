ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 3

James88 Harned
4d ago

Sorry to hear... prayers for healing and a full recovery...I sure hope you can avoid Tommy John Surgery young man 🙏❤️🧡❤️🧡❤️🧡

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
The Spun

John Lynch Announces Decision On His Future With 49ers

John Lynch has done a tremendous job since taking over as the 49ers GM back in 2017. And speaking to the media Wednesday, the Hall of Famer maintained his devotion to building San Francisco into a Super Bowl team in 2023. "I'm committed to this," Lynch said, via Lindsey Pallares. Lynch came to The ...
INDIANA STATE
FanSided

Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Vikings: Popular DC candidate just became available

The Minnesota Vikings’ search for its next defensive coordinator has stalled as of late, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of great options still available. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reports that the Vikings are holding out for a potential interview with Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero. However, they’ll likely have to wait for him to wrap up his interview process with Arizona and Indianapolis, who are interested in him as a head coaching candidate.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys, the most dominant NFL franchise of the 1990s, haven't been back to the Super Bowl - or an NFC Championship Game - since that decade. But the Cowboys are not alone in their quest for another Super Bowl. As Jerry Jones pointed out on Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers, who also ...
ARLINGTON, TX
nfltraderumors.co

Buccaneers Interviewed Saints QB Coach Ronald Curry For OC Position

The Buccaneers announced on Wednesday that they have interviewed Saints passing game coordinator and QB coach Ronald Curry for their offensive coordinator vacancy. The following is a list of candidates who are set to interview with Tampa Bay for the position:. Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview) Jaguars pass game...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Eli Apple: I want to go anywhere I’m wanted

Cornerback Eli Apple will once again be an unrestricted free agent next month. He may or may not return to the Bengals after playing the last two years with the franchise. He’s enjoyed the most productive seasons of his career since 2021, starting 30 games for the franchise. In 2022, he recorded 49 tackles and eight passes defensed.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Several Eagles on first injury report as Super Bowl prep begins

OT Lane Johnson (groin, resting player) CB Avonte Maddox (toe, resting player) C Cam Jurgens (hip, resting player) DE Robert Quinn (foot, resting player) Don’t worry about this too much. The Eagles’ including a rest designation for all those players is significant and, barring additional injury, they still expect to have all 22 starters available for Super Bowl LVII vs. the Chiefs on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers in favor of major rule returning

The San Francisco 49ers dealt with serious quarterback issues all season long, so it’s no surprise that they’re in favor of a rule returning that could have helped them out. The NFL used to have a rule where a team could hold three quarterbacks on the roster. However, in 2011, the rule became defunct and, Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers in favor of major rule returning appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Jason Kelce: I don’t think Super Bowl result will impact retirement decision

Eagles center Jason Kelce has thought about retirement the last couple of offseasons before deciding to continue his playing career. Winning a Super Bowl would make for a pretty good final act on the field and Kelce was asked on Friday if he’d be likelier to walk away if he picks up his second Super Bowl ring. Kelce said he doesn’t expect the result of the game to impact his decision.
NBC Sports

Zaidi, Haniger anticipate Giants among best homer-hitting teams

There's plenty of power potential in the Giants' lineup, and the team expects to capitalize on it this coming season. In recent interviews with KNBR, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and newly acquired outfielder Mitch Haniger said the Giants could be among the league's best home run-hitting teams in 2023.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy