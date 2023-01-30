ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

scvnews.com

American Red Cross February Blood Drives in Santa Clarita

Spring is close, but February often brings unpredictable winter weather that can cause blood drive cancellations and make it difficult for donors to make it to their appointments safely. As the American Red Cross continues to monitor seasonal challenges that could impact the blood supply, donors are urged to make...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Apartment Erupts In Fire, Smoke In Santa Clarita

A fire, dubbed the Rainbow Fire, broke out in an apartment building in Canyon Country on Thursday evening.  UPDATE 5: 58 p.m.: Knockdown of the fire. At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday first responders received reports of an apartment on fire showing heavy smoke and flames on the 26500 block of Rainbow Glen Road, according to ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

April 29: SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter 2023

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Dinner co-chairs Melanie Meyer and Bonnie Teaford are proud to announce the theme for this year’s event will be “Springtime in Paris.”. The annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner fundraiser will move from its summer timeslot to Saturday, April 29. Celebrity Waiter...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Studio, home builder making plans to demolish Saugus Speedway

It appears the Saugus Speedway, a Santa Clarita Valley fixture since the 1920s, may face its final checkered flag, if a pair of developers get their way. Shadowbox, an international studio with “very ambitious” plans underway for Placerita Canyon, is looking to partner with home builder Integral on an auxiliary project that would use 35 acres of the historic property, which last hosted racing in 1995 and is now home to the twice-weekly Santa Clarita Swap Meet.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Emergency personnel respond to late night rollover

A vehicle was found overturned late night Wednesday after firefighters responded to a call for an expanded traffic collision in Santa Clarita, according to emergency responders. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Craig Little, firefighters were on the scene at approximately 11:47 p.m. on the intersection of Orchard...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

City Reminding Residents of Upcoming Waste Services Changes

As you may be aware, the city of Santa Clarita awarded a new Waste Collection Services Franchise Agreement to Burrtec Waste Industries, with the new agreement becoming effective July 1, 2023 which includes all single-family, multi-family and commercial properties in the City. At the same time, Santa Clarita residents will begin recycling food waste as a part of the organics program state-mandated by Senate Bill 1383. Beginning July 1, 2023, all residential properties will be required to recycle bagged food waste and loose green waste (or yard waste) in their new green, organics cart. Commercial properties that aren’t already participating in a food waste recycling program will be required to start separating this material from their waste stream as well.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Giving Away Free Auto Theft Prevention Clubs

Recently, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station announced that they will be giving away auto-theft prevention resources in an attempt to prevent auto thefts.  On Tuesday, the SCV Sheriff Station began providing free auto theft prevention clubs to eligible SCV residents in an effort to lower theft rates in the city.  “Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Two Detained After Possible Gun Call In Newhall

Two individuals were detained in Newhall Thursday as they were believed to be armed with a gun.   Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies received reports of two transients with a possible gun on the 24200 block of Main Street in Newhall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  “A male transient ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

