Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCIA
Central Illinois Valentine’s events for galentines, family and more
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Whether you are celebrating with your galentine or your whole family, there are plenty of Central Illinois Valentine’s events to celebrate all the special people in your life. Galentine’s Day Paint & Sip at Prairie City Wine Room. Paxton. Feb. 4: 12:30 –...
WCIA
On the Frontlines: Meet Champaign Firefighter
Meet a Champaign Firefighter who is going the distance to serve our community in multiple ways. Grace Khachaturian introduces us to Sam Freeland for a glimpse of life on the frontlines.
WCIA
All Out Acappella back at Unity High School
Friday, February 10th @ 7 pm the Unity Music Boosters invite you to an evening of exceptional singing, raffle prizes, and fun 🎵 💜! Join us for All Out Acappella, our annual fundraiser that raises funds for all Unit 7 music programs. You can purchase tickets online or at the door on the 10th. Buy your tickets early for the best seats! Follow “All Out Acappella” or “Unity Music Boosters” on Facebook or visit www.unitymusicboosters.org for more information.
WCIA
Blazing Pianos with Champaign Firefighters
The mission of the Champaign Firefighters Benevolent Fund is to honor the sacrifice of the family members of our fallen brothers and sisters; to support active and retired Local 1260 members and their families; to support other firefighters and their families in Illinois and beyond; and, to provide financial support to community members and/or groups locally.
WCIA
Visit Champaign County’s February Fun
Just because the weather’s cold doesn’t mean things aren’t heating up in the greater Champaign County area. We’ve got the top ways to celebrate all the fun February offers. Restaurant Week:. We’re heading into the final days of the 7th Annual Champaign County Area Restaurant Week....
WCIA
Leadership Tomorrow to equip future leaders in our communities
Vermilion Advantage has opened up applications for both students and mentors for class 34 of Leadership Tomorrow (formerly Leadership Danville). Leadership Tomorrow is a community leadership program with the mission to equip and challenge the next generation to get involved and shape the future and direction of the community’s potential. Vermilion Advantage has partnered with Monyok Leadership and has restructured the objectives and participation requirements.
‘It means everything to me’, School surprise leaves nurse in tears
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A Rantoul elementary school nurse won a statewide nursing award yesterday. And today they held an assembly to show appreciation. Pleasant Acres Elementary School did a great job at keeping their plan a secret. Once nurse Christina Jones got the call, she said she raced to the gym and what she […]
mahometdaily.com
Scott Block turns passion into House of Brisket
For years Scott Block found himself raising cattle and farming grain, until one day he decided he was ready for a change of pace. “I’ve always enjoyed cooking,” Block shared. “I always made our family meals.” Eventually, Block’s passion turned into his livelihood. Originating in...
Emergency closure today for Danville Public Library
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– The Danville Public Library announced an emergency closure today for after a water main break. Library officials said they hope to reopen tomorrow for regular business hours, and apologize for any inconvenience.
WCIA
“It benefits all of us”: Carle Hospital seeking volunteers for live music program
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Live music isn’t what you’d expect to hear when walking into a hospital. But Carle Hospital in Urbana is using music to help soothe their patients. Professional vocalist Audrey Vallance approached Carle to start the Creative Arts Music Program a year ago. Volunteers with the program play live instruments in the lobbies of reFresh Eatery, the North Star Café, and Mills Breast Cancer Institute. They’ll start playing at Will’s Garden in the summer.
WCIA
Free Fridays in February at Miller Park Zoo
Miller Park Zoo will open the doors to the Zoo for free on Fridays during the month of February. February 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2023 will all be free admission days at the Zoo. Miller Park Zoo is open everyday from 9:30 AM – 4:30 PM, excluding Christmas and New Year’s Day.
ADM workers go on strike at Decatur plant
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Union members of Teamsters 916 are on strike at the Archer Daniels Midlands plant in Decatur. The union declared a strike 7 p.m. Thursday, after ADM did not agree to a pay increase of 12 percent over three years, according to a news release from the union. Workers say they deserve […]
Orange Krush apologizes for Iowa ticket fiasco
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Some of the loudest fans in college basketball are apologizing for a ticket mess between Illinois and Iowa. The University of Illinois student section, Orange Krush, is taking the blame after Iowa invalidated 200 of their road trip tickets. Krush leaders admitted they used the Boys and Girls Club name to […]
WCIA
Danville revitalization grows with new business
DANVILLE, Ill. — Plans to revitalize downtown Danville may be working. The city unveiled a new business today. They say this addition is a small example of what’s to come. Having more startups downtown is just a small step to a much bigger plan. Vermillion advantage believes new successful businesses are an easy way to bring new life to the area. They say within the last two years close to twelve small businesses have been added.
Champaign native prepares for Broadway debut
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Someone with strong Central Illinois roots is preparing to take the stage in the Big Apple. Champaign’s Jonathan Butler-Duplessis is the next to play Aaron Burr in Hamilton on Broadway. The Central High and University of Illinois grad started his career at the Station Theater in Urbana. He performed in many […]
U of I Police Training Institute Director set to retire
SAVOY, Ill., (WCIA) — A longtime director is retiring from a career of training the next generation of those who keep you safe. Michael Schlosser, the director of the Police Training Institute at the U of I, is retiring. He’s taught many classes and over 7,000 students over his 25-year career at the institute. He […]
WCIA
“It’ll be easier for all the parents”: Danville families are hoping change after board votes down bus company
DANVILLE, Ill. — The Danville school district’s hunt for a new bus company is still on. Most of the school board and many parents are on the same side of the issue. They’re fed up with transportation problems and said the district needs a new solution. Parents...
25newsnow.com
Rivian, State Farm layoffs create recession worries
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Large layoffs at Rivan Automotive and State Farm Insurance, among others, have sparked concern that the U.S. economy is heading for a recession. Rivian announced that 6% of its workforce will be let go, but the electric vehicle maker is keeping its assembly line employees.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Wind Chill Advisory prompts remote learning on February 3
Illinois Public Media is tracking closings, delays, and school remote days due to bitterly cold weather on February 3. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has placed Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Piatt, Vermilion counties under a Wind Chill Advisory from Thursday 11:00 p.m.-Friday 10:00 a.m. This story will be updated.
WCIA
January 2023 was the 8th warmest on record for Champaign-Urbana, National Weather Service has data on unusual month
CHAMPAIGN, Il. (WCIA) – The first month of 2023 was a bit unusual for Central Illinois. It consisted of below average snowfall, above average temperatures, and even severe weather. The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Lincoln, Illinois released their summary of last month. Severe Weather Event: January, 3rd.
Comments / 0