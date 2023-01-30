Read full article on original website
cn2.com
Circus Day, park improvements, new tennis courts, set to come to Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chris Sardelli with the Town of Fort Mill joined CN2’s Renee O’Neil in the studio to update the community on fun happenings taking place in the town!. Sardelli shared information on the town’s Capital Projects which include playground upgrades at Walter...
cn2.com
Auditions for Carowinds’ Grand Carnivale set for February 9
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Carowinds has set the date for its live entertainment auditions for the 2023 summer season. This is for people who would be part of the Grand Carnivale and the 50th anniversary celebration. Auditions are set for Sunday, February 19, 2023 in the Johnson...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for using only high-quality ingredients.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 1 Store In South Carolina: See Where
The retail giant announced it is closing over 80 locations around the country.
cn2.com
Picture of the Day – Valentine’s Tree brings joy to local woman
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Libby Howell sharing There’s a first time for everything!. She’s loving her first ever Valentines Tree saying her tree was way too pretty this year & she wasn’t ready to stop looking at it quite yet! Seems like a great idea.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in January 2023
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
cn2.com
Gold Hill wins Dodgeball Tournament for Polar Plunge
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thirteen teams gathered at Gold Hill Middle School for the first ever district-wide faculty/staff Dodgeball Tournament!. These teams competed for the ❄ POLAR CUP ❄, with all proceeds from the event going to the upcoming Polar Plunge supporting Special Olympics. Gold...
cn2.com
CN2 Today – Lesslie Fire Department set to hold annual BBQ & bake sale
LESSLIE, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Lesslie Fire Department is bringing some heat of their own to Rock Hill as they continue to cook more than 3,300 pounds of barbecue in preparation for their annual Barbecue and Bake sale. The 64th annual sale takes place this Friday, February 3rd at...
country1037fm.com
Famous Restaurant With Big Menu Opening New North Carolina Location
I consider myself lucky to live in an area where growth and progress occur daily. And, I especially love to hear of new locations of restaurants opening. A famous restaurant with a big menu is opening a new North Carolina location. Nationwide chain The Cheesecake Factory announced plans to open in Huntersville, North Carolina’s Birkdale Village later this year. The South Park location in Charlotte opened in 2002 and remains a popular spot. According to Charlotte Business Journal, North American Properties plans the new location for 8701 Townley Road. The 9500 square foot space formerly housed The Gap. Although I used to visit The Cheesecake Factory in Charlotte quite a bit, I admit it’s been a while. As far as chains go, I enjoy the extensive menu. But, I also admit sometimes being a bit overwhelmed by the 250+ choices of menu items. However, I like that such a wide variety of dishes allows anyone in your party to find something they enjoy no matter their tastes.
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Homeless numbers, Lesslie BBQ, Piano emergency, Sports
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We’ve learned there are more than 200 people who do not have a place to call home. United Way of Lancaster County and LACH – which stands for the Lancaster Area Coalition for the Homeless – holding their annual event to support those in need during Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week.
No injuries after helicopter has ‘hard landing’ in Gastonia
The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. at the Gastonia Municipal Airport on Gaston Day School Road.
Servant’s Heart Community Boutique Chosen As Top Thrift Store In Charlotte
MINT HILL, NC – Situated on Lawyers Road just outside of Mint Hill’s downtown corridor is one of the best thrift shops you’ll find in the greater Charlotte area: Servant’s Heart Community Boutique. In September of 2022, Owner and Executive Director Kim Rhodarmer was thrilled to...
cn2.com
Clover firefighter awarded York County Firefighter of the Year
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Congratulations to Clover Firefighter Fred Taylor for being selected as the York County Firefighter of the Year. Taylor was presented this award at the recent Fire Chief’s Banquet.
country1037fm.com
Two Local North Carolina Area Stores Caught Overcharging Customers
Check your store receipts, North Carolina officials say, as several more retailers in the Charlotte area have been fined nearly $39,000 for price scanning errors. In total, 52 stores were fined in 33 counties for scanning errors in the fourth quarter of last year. According to Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler,...
cn2.com
York County homeless population at all time high
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County recently held its Point in Time Count. A time where volunteers with United Way of York County, CACH and others go out into the community to identify homeless individuals. Preliminary results show York County’s homeless population sadly continues to grow.
kiss951.com
Have You Tried This New Sandwich Shop in Charlotte?
If you’re a sandwich kind of person then you might have a new spot on your radar. A famous sandwich shop is officially opened in Charlotte. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is open in Charlotte and has brought all of its famous sandwich glory. Capriotti’s is famous for their oven-roasted turkey sandwich that has cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo! WHEW!
wfmynews2.com
Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
country1037fm.com
Where Property Values Have Increased The Most In Charlotte, NC
There is a real challenge for Mecklenburg County officials as questions loom around property revaluations. According to WCNC, home values have gone up over the last 4 years. Areas north and west of Uptown Charlotte have increased more than other affluent neighborhoods in Charlotte. Here’s the bad news. Since the...
cn2.com
Lancaster Playhouse brings Beverly Hillbillies to town
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – You’re invited to come sit a spell as the Beverly Hillbillies roll into Lancaster for its great performance at the Bundy Auditorium this week and next. From 1962 to 1971 Americans tuned in each week to watch the Clampetts as they transition their...
York County Animal Shelter puts the ‘ex’ in excrement for Valentine’s Day fundraiser
The York County Animal Shelter uses those sweet furry faces this Valentine's Day to help lovers get revenge.
