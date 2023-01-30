ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

cwbchicago.com

2 in custody after carjacking woman inside Lakeview parking garage

Chicago — Two suspects are in custody after a woman was thrown to the ground, kicked, and carjacked inside a Lakeview parking garage on Tuesday evening, according to a Chicago police report. It happened at 6:15 p.m. inside the parking garage adjacent to Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2844 North Broadway.
fox32chicago.com

Thief uses pocket knife to rob victims in West Englewood

CHICAGO - At least two people have been robbed at knife point in West Englewood over the past month. Police say the offender would approach victims on the street and demand their property while threatening them with a pocket knife. The offender would then flee the scene on foot. The...
CBS Chicago

Thieves caught pulling up in U-Haul, going through mail in West Loop building entryway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Surveillance captured two robbers getting out of a U-Haul truck outside of a West Loop building, going in, and rifling through the mail.A resident of the building has a good idea of what the crooks were after.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, parking in the West Loop can be difficult – and especially at 1 a.m. Yet when that U-Haul truck stopped and parked in a loading zone, the driver and passenger got out quickly for a huge steal."It does stand out like sore, sick thumb at 1:18 in the morning - a U-Haul truck," said Jeremy...
CBS Chicago

Two state troopers injured while trying to stop suspected carjackers near Dan Ryan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A juvenile suspect was in custody late Tuesday after a car believed to be stolen in a carjacking hit an Illinois State trooper, and then led police in a chase.At 5:15 p.m., troopers from the Illinois State Police Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Group were conducting a saturation patrol on the Dan Ryan near 47th Street.State troopers saw a black BMW that had been reported carjacked and stolen around 4 p.m.A state trooper tried to pull over the BMW, but it fled – only to be blocked by traffic near 47th Street and Wentworth Avenue, near the Dan Ryan Expressway.Video showed officers surrounding the BMW with guns drawn. A trooper was on the hood of the BMW when it sped off.The BMW clipped a car – and the trooper fell hard to the ground.A second trooper was also hurt diving out of the car's way. Both are expected to recover.The suspects then sped onto the Dan Ryan, with troopers in hot pursuit.Eventually, the driver crashed into a tree near 47th and Federal streets. Chicago Police responded and apprehended one juvenile passenger.Two suspects remained at large late Tuesday.
CBS Chicago

Video shows men being robbed at gunpoint in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and his buddy were held up at gunpoint by a robbery crew while walking to their car in Humboldt Park recently.The victims lost their phones. But they told CBS 2's Jermont Terry it was a frightening ordeal – and they are worried the next victims might not be so lucky.On Tuesday night, there was a sense of fear on Keeler Avenue near Bloomingdale Avenue in Humboldt Park. Neighbors were looking over their shoulders as they entered their homes following the violent armed robbery – which was caught on camera.The video shows four robbers jumping out...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Armed robbery crew struck 16 times in two days

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public of an armed crew that robbed 16 victims in a span of 23 hours. In each incident, police say two to four men armed with guns approached the victims outside and demanded their personal belongings by threatening use of force. After taking...
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old boy found shot to death on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death Wednesday night in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 8:13 p.m., police say officers were responding to shots fired in the 11400 block of South Union Avenue where they discovered the teenage victim on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. The boy...
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, charged in armed carjacking on South Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking earlier this month in Chicago's Ford City neighborhood. The 15-year-old is accused of taking a vehicle from a 35-year-old woman at gunpoint on Jan. 14 in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue, according to police. He...
