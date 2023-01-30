ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Man wanted for fatal shooting of Belhaven delivery driver

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d2PAB_0kWc0Sdm00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Capitol police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they said was involved in the shooting death of a delivery driver in the Belhaven area last November.

Man killed after crashing into tree in Hinds County

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), 21-year-old Darren Donshea Shannon is wanted in connection to Corey Price’s death. He was shot and killed on November 2, 2022 while delivering food to a home in the Belhaven area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O8MJY_0kWc0Sdm00
Corey Price (Courtesy: Carolyn Price)

Three juveniles were arrested in November in connection to the fatal shooting.

DPS officials said Shannon is six feet and one inch tall, 127 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about his location can call Capitol Police at (601)-359-3125.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

