Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-05 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. Download Caltran`s Quickmap application on your smart phone or call 5 1 1 to get the latest roadway conditions in California. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SATURDAY TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, except 1 to 2 feet above 7000 feet. Isolated totals up to 3 feet are possible along the immediate crest. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridgetops may as high as 120 mph. Waves 2 to 4 feet on Lake Tahoe. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...From 7 PM Saturday to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage and power outages. A combination of winds and waves may capsize small vessels on Lake Tahoe. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is a 10 to 15% chance of thunder in the Sierra during the day Sunday.
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 13:15:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-03 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-05 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet above 5000 feet, 3 to 15 inches above 4000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass, Highway 50 over Echo Summit and Highway 88 over Carson Pass. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially Saturday evening into Sunday afternoon when the heaviest snow is expected. Strong winds will bring reduced visibility and tree damage is also possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels initially start out 5500 to 6500 feet late Saturday afternoon and lower to 3500 to 4500 feet on Sunday. The majority of the snow accumulation will be above 4500 feet but light snow accumulation is expected down to around 4000 feet Sunday.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mono by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-05 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. Download Caltran`s Quickmap application on your smart phone or call 5 1 1 to get the latest roadway conditions in California. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet above 8000 feet west of US-395. Isolated totals up to 3 feet are possible near the Sierra crest. Up to 5 inches is possible below 7000 feet. Wind gusts of 45 to 60 mph, with gusts up to 100 mph along the Sierra crest. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...From 10 PM Saturday to 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds could cause tree damage and power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is a 10 to 15% chance for thunder in the Eastern Sierra during the day Sunday.
