Kansas law enforcement mourn loss of retired police chief in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY ( KSNT ) – Members of law enforcement in Osage County are mourning the loss of one of their own on Monday.

Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells reports that Deputy Terry Hollingsworth died of natural causes in a local hospital on Monday. morning at the age of 62. Hollingsworth had been a member of the sheriff’s office since August 2022 after retiring from his position as Police Chief with the Overbrook Police Department. He had also spent time with the Lyndon Police Department as a sergeant.

Kylie Ericson, a spokeswoman for the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, told 27 News that Hollingsworth started his career with Kansas law enforcement in 1997 when he joined the LPD. He later joined the OPD in 2011.

A true professional and devoted public servant, Deputy Hollingsworth is remembered for his heroism, bravery, and the oath of office he honorably upheld in his commitment to duty. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office shares its deepest condolences to Deputy Hollingsworth’s family, friends, and loved ones. I want to also express my care and support for all members of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office who are mourning the passing of their friend and colleague. Chris Wells, Osage County Sheriff

The Osage City Police Department took to social media to express its feelings following the passing of Hollingsworth.

Everyone who knew Terry knew how much he LOVED his family and community and gave his best every day in serving and protecting his community. There was something so special about Chief Hollingsworth that words cannot describe. Thank you, Chief, for so many years of memories and service to others. Osage City Police Department social media statement

