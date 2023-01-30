ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLNS

These are the most in-demand jobs right now

By CBS
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14nHxd_0kWc0g3400

Sarah Curtis has a job you may have never heard of. She’s a full-stack developer.

“A full stack developer is a developer who works on all layers of software,” said Curtis.

It also means she can work on all aspects of a website or application.

Companies everywhere need these skills and full stack developer is number one on the employment site Indeed’s list of best jobs. With rankings based on salary, availability and flexibility.

“It has a very handsome salary, and just over half of the roles can be done remotely and in a flexible work environment,” said Scott Dobroski, Indeed’s Career Trends Expert.

Dobroski says at number two is a data engineer, with a mean salary of $135,000 a year.

Number three is cloud engineer, which offers competitive pay and flexibility.

In fact, most of the positions in the top 10 are computer related.

“So what this continues to show is that virtually every company today is a technology company. Every single company today does have some online presence to power their business,” said Dobroski.

It also shows jobs evolving with the changing times.

“I found it very interesting that you don’t see a job like physician or lawyer on this year’s list. Those used to be two jobs years ago that a lot of people would go for,” said Dobroski.

Sarah began pursuing her career after taking a computer science class in college.

“You can build something that will be used potentially by millions of people all over the world. So solving problems at that scale is really challenging, but also really interesting,” she said.

She’s finding job satisfaction holding skills in high demand – as companies increasingly rely on technology to conduct business.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

These jobs are most likely to be replaced by ChatGPT and AI

Chatbots and artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT that can almost instantly produce increasingly sophisticated written content are already being used to perform a variety of tasks, from writing high school assignments to generating legal documents and even authoring legislation.As in every major cycle of technological innovation, some types of work now done by people is likely in future to be handled by AI, while entirely new activities — and potential opportunities for employment — will emerge. Yet the technology is also predicted to take over some roles and displace workers. Read on to learn what experts say are the kinds of...
Cheapism.com

Best Jobs That Don't Require a 4-Year College Degree

What defines a good job is different for everyone. From ample compensation and benefits to a supportive workplace and the ability to use specific skills, there's plenty to consider when searching for the best job for you, especially if you don't have — or don't want — a bachelor's degree. U.S. News weighed career satisfaction based on metrics such as salary, number of open positions, and opportunities for promotion to determine the 100 best jobs for 2023. Cheapism used the findings to further break down which of those jobs require an associate degree, a certificate, or no degree to compile this list of the 10 best jobs that don't require a four-year college degree.
Gochi Ez

Here Are The Colors To Avoid For A Job Interview

Of course, the right color of clothing during a job interview is not decisive.But colors do have more influence than you think.Because employers have to decide in half an hour to an hour whether or not you are the right person for the job, the first impression counts more than in other situations.
Vox

Where will all the laid-off tech workers go?

Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Tech layoffs have become a...
WLNS

WLNS

27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy