Tom Brady's Reportedly ‘Traumatizing’ Divorce From Gisele Bündchen May Have Influenced His Decision to Retire
The 2022-2023 football season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has seemingly been the most stressful, exhausting season of Tom Brady‘s life, not necessarily because of the demands of the NFL lifestyle or his age, but reportedly more so due to the “traumatizing” nature of his very public divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in the midst of it all. According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who spoke about Brady’s second retirement announcement on the network’s “First Take” segment Wednesday morning, “He’s tired. I think it’s not just about the 23-year career … He’s 45 years old. It’s time to rest up.” Darlington...
Commanders' Rivera plays Pebble Beach Pro-Am, then tries to nab 49ers coach
He played the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, then drove to the Bay Area to try to poach a 49ers assistant.
SFGate
Remember Us? | Campolindo Basketball Won’t Be Going Quietly
In Avenging Its First League Loss In Four Years, Campolindo Basketball Assured Rest Of NorCal That It Will Remain A Formidable Postseason Foe •. Nobody was out there saying the Campolindo basketball team was slipping. But for the first time in several seasons, the Cougars haven’t commanded the spotlight. They’ve...
