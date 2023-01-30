Read full article on original website
Police ask public for help in search for wanted Vt. man
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in South Burlington are asking the public for help tracking down a man wanted on multiple charges. Investigators say Eric Loyer, 31, formerly of Bristol, is wanted for assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and operating a car without the owner’s consent. Police believe...
Police investigating fatal shooting in New Hampshire
BERLIN, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say it appears a dispute among neighbors triggered a fatal shooting in Berlin, New Hampshire. Authorities say officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots fired outside 568 Sullivan Street at 8:15 a.m. Friday. They found an adult man outside with gunshot wounds and he died...
Woman injured in Derby hit-and-run
DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Derby that left a woman injured. It happened around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. Vermont State Police say a 24-year-old woman stopped her car on the side of Nelson Hill Road in the town of Derby to check her tires. They say...
Grismore sworn in as lawmakers begin sheriff restructuring discussions
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - County sheriffs were sworn in to office Wednesday across Vermont, including eight taking the oath for the first time. Among the new sheriffs is Franklin County’s John Grismore, who faces assault charges as well as an investigation into financial irregularities within the department. It comes as lawmakers are considering statewide reforms for sheriffs’ departments.
Efforts to get Vermont’s homeless inside as temperatures plummet outside
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In freezing conditions like this, the best bet is to stay inside. But that can be a problem for people without permanent housing. That’s why community organizations across Vermont are ramping up operations to try to save lives. “The hardest part, I think, about being...
Warming shelters open up across Vermont as temperatures drop
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With dangerous windchills in the forecast for our region, the state is reminding folks of warming and overnight shelters available for those who may need them. In Barre, the Good Samaritan Church on North Seminary Street has flexible hours. In Burlington, there is the Miller Center...
2 Vt. towns get state development designation
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - More housing opportunities are coming to Vermont thanks to a state development program. The towns of Hardwick and Middlebury were selected for state designations. Getting designated helps incentivize housing, business and public infrastructure. Hardwick’s plan involves restoring historic buildings, improving housing, and making communities more walkable....
Fans banned from games following melee at Vermont middle school
ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - More fallout from that fight that broke out during a Vermont middle school basketball game: Fans will be banned from all home games in the district for the rest of the season. During a seventh- and eighth-grade basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans City in...
Pets with Potential: Poppy
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a sweet kitty who is independent? Meet Poppy!. The Humane Society of Chittenden County calls this 3-year-old spayed female cat amazing. They say she’s not known as a cuddly kitty, but that could change depending on the family who adopts her. She...
Backcountry rescue drills keep Stowe first responders on their toes
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Search and rescue calls have been increasing over the past few years in our region. Calls for help can range from a cardiac arrest on the top of a mountain during the summer to an injured backcountry skier lost in the woods. And when it comes to central Vermont, it’s often Stowe Mountain Rescue crews that are the first to respond.
Project to protect deer, allow Vermonters to enjoy trails deemed a success
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Organizers say a pilot project aimed at allowing Vermonters to enjoy winter trail use while protecting an important deer wintering area was a success, so it will continue in 2023. The program started in Waterbury in 2021. The Vermont Department of Parks and Rec launched two...
Some skiers brave the cold to hit the slopes, others find indoor fun
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The temperature plummeting well below zero wasn’t enough to stop some hardcore skiers and snowboarders from hitting the slopes on Friday. Some braved the cold to shred on this frigid day at Stowe Mountain Resort. “We’ve got minus 25 at the summit with winds gusting...
Safe and warm: How to heat your home safely through the cold snap
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As it gets colder, you might be tempted to crank the heat up. But experts say that’s not the best approach. They recommend leaving the heat between 68 and 70 degrees and not dropping it overnight. Firefighters say when the temperatures drop, many people reach...
