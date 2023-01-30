Canandaigua’s Sophie Pollack is Player of the Week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sophie Pollack of Canandaigua took first place at 185lbs in the first ever New York state girls wrestling invitational.

Pollack is ranked top 10 in the country and showed why defeating all of her opponents via pin with the final lasting just 47 seconds. The senior will wrestle at the collegiate level next year at Delaware Valley.

A showing that spectacular is more than worthy to be our player of the week.

