Brad Pitt Just Paired One of Vacheron Constantin’s Coolest Watches With a Sweater and Jeans

By Bryan Hood
 4 days ago
Brad Pitt doesn’t need an excuse—like, say, an award show—to show off a dazzling timepiece.

A recent photo posted to Instagram shows the Babylon star wearing one of the more striking horological releases of last year, the Vacheron Constantin Historiques 222 . The watch is a reissue of one of the brand’s classic designs, but despite its throwback nature still comes off as fresh and modern, which is why it works so well with a casual outfit like the one the actor is wearing in the picture.

The original 222 came out in 1977 and was one of a number of luxury sports watches Swiss brands released that decade, including the Patek Phillipe Nautilus and Audemars Piguet Royal Oak. Despite its similarities to those timepieces—in particular its integrated bracelet—it never really caught on, with less than 2,000 produced during the eight years it was on sale. Vacheron Constantin brought the model back last year, though, and the market already seems much more welcoming of the watch.

Vacheron Constantin 222

The picture of Pitt wearing the reissued timepiece was posted to Instagram (where it was spotted by GQ ) by Lorel Monroy of Feldmar Watch Company , an authorized dealer in Los Angeles. Ref. 4200H/222J-B935 has a monobloc tonneau-shaped “Jumbo” case that measures 37mm across and is made from 18k yellow gold. The case, which has Vacheron’s signature Maltese cross at 5 o’clock, houses a matching gold-tone dial topped with sapphire crystal and the watch’s trademark fluted bezel. Rounding out the package is an integrated bracelet also made from polished 18k yellow gold.

As distinguished as the 222 may be, it’s also a sports watch, which means it needs to do more than just look good. It’s powered by Vacheron Constantin’s Caliber 2455/2 self-winding movement, which has a 40-hour power reserve. The watch has a transparent sapphire crystal caseback that allows you to see all of the movement’s 194 components, including 27 jewels, working in harmony.

As stylish as the 222 is, some enthusiasts may wonder why a Breitling ambassador is wearing a watch from another brand so publicly. Clearly, when he’s not on the red carpet, Pitt likes to flex the rest of his collection.

