CN2 NEWSCAST – Football Program Pause, Detention Officers Needed, Athlete of the Week
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Football City U.S.A. is losing one of it’s teams after Legion Collegiate Academy announced today that their football program has been paused until further notice. York County Sheriff’s Office is using the Facebook Live Feature to give their followers a look at...
Gold Hill wins Dodgeball Tournament for Polar Plunge
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thirteen teams gathered at Gold Hill Middle School for the first ever district-wide faculty/staff Dodgeball Tournament!. These teams competed for the ❄ POLAR CUP ❄, with all proceeds from the event going to the upcoming Polar Plunge supporting Special Olympics. Gold...
CN2 SPORTS – More students sign college intent letters
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Another day brings another round of schools celebrating student athletes signing college letters of intent. Plus, we have highlights and reaction from a remarkable win for the Winthrop men’s basketball team. Here’s CN2 Jeremy Wynder with your Thursday Sports Report.
CN2 Picture of The Day – 9th grader earns Black Belt!
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Great job by Madison Lewis who earned her black belt at Tiger Kims in Tega Cay. A 9th grader at Fort Mill High School and has been taking Taekwondo for about three and a half years. Don’t miss out on being Picture of...
Clover firefighter awarded York County Firefighter of the Year
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Congratulations to Clover Firefighter Fred Taylor for being selected as the York County Firefighter of the Year. Taylor was presented this award at the recent Fire Chief’s Banquet.
Legion Collegiate pauses football program
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – “A lot of discussion went into this. We considered multiple challenges facing the program and determined this to be the right move at this time.” That’s the word from Rich Posipanko, the Legion Athletic Director. They go on to say...
Circus Day, park improvements, new tennis courts, set to come to Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chris Sardelli with the Town of Fort Mill joined CN2’s Renee O’Neil in the studio to update the community on fun happenings taking place in the town!. Sardelli shared information on the town’s Capital Projects which include playground upgrades at Walter...
Two High School Football Players Get Four More Years to Play Together After Committing to Same University
KERSHAW, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two student-athletes who play football at Andrew Jackson High School have decided they’re not ready to stop being teammates just yet as they both announce their commitment to play at Anderson University in South Carolina. On this National Signing Day, CN2’s Zane Cina...
Sullivan Middle School presents musical comedy
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Showtime Theatre Company presents the Gershwin Musical Comedy – Crazy for You – a story about a New York city slicker falls for hometown girl in Nevada in this romantic comedy featuring cowboys, showgirls, high-energy production numbers, mishaps and everything in between.
School’s newest classmate has a lesson of her own to teach
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A new classmate named Phoebe is causing much excitement on the campus at Applied Technology Center in Rock Hill. The new student is actually a calf who is just 2 months old and already weighs around 100 pounds and requires four students to care for her which includes regular bottle feeding and health monitoring and overall well being.
Auditions for Carowinds’ Grand Carnivale set for February 9
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Carowinds has set the date for its live entertainment auditions for the 2023 summer season. This is for people who would be part of the Grand Carnivale and the 50th anniversary celebration. Auditions are set for Sunday, February 19, 2023 in the Johnson...
CN2 Today – Lancaster County Arts Council featuring art works of Bill Bradley
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After many years of painting for himself, family and friends, Bill Bradley is finally showing his talents in the Lancaster County Council of the Arts Showcase. Through his eyes, Bradley showcases his family, his town and his life challenges. Click above for full story...
United Way of Lancaster County hosting a Free Tax Preparation Event
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – United Way of Lancaster County and the Lancaster Area Coalition for the Homeless (LACH) held their annual event to support those in need during Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week. Project Connect is held every year and is a one-stop shop to help those who...
CN2 Today: Polar Plunge, Piano Emergency, BBQ, Pets and New Pub
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s edition of CN2 Today, host Renee O’Neil and co-host Jenna Woods learn more about a “music emergency”, they say. A GoFundMe has been launched to replace the seventy-five year old piano at the Glennon Center in Tega Cay was damaged after frozen pipes burst.
Car vs. pedestrian causing major traffic on I-77 Southbound and side roads
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – I-77 southbound at Gold Hill is blocked due to a car vs. pedestrian accident on the major interstate at Mile Marker 86. The York County Sheriff’s Office asking over social media asking for everyone to please slow down and use extra caution driving through this area.
York County homeless population at all time high
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County recently held its Point in Time Count. A time where volunteers with United Way of York County, CACH and others go out into the community to identify homeless individuals. Preliminary results show York County’s homeless population sadly continues to grow.
York County Sheriff’s Office Holds Virtual Ride-Along Ahead of Hiring Event
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On Thursday, February 2nd, the York County Sheriff’s Office began using Facebook Live to show off what it is like to work at the Detention Center in the latest edition of their ongoing series, #RideWithYoCo. The virtual ride-along has since ended but...
“Queen of Hearts” gala full of heart
ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The 11th annual Heart 2 Heart Foundations Queen of Hearts gala a red sparkly success full of fun, and no surprise, heart. Tega Cay Fire Chief Glyn Hasty sharing with the crowd a bit of his experience going through the Saving the Saviors program. He hopes to encourage his firefighters to also take care of their heart health.
York County detectives investigate first homicide of 2023
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office says its investigating its first homicide of 2023 after a person was found stabbed in Fort Mill. According to officials, deputies were called to a home on Thursday, February 2nd in the Beacon Knoll Villas, which is a gated community off of Pleasant Road in Fort Mill, to assist emergency medical personnel with a person who was unconscious and not breathing.
