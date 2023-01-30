Read full article on original website
scvnews.com
American Red Cross February Blood Drives in Santa Clarita
Spring is close, but February often brings unpredictable winter weather that can cause blood drive cancellations and make it difficult for donors to make it to their appointments safely. As the American Red Cross continues to monitor seasonal challenges that could impact the blood supply, donors are urged to make...
scvnews.com
Taste of the Town Tickets Benefiting Child & Family Center On Sale Now
Child & Family Center presents its 34th annual Taste of the Town on Sunday, May 7. The event returns to the beautiful Blomgren Ranch, nestled in the hills and canyons on Sierra Highway in Santa Clarita. Voted Best Charity Event, this all-inclusive premier food, wine and beer tasting event...
Santa Clarita Grocery Receives Surprise Dump Truck Load Of Pretzels
On Thursday morning, the volunteers of Santa Clarita Grocery were greeted with the sight of hundreds of bags of pretzels donated at the front of their warehouse door. The unusual donation filled the back of a truck and was donated to the non-profit in Santa Clarita on Thursday morning after director Bradley Grose received a ...
Apartment Erupts In Fire, Smoke In Santa Clarita
A fire, dubbed the Rainbow Fire, broke out in an apartment building in Canyon Country on Thursday evening. UPDATE 5: 58 p.m.: Knockdown of the fire. At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday first responders received reports of an apartment on fire showing heavy smoke and flames on the 26500 block of Rainbow Glen Road, according to ...
scvnews.com
April 29: SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter 2023
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Dinner co-chairs Melanie Meyer and Bonnie Teaford are proud to announce the theme for this year’s event will be “Springtime in Paris.”. The annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner fundraiser will move from its summer timeslot to Saturday, April 29. Celebrity Waiter...
Santa Ana mother expecting 3rd child prepares for delivery after last round of chemotherapy
Sarai Vaca was diagnosed with breast cancer last August, three months into her third pregnancy.
Child Rushed To Hospital After Going Into Cardiac Arrest At Stevenson Ranch Grocery Store
A child was rushed to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest at Ralphs in Stevenson Ranch Tuesday. Around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a cardiac Arrest call inside the Ralphs Grocery Store in the 24000 block of Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los ...
signalscv.com
Studio, home builder making plans to demolish Saugus Speedway
It appears the Saugus Speedway, a Santa Clarita Valley fixture since the 1920s, may face its final checkered flag, if a pair of developers get their way. Shadowbox, an international studio with “very ambitious” plans underway for Placerita Canyon, is looking to partner with home builder Integral on an auxiliary project that would use 35 acres of the historic property, which last hosted racing in 1995 and is now home to the twice-weekly Santa Clarita Swap Meet.
Skateboarder Struck by SUV, Rushed to Trauma Center
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A skateboarder was rushed to a trauma center in unknown condition after an SUV slammed into him shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Valley Center Drive and Soledad Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. The skateboarder’s condition remains unknown. Austin Dave, Video...
signalscv.com
Emergency personnel respond to late night rollover
A vehicle was found overturned late night Wednesday after firefighters responded to a call for an expanded traffic collision in Santa Clarita, according to emergency responders. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Craig Little, firefighters were on the scene at approximately 11:47 p.m. on the intersection of Orchard...
scvnews.com
City Reminding Residents of Upcoming Waste Services Changes
As you may be aware, the city of Santa Clarita awarded a new Waste Collection Services Franchise Agreement to Burrtec Waste Industries, with the new agreement becoming effective July 1, 2023 which includes all single-family, multi-family and commercial properties in the City. At the same time, Santa Clarita residents will begin recycling food waste as a part of the organics program state-mandated by Senate Bill 1383. Beginning July 1, 2023, all residential properties will be required to recycle bagged food waste and loose green waste (or yard waste) in their new green, organics cart. Commercial properties that aren’t already participating in a food waste recycling program will be required to start separating this material from their waste stream as well.
Off-Duty Nurse Performs CPR On Patient After Fatal Castaic Rollover Crash
An off-duty nurse performed CPR on a patient after a Castaic rollover crash Tuesday that sent multiple patients to the hospital. UPDATE: The Castaic rollover crash has resulted in one fatality, according to California Highway Patrol officials. Around 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a rollover crash on the southbound 5 Freeway north ...
Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Giving Away Free Auto Theft Prevention Clubs
Recently, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station announced that they will be giving away auto-theft prevention resources in an attempt to prevent auto thefts. On Tuesday, the SCV Sheriff Station began providing free auto theft prevention clubs to eligible SCV residents in an effort to lower theft rates in the city. “Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station ...
Two Detained After Possible Gun Call In Newhall
Two individuals were detained in Newhall Thursday as they were believed to be armed with a gun. Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies received reports of two transients with a possible gun on the 24200 block of Main Street in Newhall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “A male transient ...
Farmer John Slaughterhouse in Vernon Closing This Month
The Farmer John slaughterhouse in Vernon is slated to close for good in a matter of days, leaving about 2,000 workers with uncertain futures -- but animal rights activists are saying good riddance to a facility they say tortures and kills thousands of animals every day.
scvnews.com
Message from Santa Clarita Mayor | Maintaining Reputation as a Safe City
We must continue to work together to maintain this status and there are some simple steps you can take to protect your valuables. The City is partnering with the Sheriff’s Station on a new campaign to emphasize the importance of locking and hiding your valuables. First and foremost, it...
Hospitals seek help identifying patients found in Los Angeles County
Hospital staff are hoping the public can help identify two unknown patients in Los Angeles County. The first patient is a woman who was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in San Fernando on Jan. 23. She is currently at the Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills. Officials say she was […]
Monterey Park thanks firefighter-paramedics, apologizes for overlooking their trauma, heroism
The city of Monterey Park is thanking the firefighter-paramedics who helped save lives after the mass shooting - and apologizing for not recognizing the trauma they experienced.
Fight Between Elderly Mom And Son Turns Violent, Arrests Made
An argument allegedly turned into a physical fight between an “elderly woman” and her son in Santa Clarita on Monday night, resulting in two arrests. At approximately 11:45 p.m. Monday, deputies received a call about a family disturbance fight on the 22800 block of Market Street in Newhall, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga spokesperson with ...
