numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (illness) questionable for Warriors on Saturday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Thompson is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Thompson plays, Kevon Looney or Jonathan Kuminga would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) questionable Saturday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. James is dealing with left ankle soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Saturday's contest - it's worth noting he's played through questionable tags the last few games. Expect him to go, but keep a close eye on his status nonetheless over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Trae Young (ankle) active for Hawks' Wednesday contest
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Young will make his return after Atlanta's star sat out one game with right ankle soreness. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Young to score 43.2 FanDuel points. Young's Wednesday projection includes 25.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (foot) probable for Lakers' Saturday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (foot) is probable for Saturday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Davis is expected to play versus his old team after the Lakers' big man was listed as probable. In 33.6 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Davis to score 45.2 FanDuel points. Davis' Saturday...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
numberfire.com
Boston's Grant Williams operating bench role on Wednesday night
Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Brooklyn Nets. Williams will come off the bench after Robert Williams was named Boston's starter. In 23.0 expected minutes, our models project Grant Williams to score 15.6 FanDuel points. Grant Williams' projection includes 7.4 points, 3.4...
numberfire.com
76ers' Joel Embiid (foot) questionable on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Embiid continues to deal with foot soreness and is questionable to face the Spurs on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 33.1 minutes against San Antonio. Embiid's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Patrick Beverley (knee) probable on Thursday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Beverley is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable for Thursday's clash with the Pacers. Our models expect him to play 23.8 minutes against Indiana. Beverley's Thursday projection includes 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Stephen Curry (leg) probable for Warriors on Saturday
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry is dealing with a lower left leg contusion. However, it's not too serious, hence the probable tag. Expect him to give it a go, but keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours just in case.
numberfire.com
Aaron Gordon (ankle) questionable for Denver on Thursday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Gordon is dealing with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Warriors on Thursday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.8 minutes against Golden State. Gordon's Thursday...
numberfire.com
Romeo Langford (adductor) ruled out for San Antonio on Friday
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford will not play Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Langford is dealing with left adductor tightness, which is why he's been out recently. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action again to kick off the weekend. In 32 games...
numberfire.com
Heat's Victor Oladipo (ankle) doubtful on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Oladipo is dealing with an ankle injury and is not expected to play against Milwaukee on Saturday after being listed as doubtful. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 27.2 minutes against the bucks.
numberfire.com
Portland's Jerami Grant will not return on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (concussion) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Grant will not return after the Portland forward was evaluated for a concussion. Expect Jabari Walker to see more minutes if Grant remains out. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 240.2...
numberfire.com
Davis Bertans (calf) won't return for Mavericks on Thursday
Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans will not return Thursday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Bertans is dealing with a left calf strain, which he suffered in the second quarter of action. Now, he has been ruled out for the rest of the night in Dallas. Before...
numberfire.com
Mavericks rule out Davis Bertans (calf) on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans (calf) will not play in Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Bertans will be inactive after suffering a left calf strain on Thursday. Expect Reggie Bullock to play more minutes versus a Warriors' team ranked 14th in opposing true shooting percentage. Bullock's current Saturday...
numberfire.com
Spencer Dinwiddie (injury recovery) questionable for Dallas on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks point guard Spencer Dinwiddie (injury recovery) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Dinwiddie is dealing with recovery on his right knee and is questionable to face the Warriors on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Golden State. Luke Doncic (heel) and Christian Wood (thumb) have been ruled out.
numberfire.com
Draymond Green (foot) available Thursday for Golden State
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will play Thursday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Green entered the day with a questionable tag due to right foot soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor in a marquee matchup ahead of the weekend.
numberfire.com
Kings' De'Aaron Fox (personal) out on Friday
Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox (personal) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Fox will not be available for Friday's clash with the Pacers for personal reasons. His next chance to play will come against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Fox is averaging 24.3...
numberfire.com
Tyrese Haliburton (knee/elbow) ready to play for Pacers Thursday
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton (knee/elbow) said he will play Thursday versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Haliburton is ready to play for the first time since January 11. The Pacers may put Haliburton on a minutes limit in his first game back, but T.J. McConnell will likely move out of the starting lineup and Chris Duarte will take a hit.
