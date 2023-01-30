ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Man Stumbles Upon Entire Deer Skeleton Tangled In A Fence

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NA6pV_0kWc2gye00

Deer getting tangled up in fences is no new concept.

We’ve seen two bucks that got wrapped up in a fence during a fight, and ultimately passed away. We’ve seen deer try to hop over fences, and it doesn’t end pretty.

However, this right here is a wild scene.

In this video, we have yet another buck carcass that somehow found itself tangled up in a fence before death. However, this buck’s body has deteriorated so much over time, that all that’s really left is its antlers, and skeletal remains.

Of course, I’m sure this has to do with both the buck deteriorating over time, along with other animals that have fed off the body as it sat there, but it’s easy to see that the carcass had been there for a hot minute.

It’s pretty wild, considering it appears the fence marks a property line, and nobody had noticed the carcass before, and if somebody did, they left the body to continue to rot.

The buck more than likely was running at night, and wasn’t able to notice the fence line in time before it was too late, because you can see that the body is completely wrapped around the wire.

Check it out:

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Buck Joins A Deer Hunter Right In His Own Tree Stand For Lunch

Where is this guy hunting? Because I want to join…. Anywhere that buck is coming right into your tree stand is the place any deer hunter wants to be. This stuff just doesn’t happen. These deer are too smart, this stuff only happens with a large population present. Whitetail...
Whiskey Riff

Herd Of Deer Stampede Across The Road, Tap Dance Across Some Guy’s BMW

You’ve worked an okay job for years. It’s not your passion, but it’s alright. Most of all it pays the bills, actually pays pretty well so you’ve been saving up. Ever since you were a kid you’ve had your eye on a BMW 5 Series, and finally, after years staring at a computer and sucking up to your boss, you have enough to pull the trigger and you get your new pride and joy.
iheart.com

Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop

You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
FRESNO, CA
Mary Duncan

Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

266K+
Followers
14K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy