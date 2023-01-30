Read full article on original website
James88 Harned
4d ago
Sorry to hear... prayers for healing and a full recovery...I sure hope you can avoid Tommy John Surgery young man 🙏❤️🧡❤️🧡❤️🧡
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Look: Kyle Shanahan Not Happy With Question On Wednesday
One media member had an interesting question for San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. This reporter asked Shanahan if his playcalling in recent years is why his quarterbacks keep getting hurt and he definitely wasn't thrilled about it. "I think if you looked at the injuries, common ...
John Lynch Announces Decision On His Future With 49ers
John Lynch has done a tremendous job since taking over as the 49ers GM back in 2017. And speaking to the media Wednesday, the Hall of Famer maintained his devotion to building San Francisco into a Super Bowl team in 2023. "I'm committed to this," Lynch said, via Lindsey Pallares. Lynch came to The ...
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Vikings: Popular DC candidate just became available
The Minnesota Vikings’ search for its next defensive coordinator has stalled as of late, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of great options still available. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reports that the Vikings are holding out for a potential interview with Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero. However, they’ll likely have to wait for him to wrap up his interview process with Arizona and Indianapolis, who are interested in him as a head coaching candidate.
49ers Player Claims Conspiracy by NFL To Get Eagles in the Super Bowl
Conspiracy has been a hot topic around the NFL this week. Arian Foster started it by joking that the NFL... The post 49ers Player Claims Conspiracy by NFL To Get Eagles in the Super Bowl appeared first on Outsider.
Look: Matthew Berry Believes One 49ers Quarterback Has Inside Track To Starting Job
The San Francisco 49ers appear headed for a quarterback competition, and the battle between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance for the starting spot will draw a lot of interest around the league. One prominent NFL personality believes one of the two already has an edge. Matthew Berry, the well-known ...
Patrick Mahomes: It’s not about being the face of the league, it’s doing what you can to win
Since Patrick Mahomes became Kansas City’s starting quarterback in 2018, the worst the team has finished has been a loss in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes was the 2018 AP MVP and appears headed for his second, which will be handed out at NFL Honors next week. And he was the MVP of Super Bowl LIV, helping the Chiefs win their first title in 50 years.
NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys, the most dominant NFL franchise of the 1990s, haven't been back to the Super Bowl - or an NFC Championship Game - since that decade. But the Cowboys are not alone in their quest for another Super Bowl. As Jerry Jones pointed out on Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers, who also ...
Buccaneers Interviewed Saints QB Coach Ronald Curry For OC Position
The Buccaneers announced on Wednesday that they have interviewed Saints passing game coordinator and QB coach Ronald Curry for their offensive coordinator vacancy. The following is a list of candidates who are set to interview with Tampa Bay for the position:. Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview) Jaguars pass game...
Celtics bench was in hysterics after ball boy's fast-break close call
BOSTON -- It’s every ball boy’s nightmare. You leave the safety of the baseline to clean up a slick spot on the court and all of a sudden the action is rushing back at you. That’s what happened to Celtics longtime ball boy Octavio Cruz on Wednesday night....
Eli Apple: I want to go anywhere I’m wanted
Cornerback Eli Apple will once again be an unrestricted free agent next month. He may or may not return to the Bengals after playing the last two years with the franchise. He’s enjoyed the most productive seasons of his career since 2021, starting 30 games for the franchise. In 2022, he recorded 49 tackles and eight passes defensed.
Several Eagles on first injury report as Super Bowl prep begins
OT Lane Johnson (groin, resting player) CB Avonte Maddox (toe, resting player) C Cam Jurgens (hip, resting player) DE Robert Quinn (foot, resting player) Don’t worry about this too much. The Eagles’ including a rest designation for all those players is significant and, barring additional injury, they still expect to have all 22 starters available for Super Bowl LVII vs. the Chiefs on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.
Why is Josh Allen Not on the NFL Pro Bowl Roster?
The 2023 AFC Pro Bowl roster has been set ahead of this weekend's activities. Additionally, AFC Pro Bowl replacements have been named as well, and there are a lot of them.
'Excited for the journey': 49ers players clean out lockers while minds remain set on future
49ers officially closed the book on the 2022 season on Tuesday. Some in the locker room showed good spirits, but you could tell that the pain from the latest NFC Championship departure weighed heavy on their minds.
San Francisco 49ers in favor of major rule returning
The San Francisco 49ers dealt with serious quarterback issues all season long, so it’s no surprise that they’re in favor of a rule returning that could have helped them out. The NFL used to have a rule where a team could hold three quarterbacks on the roster. However, in 2011, the rule became defunct and, Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers in favor of major rule returning appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jason Kelce: I don’t think Super Bowl result will impact retirement decision
Eagles center Jason Kelce has thought about retirement the last couple of offseasons before deciding to continue his playing career. Winning a Super Bowl would make for a pretty good final act on the field and Kelce was asked on Friday if he’d be likelier to walk away if he picks up his second Super Bowl ring. Kelce said he doesn’t expect the result of the game to impact his decision.
Zaidi, Haniger anticipate Giants among best homer-hitting teams
There's plenty of power potential in the Giants' lineup, and the team expects to capitalize on it this coming season. In recent interviews with KNBR, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and newly acquired outfielder Mitch Haniger said the Giants could be among the league's best home run-hitting teams in 2023.
Brian Angelichio had an interview for Cowboys OC, set for second interview with Ravens
Vikings tight ends coach/passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio is up for a couple of offensive coordinator openings at the moment. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Angelichio interviewed for the Cowboys’ vacancy on Thursday. The Cowboys and Kellen Moore parted ways last week and Moore has since been hired as the Chargers offensive coordinator.
Tom Brady says he is retiring from football 'for good'
Tom Brady says he is retiring "for good" from football, ending a historic 23-year career during which he won seven Super Bowls and set multiple NFL passing records.
