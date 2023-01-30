Read full article on original website
Related
WJAC TV
Shirleysburg man sentenced to prison time in Huntingdon Co. arson case, DA confirms
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Huntingdon County District Attorney's Office confirmed that a Shirleysburg man has been sentenced to prison time for setting fire to a residence last April. Officials say Jonathan Copenhaver will serve 3 to 6 years at SCI Huntingdon after he pleaded guilty...
WJAC TV
School resumes for Westmont Hilltop students, police continue their search for a suspect
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Westmont Hilltop officials said Thursday night classes would start on time Friday and they'd "continue to have additional officers on each campus from Upper Yoder, West Hills, and the District Attorney’s office to ensure the school day operates safely." Original:. Westmont Hilltop School...
WJAC TV
DA: Philly man sentenced to decades in prison for 'vicious' attack on elderly woman
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Huntingdon County say a former Philadelphia resident was sentenced to decades behind bars for what police described as a "vicious" attack on an elderly woman nearly two years ago. Officials with the Huntingdon County District Attorney's office confirmed that Derrick Harrison was...
WJAC TV
Centre Co. man receives life sentence in 2016 murder of Pine Grove Mills woman
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — A Centre County man who was convicted in the 2016 shooting death of a Pine Grove Mills woman received a life sentence Wednesday. Christopher Kowalski was found guilty but mentally ill in November in the death of 61-year-old Jean Tuggy. Throughout Kowalski's trial, his...
WJAC TV
Police: Clearfield couple accused of abusing boy, 3; father claims judge denied custody
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County say a local couple is behind bars following an investigation into suspected child abuse. Police say they first began investigating 28-year-old Christina Swanson and 39-year-old Richard Hudak in mid-January after a three-year-old child was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield with bruising and chest pain.
WJAC TV
Mother, daughter sentenced to probation for helping to dispose of body, DA's office says
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's Office confirmed that a mother and daughter were sentenced earlier this week for their role in helping to cover up a botched robbery turned homicide from January of 2021. Investigators say Janayah and Joyce Smith were accused of...
WJAC TV
2 facing drug charges after deadly Elk County overdose, police say
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Two people are facing multiple drug charges after officers responded to a fatal overdose in Elk County Wednesday, according to police. According to a criminal complaint, Crystal Hause, 37, arranged a meeting through Facebook messages to meet Dustin Smith, 39, in order to purchase drugs for the victim.
WJAC TV
Search warrants: Man, teen allegedly stole thousands of dollars in PA Lottery coupon scam
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Copies of search warrants obtained by 6 News are providing new details about the state police investigation into alleged thefts from the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission in Blair and Centre Counties. Investigators say, on Wednesday, troopers searched a residence along West Blade Drive, in PA...
WJAC TV
Police: Mother, grandmother charged in abduction of 1-year-old Punxsutawney girl
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Jefferson County say the mother of 1-year-old Adrienne Rand, who was reported missing Tuesday, is now facing charges in her disappearance. Police say 27-year-old Tarra Rand is accused of running off with the child after CYS workers attempted to serve a court...
WJAC TV
'They saved my life': DuBois Police Chief talks recovery after deadly chemical incident
DUBOIS, Pa. (WJAC) — During an incident last Thursday that DuBois police describe as a suicide by chemical, the police chief had to be taken to the hospital after the fumes overcame him. Chief Blaine Clark sat down with 6 News to discuss the incident and his recovery. Thursday...
WJAC TV
Centre Co. partners with historical record-keeping company to digitize local records
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Tracing family ancestors’ history is now big business. A new partnership in Centre County will soon make it easier for residents there to go back in time for family records. The county is partnering with Family Search International, a company that provides online...
WJAC TV
Altoona RR museum to host 'Tuxedo Junction' event later this month
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — The Altoona Railroaders Memorial Museum will be hosting an event this month to celebrate the city’s rich ethnic diversity. The event will focus on the music that meant so much to people as they were building the city of Altoona and the Pennsylvania Railroad.
WJAC TV
Former PSU assistant professor files discrimination lawsuit against university, coworkers
State College, PA (WJAC) — A former Penn State assistant professor has filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the university and several former co-workers. According to the lawsuit, Michael Nassry claims that he was in a "hostile work environment" after declining sexual advances from a co-worker. Nassry also says...
WJAC TV
Punxsutawney Phil formally inducted as final member of Meteorologist Hall of Fame
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Punxsutawney Phil was officially inducted into the Weather Discovery Center's "Meteorologist Hall of Fame" on Wednesday. Officials say Phil was inducted as the final member of the prestigious group, which includes 6 News Chief Meteorologist Tony Martin. Every February 2nd, thousands of people travel...
WJAC TV
Cold spell prompts opening of warming shelters
Cambria County, PA — As we head into the weekend, emergency officials are closely watching these cold temperatures. It’s easy to underestimate how debilitating the cold can be, say EMA service personnel. They emphasize this can be a result of a lack of situational awareness. Layering up and...
WJAC TV
Tractor-trailer fire causes delays on Interstate 80; no injuries reported
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Officials with the Snow Shoe Volunteer Fire Company say a tractor-trailer fire caused heavy delays on Interstate 80 in Rush Township Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say crews from both Centre and Clearfield counties were dispatched to the fire, located near the 141 eastbound mile marker.
WJAC TV
Spring Farms Elementary to stay closed for remainder of school year following fuel spill
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — Officials with the Southern Huntingdon County School District say the Spring Farms Elementary building will be closed for the remainder of the school year following last month's fuel spill. Superintendent Dwayne Northcraft confirmed that the school's students and staff will continue to report to...
WJAC TV
Westmont church holds prayer service amid multiple school threats in the area
The Westmont Presbyterian Church held a community prayer service on Tuesday evening for Westmont and surrounding neighborhoods. This comes in a time of multiple school threats across our region and feelings of uncertainty in our community. “There have been so many threats that have been happening in not just our...
WJAC TV
Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter
Punxsutawney, PA (WJAC) — As thousands gathered at Gobbler's Knob Thursday morning, Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow to perform his annual Groundhog Day duties where he predicted six more weeks of winter. Members of Punxsutawney Phil's “inner circle” summoned him from his tree stump at dawn to learn...
Comments / 0