As you may be aware, the city of Santa Clarita awarded a new Waste Collection Services Franchise Agreement to Burrtec Waste Industries, with the new agreement becoming effective July 1, 2023 which includes all single-family, multi-family and commercial properties in the City. At the same time, Santa Clarita residents will begin recycling food waste as a part of the organics program state-mandated by Senate Bill 1383. Beginning July 1, 2023, all residential properties will be required to recycle bagged food waste and loose green waste (or yard waste) in their new green, organics cart. Commercial properties that aren’t already participating in a food waste recycling program will be required to start separating this material from their waste stream as well.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO