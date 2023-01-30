Read full article on original website
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
Ted Bulletin Holds Soft Opening Specials at One LoudounUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
The Diary Of Lincoln's AssassinSiddhartha SapkotaWashington, DC
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard sees big future for Terps reserve, talks Big Ten refs and road struggles
Kevin Willard arrived too late to recruit many high school players, because most of their recruitments were done or winding down when he was hired by Maryland in March. But one of the first ones he went after was Noah Batchelor. "When we got the job, it was one of...
WTOP
Signing day 2023: Top DC-area football recruits make their college decisions
Signing day for high school football’s 2023 class came and went Wednesday, and top athletes from the D.C. area put pen to paper in one of the biggest decisions of their lives. Each of the nine D.C. area players in ESPN’s Top 300 has now chosen their school for...
dbknews.com
Bri McDaniel has made her case to finally crack Maryland women’s basketball’s rotation
Bri McDaniel dribbles during Maryland women's basketball's 87-66 win over Penn State on Jan. 30, 2023. (Jess Daninhirsch/The Diamondback) All eyes were on Bri McDaniel during her first postgame press conference. When the Chicago native was asked how the team’s veterans have helped her, Abby Meyers leaned back in her...
VIDEO: Here's What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss to Maryland
Indiana coach Mike Woodson met with the media after Tuesday night's loss to Maryland, which ended a five-game winning streak. Here's the full video of his press conference, plus the transcript to read.
O's to decline Camden Yards extension, join governor in pushing to revamp stadium district
The Orioles are not planning to exercise their five-year extension at Camden Yards, according to multiple reports, but say a new partnership with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore would revitalize the Camden Yards sports complex.
Dunbar Student Athletes shine on National Signing Day
They started young making history as back-to-back state football champs at Dunbar High School. "Every time I look at them, I'm a proud pop," said Head Coach Lawrence Smith
foxbaltimore.com
Orioles future at Camden Yards comes into question
Baltimore (WBFF) — The Baltimore Orioles and Governor Wes Moore's office issued a joint statement announcing a commitment to seeking a long-term partnership in Baltimore, as a midnight deadline approaches on whether the baseball team accepts a 5-year lease extension. According to multiple reports, that extension of the original...
Bojangles to open five new restaurants in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Bojangles, the southern fast food staple known for serving up fried chicken and biscuits, will be opening new locations in the Baltimore area, a Maryland franchisee announced Wednesday. Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations throughout the next five years in the region. The chain was started in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977. There are five existing Maryland locations in Hillcrest Heights, New Carrollton, Upper Marlboro, Landover and Oxon Hill. It's unclear where the new locations will be. The news comes after another southern fried chicken joint, Raising Cane's, made its Maryland debut in Towson to much excitement.
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
Scrapple’s Popularity Extends Beyond the Delaware Valley
Residents of the Baltimore area, much like those in the Philadelphia region, share a love for scrapple, writes Kit Waskom Pollard for The Baltimore Sun. The food’s American roots can be traced to the 17th Century when it was made by German immigrants living in Pennsylvania. “When ancestors from...
Bay Journal
Wildlife refuge in Maryland pushing back against development pressure
Look down from 30,000 feet up in the sky, and a patch of green stands out amid the web of concrete and asphalt covering the landscape between Baltimore and Washington, DC. At the core of that verdant oasis is the Patuxent Research Refuge, 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands that a former U.S. senator once described as the “lungs” of the region. Established in 1936, it’s the only national wildlife refuge dedicated to research.
foxbaltimore.com
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 3 stores in Maryland among 90 closings nationwide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Home merchandise retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond will be closing 87 stores nationwide, including three stores in Maryland. The chain is apparently close to bankruptcy. Ultimately, the brand intends to close 150 stores.
High School Basketball Game Called Off In VA After Player Assaults Opponent: Sheriff
Benches cleared on Tuesday night during the Colonial Forge High School basketball game against Mountain View High School in Stafford when a large fight broke out and members of the sheriff’s office had to step in.Shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said…
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo
Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda Foley, D-Montgomery, for help...
foxbaltimore.com
Governor Moore attends Taste of Maryland Agriculture celebration, honors Carroll Co. farm
MARYLAND (WBFF) — Governor Wes Moore attended the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover on Thursday evening. Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Maryland Department of Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks, and more than 700 agricultural leaders joined the governor to learn more about Maryland agricultural products and business.
foxbaltimore.com
Dangerously cold wind chills start weekend in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 9:00 a.m. February 3 — Dangerously cold wind chills start the weekend in Baltimore. An arctic chill takes over on Friday with highs in the upper 20s and wind chills in the teens. Actual temperatures fall into the teens by early Saturday morning with wind...
foxbaltimore.com
Plans have set sail for a possible passenger ferry system along the Chesapeake Bay
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There is a new idea floating around that has got many in Mayland excited, although it's not quite ready to set sail. Tourism leaders across the state are launching plans to explore the opportunity for a passenger ferry system along the Chesapeake Bay, something the state hasn't seen in decades.
