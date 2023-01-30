ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Why everyone’s debating Riseborough’s Oscar nod

By Jake Coyle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zfxRC_0kWc3Bm200

Nothing — not Tom Cruise's snub nor Austin Butler's lingering Elvis Presley inflections — has caused quite as much a stir around this year's Oscars as the best-actress nomination for British actress Andrea Risenborough.

Riseborough was unexpectedly nominated for her performance as an alcoholic Texas single mother in the scantly seen indie drama “To Leslie," a pick that shocked Oscar pundits and has since brought scrutiny from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. For a movie that has grossed $27,322 at the box office, “To Leslie” and Riseborough have made a lot of noise.

At issue is the way Riseborough's candidacy was promoted. Though many awards contenders are backed by orchestrated campaigns paid for by their film's studio, Riseborough rose into the Oscar ranks thanks largely to the grassroots efforts of “To Leslie” director Michael Morris and his wife, actor Mary McCormack. They urged stars to see the film and either host a screening or praise Riseborough's performance on social media. And a whole lot of them did.

So what's the big deal? Cronyism in Hollywood isn't exactly news; it's more or less the modus operandi. But Riseborough's nomination — and the strong response it's engendered — has disrupted this year's Oscar season, with potential repercussions for the Academy Awards in March and the bids of all future Oscar hopefuls.

WHO IS ANDREA RISEBOROUGH?

For about 15 years, the 41-year-old Riseborough has been a regular presence in film, television and London theater, but she's sometimes hard to register because of her chameleonic performances. She appeared in Mike Leigh's “Happy-Go-Lucky” (2008). She made an impression as Riggan's girlfriend in “Birdman” (2014). She played Stalin's daughter in “The Death of Stalin” (2017). In “Mandy” (2018), alongside Nicolas Cage, she played his character's kidnapped girlfriend. Riseborough had several other notable credits in 2022, including David O. Russell's “Amsterdam” and as Mrs. Wormwood in “Matilda the Musical.” She's been doing acclaimed work in adventurous independent film for long enough that an Oscar vote for her may have also been partly for her unassuming body of work.

HOW UNEXPECTED WAS RISEBOROUGH'S NOMINATION?

Almost no one expected Riseborough's late-breaking campaign to actually land her a nomination. It wasn't totally out of left field, though. Riseborough's performance in “To Leslie” had been nominated for an Independent Spirit Award. But she wasn't expected to be in the mix in what was generally considered the hardest category to break into this year. Riseborough was nominated along with Cate Blachett (“Tár”), Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”), Ana de Armas (“Blonde”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”).

“I’m astounded," Riseborough told Deadline shortly after the nominations were announced. "It was so hard to believe it might ever happen because we really hadn’t been in the running for anything else. Even though we had a lot of support, the idea it might actually happen seemed so far away.”

Two highly regarded performances were left out: Viola Davis in “The Woman King" and Danielle Deadwyler in “Till." That the category's most glaring snubs were both Black women has been a point of discussion. “Till” director Chinonye Chukwu, in a post on Instagram, suggested the system had failed. “We live in a world and work in industries that are so aggressively committed to upholding whiteness and perpetuating an unabashed misogyny towards Black women.”

WHAT MADE RISEBOROUGH'S CAMPAIGN DIFFERENT?

Most every acting nominee participates in some kind of Oscar campaign to help highlight their performance and get voters to watch their film. It's a game that's played. The playwright and screenwriter Jeremy O. Harris noted on Twitter: “Do people not realize that what the actresses did for Andrea Riseborough happens in private every night for months starting in October for every movie/performance (with) a chance.”

There are rules that limit the kinds of events that are held and even how much someone can email promotions to academy members during the voting period. Most campaigns have veteran strategists behind them and a substantial amount of money. Those pushing Riseborough, though, managed to draw attention to her without such backing. Instead, they counted on A-listers to spread the word.

Kate Winslet, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Amy Adams and Courtney Cox all hosted screenings for the film. “You should be winning everything,” Winslet told her in a virtual Q&A. Other stars like Edward Norton, Susan Sarandon, Mira Sorvino and Rosie O'Donnell added their praise for her on social media. Those who supported Riseborough saw in the campaign — no billboards on Sunset, no “For Your Consideration” ads, just a deep Rolodex — a groundbreaking way to circumvent traditional Oscar rituals. In a since-deleted post, actress Christina Ricci wrote of the backlash to Riseborough's nomination: “So it’s only the films and actors that can afford the campaigns that deserve recognition? Feels elitist and exclusive and frankly very backward to me.”

DID THAT BREAK ANY RULES?

There is no public evidence that Riseborough or anyone on her behalf clearly broke academy regulations. The screenings and endorsements that propelled Riseborough are commonplace. Some have speculated that Riseborough may have received a boost because of the strong passion of her supporters, who might have made her their top nominee.

But if the academy found that anyone violated the rules about contacting academy members “directly and in a manner outside of the scope of these rules," the academy's board of governors “may take any corrective actions or assess any penalties, including disqualification," according to academy bylaws. "Furthermore, any academy member who has authorized, executed or otherwise enabled a campaign activity that is determined by the board of governors to have undermined the letter or spirit of these regulations may be subject to suspension of membership or expulsion from the academy.”

Oscar nominations have rarely been rescinded but it has happened. In 2014, composer Bruce Broughton, nominated for best original song, was disqualified after it was revealed he had emailed music branch members to call attention to the song's submission. At the time, Broughton, a former governor for the academy, was a member of the music branch’s executive committee.

HOW HAS THE ACADEMY RESPONDED?

The academy has not commented on Riseborough's nomination. But on Friday, it announced that it will conduct a review of the campaign procedures arounds this year's nominees “to ensure that no guidelines were violated, and to inform us whether changes to the guidelines may be needed in a new era of social media and digital communication.”

“We have confidence in the integrity of our nomination and voting procedures, and support genuine grassroots campaigns for outstanding performances,” the academy added.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

___

For more on this year’s Oscars, visit: http://www.apnews.com/academy-awards

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The 35 most mind-blowing film twists of all time, from The Others to Oldboy

Being caught off guard by an effected twist is a cinematic joy like no other.Over the years, writers and filmmakers have dreamed up fresh ways of keeping audiences on their toes. Some remain astonishingly bold by today’s standards, while others have had the gleam worn off by the movies they’ve gone onto inspire.There are some filmmakers who have attempted to make the twist their trademark (M Night Shyamalan), then there are others who have impressively shaped a film around its rug-pulling denouement (Christopher Nolan’s magician drama The Prestige was essentially one giant magic trick).Either way, they make for memorable...
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

Sarah Jessica Parker explains why ageing means she ‘can’t be the person’ people ‘expect’ her to be

Sarah Jessica Parker has shared her candid perspective on ageing and why it means that she cannot be “the person” people expect her to be.The 57-year-old Sex and the City star opened up about her stance on ageing, and her physical appearance, during a recent interview withVogue France. According to Parker, while she doesn’t “feel any pressure” to look a certain way, she sometimes has the “impression” other people are the ones concerned about her appearance.“Like the fact that I have wrinkles or white hair. I think there are more interesting things to do with my time, don’t...
The Independent

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor reveal they were each other’s ‘rebounds’ before starting relationship

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor revealed that they were each other’s “rebounds” when they first started dating prior to getting married in the early ‘00s. During a recent episode of Taylor’s and David Lascher’s podcast Hey Dude…The 90s Called!, the pair recalled how they met in 1999 while working on the pilot of Heat Vision and Jack, which never aired.Stiller noted that once filming for the show was over, he went to New York to work on a movie and invited Taylor with no expectation of a serious relationship happening between them.“We were both each other’s, I would say,...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals the dress she still has from a date with ex Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow shared one of the dresses that she has from a date she went on with ex Brad Pitt during the ‘90s.The 50-year-old showed off some of her most iconic outfits over the years in a recent video for her lifestyle brand, Goop. As she went through her closet, she pulled out a white dress that she wore during her relationship with Pitt. The two actors first started dating in 1995 and were briefly engaged, before announcing their breakup in 1997.“This is a ‘90s Calvin Klein dress I think I wore to a premiere or something when I...
The Independent

Sally Field reveals the reason she turned down role in The First Wives Club

Sally Field has said that she denied an offer to star in The First Wives Club.The 1996 romantic-comedy starred Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler as former college friends who reunite 30 years later as middle-aged divorceés and together plan to get back at their exes. In a new interview with People, Field shared that she could’ve led the cult classic alongside the iconic trio had she not turned down the opportunity. “Goldie really wanted me to do it,” the Mrs Doubtfire star said. “Maybe it would have been fun, but they were all so musical, and I’m...
The Independent

Will Smith’s career back on track as new travel series’ announced

Will Smith is slated to star in and executive produce a new travel series for Disney Plus titled Pole to Pole.National Geographic announced that Tte show will be a part of the streaming service’s hub and will follow, as its title suggests, Smith and a film crew as they make the gruelling 26,000-mile trek from the South Pole to the North Pole.Filming will last for more than 100 days, as the team spends time in various communities along the way, crossing all of Earth’s biomes. The forthcoming series is among several series ordered by Nat Geo. Others include projects...
The Independent

New this week: 'Your Place or Mine' and 'All That Breathes'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week.MOVIES— Shaunak Sen’s “All That Breathes,” one of the more transfixing and beautiful documentaries of the past year, is about a pair of brothers in New Dehli who make a makeshift clinic to mend and heal the birds of prey who are increasingly falling to Earth in the pollution-choked Indian capital. The film, nominated for best documentary at the Academy Awards, is a stirring and poetic portrait of ecological urban rescue that begins streaming on HBO...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy