Rock Hill, SC

cn2.com

Auditions for Carowinds’ Grand Carnivale set for February 9

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Carowinds has set the date for its live entertainment auditions for the 2023 summer season. This is for people who would be part of the Grand Carnivale and the 50th anniversary celebration. Auditions are set for Sunday, February 19, 2023 in the Johnson...
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in January 2023

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Gold Hill wins Dodgeball Tournament for Polar Plunge

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thirteen teams gathered at Gold Hill Middle School for the first ever district-wide faculty/staff Dodgeball Tournament!. These teams competed for the ❄ POLAR CUP ❄, with all proceeds from the event going to the upcoming Polar Plunge supporting Special Olympics. Gold...
GOLD HILL, NC
country1037fm.com

Famous Restaurant With Big Menu Opening New North Carolina Location

I consider myself lucky to live in an area where growth and progress occur daily. And, I especially love to hear of new locations of restaurants opening. A famous restaurant with a big menu is opening a new North Carolina location. Nationwide chain The Cheesecake Factory announced plans to open in Huntersville, North Carolina’s Birkdale Village later this year. The South Park location in Charlotte opened in 2002 and remains a popular spot. According to Charlotte Business Journal, North American Properties plans the new location for 8701 Townley Road. The 9500 square foot space formerly housed The Gap. Although I used to visit The Cheesecake Factory in Charlotte quite a bit, I admit it’s been a while. As far as chains go, I enjoy the extensive menu. But, I also admit sometimes being a bit overwhelmed by the 250+ choices of menu items. However, I like that such a wide variety of dishes allows anyone in your party to find something they enjoy no matter their tastes.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
cn2.com

CN2 Newscast – Homeless numbers, Lesslie BBQ, Piano emergency, Sports

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We’ve learned there are more than 200 people who do not have a place to call home. United Way of Lancaster County and LACH – which stands for the Lancaster Area Coalition for the Homeless – holding their annual event to support those in need during Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week.
ROCK HILL, SC
country1037fm.com

Two Local North Carolina Area Stores Caught Overcharging Customers

Check your store receipts, North Carolina officials say, as several more retailers in the Charlotte area have been fined nearly $39,000 for price scanning errors. In total, 52 stores were fined in 33 counties for scanning errors in the fourth quarter of last year. According to Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

York County homeless population at all time high

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County recently held its Point in Time Count. A time where volunteers with United Way of York County, CACH and others go out into the community to identify homeless individuals. Preliminary results show York County’s homeless population sadly continues to grow.
YORK COUNTY, SC
kiss951.com

Have You Tried This New Sandwich Shop in Charlotte?

If you’re a sandwich kind of person then you might have a new spot on your radar. A famous sandwich shop is officially opened in Charlotte. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is open in Charlotte and has brought all of its famous sandwich glory. Capriotti’s is famous for their oven-roasted turkey sandwich that has cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo! WHEW!
CHARLOTTE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
MOORESVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

Where Property Values Have Increased The Most In Charlotte, NC

There is a real challenge for Mecklenburg County officials as questions loom around property revaluations. According to WCNC, home values have gone up over the last 4 years. Areas north and west of Uptown Charlotte have increased more than other affluent neighborhoods in Charlotte. Here’s the bad news. Since the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Lancaster Playhouse brings Beverly Hillbillies to town

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – You’re invited to come sit a spell as the Beverly Hillbillies roll into Lancaster for its great performance at the Bundy Auditorium this week and next. From 1962 to 1971 Americans tuned in each week to watch the Clampetts as they transition their...
LANCASTER, SC

