ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Reality star sparks debate about plane etiquette after remaining seated

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40L1aI_0kWc2wr200

A reality star has sparked a debate about plane etiquette after she applauded herself for staying seated after landing, until it was time for her row to exit.

Batsheva Haart, who starred in My Unorthodox Life and who goes by the username @batshevahaart on TikTok , shared the video last month. In the clip, Haart could be seen sitting in a seat on a plane as she lip-sang the lyrics: “I’m so mature, I’m so mature,” from SZA’s “Kill Bill”.

“Sitting in my seat instead of standing up until it’s my row’s turn to deplane,” Haart wrote in a text caption on the video.

However, in the caption of the video, Haart added that the feat was “easier said than done”.

As of 30 January, the video has been viewed more than two million times, with viewers in the comments divided over whether plane passengers should remain seated until their row can exit the plane, or whether passengers who stand up to wait in their row are correct.

“Some people have layovers that are short and don’t have time to sit around and wait,” one person wrote, while another said: “I stand up to get ready to exit quickly. I can’t stand the people who could have stood up but then need two minutes to get moving.”

Someone else claimed that stretching also has something to do with the desire to stand after a plane ride, writing: “Some of us stand to stretch our backs. Has nothing to do with getting off sooner and hurts absolutely no one.”

Although many were in agreement that standing in one’s row is acceptable after a plane lands, others claimed that there is nothing worse than fellow passengers hovering over one another as they wait to exit.

“Thank you I CANNOT STAND when people start standing up and the door’s not even open,” one person claimed.

Another said: “Exactly. Never understood the rush to go… um… nowhere.”

“Thank you for doing this,” someone else said in a comment directed at Haart.

Although most viewers were divided down the middle about the plane etiquette, others claimed there are certain times when exceptions to the rules can be made, such as for those in aisle seats.

“Aisle seats are permitted to stand up in the aisle and WAIT their turn to exit,” one person claimed.

Comments / 28

Tony Scott
3d ago

Look I am getting tired of all this BS about fake etiquette. I paid for that seat and if I want to recline it I will. These same people complaining would not help a hungry child.

Reply(1)
6
gilbert garcia
3d ago

It’s so ignorant that as soon as the plane touches the ground people start getting up and milling around why can’t they just wait, they look like a heard of cattle trying to be the first one out

Reply(3)
4
joan Plachetzki
4d ago

It’s fine to stand up, but, not to rush ahead of rows , wait your turn !!!

Reply(1)
14
Related
msn.com

Woman Turns Rude Passenger's In-Flight Faux Pas Into an Epic Airdrop Party

Miserable flight experiences: we've all had a few. Whether your plane waited for hours on the tarmac or you had to contend with a rude passenger, not every flight is one for the books. However, at least you can sometimes commiserate with your fellow passengers. Video producer @devinhance93 was recently...
Tyla

Woman divides opinion after staying in her seat once plane landed

A woman has divided opinion on social media over plane etiquette after she revealed she has the restraint to remain sitting in her seat once the plane had landed. Batsheva Haart, who actually starred in My Unorthodox Life, posted on TikTok to say that she usually waits for her rows turn to exit the aircraft before she stands up to leave.
The Independent

The Cut sparks debate with ‘deranged’ list of new etiquette rules

A new list of social guidelines and rules created by New York Magazine’s The Cut has sparked an intense debate about the etiquette we’re expected to follow in our personal and professional lives.The updated societal guidelines were recently shared by the outlet in a feature titled “Do you know how to behave? Are you sure? How to text, tip, ghost, host, and generally exist in polite society today”, and included suggestions for everything from dating to dinner parties.According to The Cut’s employees, the list was created through a series of experiments, which began by asking people what “specific kinds...
Upworthy

Adorable dad keeps his hand in an awkward position for 45 minutes just so his daughter can sleep well

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 28, 2022. It has since been updated. Some parents go to great lengths in order to make their children's lives comfortable and fulfilling. Sometimes, they don't even think about themselves when they're focusing on their child. A photo shows a father who chooses not to move his hand for 45 minutes, just to make sure his daughter gets some sleep on a flight. The photo was posted on SubReddit's "Wholesome moments" by u/therra123. It shows a father supporting his daughter's head as she falls asleep in her airplane seat. The father is seated behind the daughter and does not move his hand for 45 minutes just to not wake his daughter up.
msn.com

Flight Attendant Shares Appalling Footage of Totally Trashed Airplane Seat Rows

People often joke about the way some travelers act when they're flying, but sometimes, some people's behavior goes beyond the jokes. Even though we pay good money to fly (sometimes way too much money), it's still important to respect our surroundings while doing it. Cleaning up after yourself when you deplane is usually the bare minimum, and most people don't have a problem doing it — or so we thought.
Ingram Atkinson

Father Sparks Debate After Excluding Daughter From Trip of a Lifetime

A man took to Reddit to share his family trip experience. The post went viral, receiving over 2400 upvotes and nearly 800 comments. So, what happened?. A family of eight, celebrating their 30th anniversary, decided to invite their four children, their partners, and four grandchildren to a vacation in the Caribbean for a week. The couple volunteered to pay for all lodging for everyone if they could pay for transportation and incidentals.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy