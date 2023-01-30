ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Gold Hill wins Dodgeball Tournament for Polar Plunge

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thirteen teams gathered at Gold Hill Middle School for the first ever district-wide faculty/staff Dodgeball Tournament!. These teams competed for the ❄ POLAR CUP ❄, with all proceeds from the event going to the upcoming Polar Plunge supporting Special Olympics. Gold...
GOLD HILL, NC
CN2 SPORTS – More students sign college intent letters

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Another day brings another round of schools celebrating student athletes signing college letters of intent. Plus, we have highlights and reaction from a remarkable win for the Winthrop men’s basketball team. Here’s CN2 Jeremy Wynder with your Thursday Sports Report.
ROCK HILL, SC
CN2 Picture of The Day – 9th grader earns Black Belt!

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Great job by Madison Lewis who earned her black belt at Tiger Kims in Tega Cay. A 9th grader at Fort Mill High School and has been taking Taekwondo for about three and a half years. Don’t miss out on being Picture of...
FORT MILL, SC
Legion Collegiate pauses football program

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – “A lot of discussion went into this. We considered multiple challenges facing the program and determined this to be the right move at this time.” That’s the word from Rich Posipanko, the Legion Athletic Director. They go on to say...
ROCK HILL, SC
Sullivan Middle School presents musical comedy

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Showtime Theatre Company presents the Gershwin Musical Comedy – Crazy for You – a story about a New York city slicker falls for hometown girl in Nevada in this romantic comedy featuring cowboys, showgirls, high-energy production numbers, mishaps and everything in between.
ROCK HILL, SC
School’s newest classmate has a lesson of her own to teach

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A new classmate named Phoebe is causing much excitement on the campus at Applied Technology Center in Rock Hill. The new student is actually a calf who is just 2 months old and already weighs around 100 pounds and requires four students to care for her which includes regular bottle feeding and health monitoring and overall well being.
ROCK HILL, SC
Auditions for Carowinds’ Grand Carnivale set for February 9

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Carowinds has set the date for its live entertainment auditions for the 2023 summer season. This is for people who would be part of the Grand Carnivale and the 50th anniversary celebration. Auditions are set for Sunday, February 19, 2023 in the Johnson...
CN2 Today: Polar Plunge, Piano Emergency, BBQ, Pets and New Pub

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s edition of CN2 Today, host Renee O’Neil and co-host Jenna Woods learn more about a “music emergency”, they say. A GoFundMe has been launched to replace the seventy-five year old piano at the Glennon Center in Tega Cay was damaged after frozen pipes burst.
ROCK HILL, SC
York County homeless population at all time high

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County recently held its Point in Time Count. A time where volunteers with United Way of York County, CACH and others go out into the community to identify homeless individuals. Preliminary results show York County’s homeless population sadly continues to grow.
YORK COUNTY, SC
York County Sheriff’s Office Holds Virtual Ride-Along Ahead of Hiring Event

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On Thursday, February 2nd, the York County Sheriff’s Office began using Facebook Live to show off what it is like to work at the Detention Center in the latest edition of their ongoing series, #RideWithYoCo. The virtual ride-along has since ended but...
“Queen of Hearts” gala full of heart

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The 11th annual Heart 2 Heart Foundations Queen of Hearts gala a red sparkly success full of fun, and no surprise, heart. Tega Cay Fire Chief Glyn Hasty sharing with the crowd a bit of his experience going through the Saving the Saviors program. He hopes to encourage his firefighters to also take care of their heart health.
TEGA CAY, SC
York County detectives investigate first homicide of 2023

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office says its investigating its first homicide of 2023 after a person was found stabbed in Fort Mill. According to officials, deputies were called to a home on Thursday, February 2nd in the Beacon Knoll Villas, which is a gated community off of Pleasant Road in Fort Mill, to assist emergency medical personnel with a person who was unconscious and not breathing.
YORK COUNTY, SC

