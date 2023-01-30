Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
Downtown robber is ‘disabling’ victims with strikes to the head, Chicago police say
Chicago police are warning about a robber who has “disabled” two people by hitting them in the head from behind before taking their valuables downtown. He struck twice in three days, police said, once in the Gold Coast and another time in River North. In a community alert...
3 Cook County residents allegedly stole perfume, Neosporin from Walgreens before leading police on chase
WILLOWBROOK, Ill. - Bond has been set for three Cook County residents accused of stealing perfume and other merchandise from a Willowbrook Walgreens store. Kyla Simmons, 20, of Chicago, Duane Robinson, 23, of Chicago, and Monteriana Williams, 20, of Oak Park have all been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.
cwbchicago.com
After Uptown shooting left bystander injured, 2 men are charged with possessing one gun. But nobody’s charged with shooting him.
Chicago — On a sunny Saturday afternoon last August, a shootout between a pedestrian and a drive-by gunman left a 59-year-old bystander shot near the Argyle Red Line station. So far, no one has been charged with shooting the man. But two people have now been charged with possessing...
cwbchicago.com
Alleged Lincoln Park church burglar is accused of breaking into two more churches
Chicago — The man accused of burglarizing a Lincoln Park church at Christmastime was back in Chicago bond court on Wednesday to face allegations of burglarizing two more churches. Prosecutors said Hannibal Kerry, 28, has been in Cook County jail since January 19 because he cannot afford the $1,000...
Chicago man charged with carjacking 2 rideshare drivers at gunpoint on West Side: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of carjacking two rideshare drivers at gunpoint in North Lawndale over the last two months. Police say Thomas Battle, 19, was arrested on Tuesday in connection to two armed robberies on Dec. 28 and again on Jan. 1. The first incident took place...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot by unknown person in Washington Heights alley, Chicago police say
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot Wednesday night in an alley on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:50 p.m., police say the male victim was in the alley in the 800 block of W. 101st Street when an unknown offender approached, pulled out a gun and fired shots. The victim...
cwbchicago.com
2 in custody after carjacking woman inside Lakeview parking garage
Chicago — Two suspects are in custody after a woman was thrown to the ground, kicked, and carjacked inside a Lakeview parking garage on Tuesday evening, according to a Chicago police report. It happened at 6:15 p.m. inside the parking garage adjacent to Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2844 North Broadway.
fox32chicago.com
Thief uses pocket knife to rob victims in West Englewood
CHICAGO - At least two people have been robbed at knife point in West Englewood over the past month. Police say the offender would approach victims on the street and demand their property while threatening them with a pocket knife. The offender would then flee the scene on foot. The...
Thieves caught pulling up in U-Haul, going through mail in West Loop building entryway
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Surveillance captured two robbers getting out of a U-Haul truck outside of a West Loop building, going in, and rifling through the mail.A resident of the building has a good idea of what the crooks were after.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, parking in the West Loop can be difficult – and especially at 1 a.m. Yet when that U-Haul truck stopped and parked in a loading zone, the driver and passenger got out quickly for a huge steal."It does stand out like sore, sick thumb at 1:18 in the morning - a U-Haul truck," said Jeremy...
Caught on video: Chicago police officer beats man in holding cell as another cop holds him down
CPD said both officers have served their time and are back on the street.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn 18 cars stolen or burglarized while in South Loop parking garages
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of an increase in vehicle thefts and break-ins in downtown parking structures. There have been at least 18 vehicles reported stolen or broken into after being left in parking garages in South Loop. In most incidents, the offenders break the driver or passenger...
Two state troopers injured while trying to stop suspected carjackers near Dan Ryan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A juvenile suspect was in custody late Tuesday after a car believed to be stolen in a carjacking hit an Illinois State trooper, and then led police in a chase.At 5:15 p.m., troopers from the Illinois State Police Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Group were conducting a saturation patrol on the Dan Ryan near 47th Street.State troopers saw a black BMW that had been reported carjacked and stolen around 4 p.m.A state trooper tried to pull over the BMW, but it fled – only to be blocked by traffic near 47th Street and Wentworth Avenue, near the Dan Ryan Expressway.Video showed officers surrounding the BMW with guns drawn. A trooper was on the hood of the BMW when it sped off.The BMW clipped a car – and the trooper fell hard to the ground.A second trooper was also hurt diving out of the car's way. Both are expected to recover.The suspects then sped onto the Dan Ryan, with troopers in hot pursuit.Eventually, the driver crashed into a tree near 47th and Federal streets. Chicago Police responded and apprehended one juvenile passenger.Two suspects remained at large late Tuesday.
Video shows men being robbed at gunpoint in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and his buddy were held up at gunpoint by a robbery crew while walking to their car in Humboldt Park recently.The victims lost their phones. But they told CBS 2's Jermont Terry it was a frightening ordeal – and they are worried the next victims might not be so lucky.On Tuesday night, there was a sense of fear on Keeler Avenue near Bloomingdale Avenue in Humboldt Park. Neighbors were looking over their shoulders as they entered their homes following the violent armed robbery – which was caught on camera.The video shows four robbers jumping out...
proclaimerscv.com
As Other Officer Holds Him Down, Chicago Cop Beats Man Inside Holding Cell
Damien Stewart, 31, admitted his past crimes, including violating the law, but maintained that he did nothing to deserve the assault he received from 2 Chicago police officers in the 4th District holding cell nearly 4 years ago. “They moved me. I had no idea why they affected me. I...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Armed robbery crew struck 16 times in two days
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public of an armed crew that robbed 16 victims in a span of 23 hours. In each incident, police say two to four men armed with guns approached the victims outside and demanded their personal belongings by threatening use of force. After taking...
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old boy found shot to death on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death Wednesday night in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 8:13 p.m., police say officers were responding to shots fired in the 11400 block of South Union Avenue where they discovered the teenage victim on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. The boy...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, charged in armed carjacking on South Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking earlier this month in Chicago's Ford City neighborhood. The 15-year-old is accused of taking a vehicle from a 35-year-old woman at gunpoint on Jan. 14 in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue, according to police. He...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago cop falsely reported his car stolen 44 times to beat traffic tickets, prosecutors say
A Chicago police officer falsely reported that his personal car had been stolen 44 times since 2009 to avoid paying parking and automated traffic tickets, officials said Tuesday. Jeffrey Kriv, 56, made more than $145,000 as a Chicago cop in 2021 and retired this month, according to public records. He...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman randomly stabbed 4 people while on bail for randomly stabbing a woman in Bucktown, prosecutors say
Chicago — A woman on bail for allegedly stabbing a stranger at random in Bucktown last year is now accused of stabbing four more people at random this month on the Northwest Side. Prosecutors said two of the alleged victims were eating at McDonald’s with their grandchildren when they were attacked.
Teen charged in trio of Chicago armed robberies that happened in under 30 minutes
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with three armed robberies last December in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. The 17-year-old was identified as one of the suspects who robbed three people at gunpoint in separate incidents on Dec. 28, according to police. Victims were robbed at the...
