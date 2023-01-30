ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJAC TV

Police: Clearfield couple accused of abusing boy, 3; father claims judge denied custody

Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County say a local couple is behind bars following an investigation into suspected child abuse. Police say they first began investigating 28-year-old Christina Swanson and 39-year-old Richard Hudak in mid-January after a three-year-old child was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield with bruising and chest pain.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

2 facing drug charges after deadly Elk County overdose, police say

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Two people are facing multiple drug charges after officers responded to a fatal overdose in Elk County Wednesday, according to police. According to a criminal complaint, Crystal Hause, 37, arranged a meeting through Facebook messages to meet Dustin Smith, 39, in order to purchase drugs for the victim.
WJAC TV

Altoona RR museum to host 'Tuxedo Junction' event later this month

Altoona, PA (WJAC) — The Altoona Railroaders Memorial Museum will be hosting an event this month to celebrate the city’s rich ethnic diversity. The event will focus on the music that meant so much to people as they were building the city of Altoona and the Pennsylvania Railroad.
WJAC TV

Cold spell prompts opening of warming shelters

Cambria County, PA — As we head into the weekend, emergency officials are closely watching these cold temperatures. It’s easy to underestimate how debilitating the cold can be, say EMA service personnel. They emphasize this can be a result of a lack of situational awareness. Layering up and...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Westmont church holds prayer service amid multiple school threats in the area

The Westmont Presbyterian Church held a community prayer service on Tuesday evening for Westmont and surrounding neighborhoods. This comes in a time of multiple school threats across our region and feelings of uncertainty in our community. “There have been so many threats that have been happening in not just our...
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter

Punxsutawney, PA (WJAC) — As thousands gathered at Gobbler's Knob Thursday morning, Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow to perform his annual Groundhog Day duties where he predicted six more weeks of winter. Members of Punxsutawney Phil's “inner circle” summoned him from his tree stump at dawn to learn...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

